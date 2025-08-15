I know a woman who acquired a debilitating lung condition from contaminated water (pigeon shit) from an air conditioning system. She has been diagnosed with a lung tumor PET scan. Strangely, they want to biopsy the 'tumor' but couldn't, owing to it adhering to her diaphragm. This sounds more like an adhesion (scar) from her disease than a tumor. If it was malignant, wouldn't the PET scan be more definitive anyway?

A PET scan can strongly suggest malignancy, but it’s not definitive — and your suspicion about a scar or adhesion being mistaken for a tumor is not unfounded.

Here’s the nuance:

PET scans detect metabolic activity , not cancer directly.

They use a radioactive glucose tracer (FDG), which lights up in areas where cells are consuming more sugar than usual. Cancer cells often do this — but so do inflammation, infection, and healing tissues .

In fact, chronic infections like histoplasmosis or hypersensitivity pneumonitis from pigeon droppings can leave fibrotic scars that sometimes stay metabolically active for years.

An adhesion to the diaphragm would be unusual for most lung cancers at presentation, but common for inflammatory scarring, especially from repeated lung injury.

Scar tissue can bind to the diaphragm and look mass-like on CT, especially if dense and irregular.

PET SUV values (Standardized Uptake Value) can give a clue. High SUVs (>10) often point toward aggressive malignancy. Moderate SUVs (2–5) could be cancer or chronic inflammation. Stable or decreasing SUVs on follow-up tend to indicate benign scarring.

Biopsy difficulty is a red flag for benign possibilities — tumors often push into tissue, while fibrous scars bind tightly to surrounding structures.

Doctors still push for biopsy because without it, they can’t give a definitive pathology — and they don’t want to miss an operable cancer. But in a case like your friend’s, a multidisciplinary review (pulmonology + thoracic surgery + radiology) would be wise before assuming malignancy.

If you want, I can outline a side-by-side table of imaging features that differentiate inflammatory scar tissue from malignant lung masses. That might help you make sense of her scans and the PET results.

Could her scarring have increased post jab?

Yes — in principle, if your friend had a pre-existing inflammatory lung condition, it’s possible that the immune stimulation from a COVID-19 vaccination could have aggravated it, leading to more scarring (fibrosis) or adhesions.

Here’s why:

Vaccines activate the immune system systemically , not just at the injection site. In someone with a sensitized lung (e.g., from prior pigeon-dropping exposure), this could theoretically re-ignite local inflammation .

Inflammation in lung tissue is one of the pathways that can accelerate fibrotic change . Even a short flare-up could add to existing scar tissue.

There are published case reports of post-vaccination interstitial lung disease flares in people who already had pulmonary fibrosis, sarcoidosis, or hypersensitivity pneumonitis. These cases are rare, but they show the mechanism is plausible.

If PET uptake was higher after vaccination, that could reflect active inflammatory processes in old scar areas, not necessarily new cancer.

It’s important to note that without comparing her scans before and after the jab, you can’t say definitively — but the timeline and her history could make it worth raising with her doctors, especially if symptoms worsened shortly after.

If you’d like, I can summarise the key differences in PET scan patterns between cancer progression and post-inflammatory scar flare, so you’d have a concrete checklist to discuss with her radiologist.

Alright — here’s a side-by-side comparison of PET scan and imaging features that can help distinguish cancer progression from post-inflammatory scar flare in the lung.

Feature

Malignant Tumor

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

SUV (Standard Uptake Value)

Malignancy

Usually high, often >10 for aggressive tumors; steady or increasing over time

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

Usually moderate (2–5) and may decrease on repeat scans

Shape on CT

Malignancy

Irregular or lobulated borders; often spiculated radiating lines

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

Well-defined or linear thickening; borders may be smooth or tapered

Growth pattern

Malignancy

Progressive size increase on follow-up imaging

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

Often stable in size, or size fluctuates with inflammation

Malignancy

Location changes

Malignancy

May invade nearby tissue or shift position slightly as it grows

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

Fixed location; tethered to structures (pleura, diaphragm) from adhesions

Surrounding tissue

Malignancy

May show satellite nodules or lymph node enlargement

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

Often associated with fibrotic streaks, bronchiectasis, or honeycombing

Response to steroids / anti-inflammatory treatment

Malignancy

Little or no response

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

May reduce metabolic uptake and/or swelling within weeks

Patient symptoms

Malignancy

Progressive symptoms (weight loss, persistent cough, hemoptysis)

Post-inflammatory Scar / Flare

Symptoms may wax and wane; flares may follow immune triggers (infection, vaccination, allergen exposure)

If your friend’s lesion:

has a moderate SUV ,

hasn’t grown much ,

is tethered to the diaphragm , and

coincides with a history of inflammatory lung injury,

…then an inflammatory scar flare — possibly worsened post-jab — is a reasonable alternative diagnosis to raise.