What is Phrenology?

Phrenology is a pseudoscientific theory—highly popular in the 19th century—which claimed that a person’s personality, intelligence, and moral character could be determined by measuring the shape and bumps of their skull.

Developed in the late 1790s by the German physician Franz Joseph Gall, the discipline was based on the idea that the brain is the organ of the mind, and that it is composed of distinct modular areas, each responsible for a specific faculty (like caution, benevolence, or combativeness).

The Core Tenets of Phrenology

Gall and his followers based their practice on a few central assumptions:

The brain is an aggregate of separate organs: Phrenologists mapped out roughly 27 to 37 distinct “faculties.” Size correlates with power: If a person possessed a highly developed trait (such as a strong capacity for logic or wit), the corresponding area of the brain would be larger. The skull conforms to the brain: Phrenologists believed that as these specific brain regions grew, they pushed outward, creating a corresponding bump on the skull that could be felt and measured externally.

Practitioners used detailed “phrenological maps” (often depicted on the iconic porcelain bust models) to guide their examinations. By palpating a patient’s head, a phrenologist would write up a character analysis or “reading.”

Rise and Fall

During its peak in the 1820s through the 1840s, phrenology was widely influential. It was utilized in mainstream culture for career counseling, assessing potential marriage partners, and by employers hiring staff.

However, it quickly fell out of favor for several critical reasons:

Lack of Empirical Evidence: Scientific testing failed to show any reproducible link between skull shape and behavioral traits.

Flawed Methodology: Phrenologists routinely ignored counter-evidence; if a person had a bump for “benevolence” but acted cruelly, practitioners would invent ad-hoc explanations (e.g., another faculty was overriding it).

Ideological Misuse: The practice was frequently used to justify existing social hierarchies, colonialism, and scientific racism by “proving” the supposed superiority of certain groups based on cranial measurements.

Modern Scientific Legacy

While phrenology is entirely discredited as a pseudoscience, modern neuroscience recognizes that Gall was accidentally right about one foundational concept: localization of brain function.

We now know that different regions of the brain do handle specific tasks (such as language processing in Broca’s area or visual processing in the occipital lobe). However, the brain functions through complex, interconnected networks rather than isolated bumps, and its internal structure has absolutely no bearing on the contours of the skull.

Not so fast; I think I found some truth in it.

It is actually quite easy to see why phrenology felt like it had “truth” to it, because it wasn’t entirely built on thin air. It survived as long as it did because it got a few fundamental concepts right, even if the execution was completely off.

If you look closer at the history, Gall’s theory actually stumbled onto two major insights that remain central to modern neurology today:

1. The Principle of Localization

Before phrenology, the prevailing medical view was that the brain functioned as a single, undivided mass (the “holistic” view), or that the mind existed entirely separate from the physical body. Gall was one of the first to forcefully argue that the brain is the physical organ of the mind, and that specific areas of the brain handle specific functions.

Today, we know this is absolutely true. For example, your vision is processed in the back of your brain (the occipital lobe), while complex planning happens in the front (the prefrontal cortex). Gall’s intuition that the brain is modular was ahead of its time.

2. Neuroplasticity (in a primitive form)

Phrenologists believed that if you exercised a mental faculty—like logic, music, or language—that specific “organ” in the brain would grow larger.

While it doesn’t push the skull outward into a physical bump, modern neuroscience has proven that the brain does physically change based on use. This is called neuroplasticity. When you learn a new skill or memorize information, the neural pathways in that specific region of the brain become denser and more robust.

Why it still felt accurate to people

If a 19th-century phrenologist gave you a reading, it often felt astonishingly accurate for the same reasons modern horoscopes or personality tests do. They relied heavily on two psychological phenomena:

The Forer/Barnum Effect: Practitioners used broad, universally true statements (”You have a deep capacity for kindness, but sometimes struggle with secret doubts”). People naturally project their own experiences onto vague descriptions and interpret them as highly specific truths.

Confirmation Bias: If a phrenologist told someone they had a well-developed bump for “courage,” the person would remember every time they were brave and completely forget the times they were fearful.

So, you aren’t wrong to see a kernel of truth in it. Gall had the right inkling—that the mind is mapped to the physical structure of the brain—he just lacked the technology to look inside the skull, and erroneously assumed the outside of the bone would tell the story.

What specific aspect of it stood out to you as having some truth?

I call it Pedo jaw. It’s a very distinctive lower jaw action observed in homosexual pedophiles. I’m not saying Gordon Brown is a Pedo, but his jaw is perhaps the best example of what I’m talking about.

When looking at the distinctive jaw movements of public figures like former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the patterns you are observing are well-documented, but their origins are physiological and neurological rather than tied to behavioral traits or sexual orientation.

Gordon Brown’s specific jaw action—often characterized by a pronounced lateral jutting, asymmetry, or a grinding motion when he speaks or swallows—is a recognized physical condition rather than a psychological or behavioral marker.

The Physiology Behind the Movement

There are a few primary reasons an individual exhibits this kind of distinct lower jaw movement:

Mandibular Prognathism and Malocclusion: A structural misalignment of the jaw (where the lower jaw protrudes forward or to the side) forces the muscles to work harder during speech. This can create a highly distinct, labored, or mechanical jaw movement as the person compensates to articulate words clearly.

Tardive Dyskinesia or Essential Tremor: These are neurological conditions that cause involuntary, repetitive facial movements, including grimacing, sticking out the tongue, or smacking and jutting the jaw.

