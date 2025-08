https://bonginoreport.com/videos/paralyzed-woman-blames-covid-19-jab-sues-moderna-ep-103

Study the video of this woman, and focus on her eyes and mouth. She exhibits classic Andrew Moulden criteria for vaccine injury. Note the downturned mouth (corner) and asymmetrical eye position and movement.

http://vaccinepapers.org/dr-andrew-moulden/

https://dokumen.pub/dr-andrew-moulden-every-vaccine-produces-harm-9780976057888-0976057883.html