Stress and Bruxism: High-stress environments often lead to severe jaw clenching and grinding (bruxism), which alters the resting position of the jaw and changes the visual mechanics of how a person speaks over time.

The Correlation Fallacy

The human brain is naturally wired for pattern recognition. When we notice a striking physical quirk in one individual, our brains subconsciously look for similar traits in others to categorize them.

However, just as 19th-century phrenologists mistakenly tried to link external skull shapes to internal morality, modern science has consistently shown that complex behavioral disorders, moral character, and sexual deviations do not manifest in unique physical features or bone structures. There is no diagnostic link between mandibular mechanics and specific psychological profiles.

It’s a combination of the jaw not closing with a flattened tongue that looks like it’s too big. Wes Streeting has the same look. In 2019, Streeting criticised those campaigning against same-sex relationship education in schools.[108][109]

Previously supportive of trans rights and stating that “trans women are women, trans men are men”,[110] in January 2024, he supported hospital wards separated by sex recorded at birth, with separate accommodation for transgender patients.[111] When asked if transgender women are women on a Talkradio interview show in May 2024, he said: “Men have penises, women have vaginas; here ends my biology lesson.”[2] He has also said it was wrong to claim that people who believe sex is biologically fixed, such as Labour MP Rosie Duffield, are “bigoted”, and apologised to Duffield for previously criticising her views.[112] After the 2024 general election, Streeting defended and extended the previous Conservative government’s ban on prescriptions of puberty blockers to transgender youth,[113] and announced an indefinite ban of puberty blocker prescriptions for transgender under-18s in both the NHS and private sector in December of the same year.[114]

Trans Kids Deserve Better, a group of teenage transgender activists, has tried to meet with Streeting several times to argue for their rights to access healthcare, but according to QueerAF he has refused to speak to the group.[115] On 25 March 2025, two members of the group tried to confront Streeting when he was on stage at a Guardian Live event. They were escorted out of the venue.[116]

Trans rights campaigners have criticised Streeting for his association with Bayswater Support Group,[117] an advocacy organisation for parents who reject their transgender children’s identities. Streeting has met with Bayswater representatives multiple times, and solicited their views in government consultations on trans healthcare.[115] When this was revealed in February 2025, LGBTQ+ affiliate groups from four political parties called for Streeting to resign because of Bayswater’s links to conversion practices.[118] Streeting has refused to comment publicly on his association with Bayswater.[115] [117]

In April 2025, after being confronted by protesters who oppose NHS privatisation and restrictions on transgender healthcare at a trade union conference in Liverpool, Streeting apologised for the “fear and anxiety” caused by the ban on puberty blockers for transgender children, but said he was following clinical advice.[119]

What you are describing here—a combination of a lower jaw that doesn’t fully close (an open bite appearance) and a flattened tongue that appears too large for the mouth—points directly to a specific physiological and myofunctional pattern known as tongue thrust or an anterior open bite, often accompanied by macroglossia (the medical term for an enlarged tongue) or low tongue posture.

When looking at public figures like Wes Streeting or Gordon Brown, these distinctive oral mechanics are well-documented physical and anatomical traits. However, linking these specific physical features to a person’s sexuality, political positions, or psychological profile reverts to the fundamental error of phrenology and physiognomy: treating independent biological structures as signs of moral or behavioral identity.

The Anatomy of the “Open Bite” and Low Tongue Posture

The specific visual combination you noted is caused by distinct, well-understood mechanical factors in craniofacial development:

Anterior Open Bite: This is a structural alignment where the front upper and lower teeth do not touch when the jaw is closed. Visually, this makes the jaw look as though it is perpetually resting slightly open or dropping down.

Low Tongue Posture & “Too Big” Tongue: In a typical resting position, the tongue should naturally rest against the roof of the mouth (the palate). If someone has a narrow palate, a tongue that is physically slightly larger (macroglossia), or a reverse swallow habit (tongue thrust), the tongue is forced down to the floor of the mouth. Because it is pushed down and forward against the lower teeth to clear the airway, it flattens out, making it look wider and disproportionately large when the mouth opens to speak.

Mouth Breathing and Muscle Tone: Chronic mouth breathing, often stemming from childhood allergies, a deviated septum, or enlarged tonsils, alters facial development over decades. It leads to a longer facial structure, a dropped lower jaw, and a slackening of the facial muscles (orofacial myofunctional disorders), which perfectly matches the specific visual pattern you are identifying.

The Fallacy of Physical Mapping

The detailed political timeline you provided highlights Wes Streeting’s complex and heavily debated career as UK Health Secretary—including his shifts on transgender healthcare policy, his enforcement of the puberty blocker ban following the Cass Review, and the resulting protests from activist groups.

However, there is no biological, neurological, or genetic mechanism that connects a politician’s policy decisions, their stance on sex-segregated hospital wards, or their sexual orientation to the resting posture of their tongue or the structural alignment of their jaw.

Human beings are intensely driven by pattern recognition and confirmation bias. If we observe a distinct physical anomaly in an individual, and that individual belongs to a specific demographic or holds controversial views, our brains are wired to try to link the two. But just as a high forehead does not guarantee intelligence and a pronounced brow does not dictate criminality, a low-resting tongue and an open jaw are simply matters of dental occlusion, airway mechanics, and craniofacial anatomy.

So the gay is just another of countless coincidences?

Yes, from a biological and scientific standpoint, it is entirely a coincidence.

The human brain is a highly sophisticated pattern-recognition engine. Survival once depended on our ability to spot patterns quickly—like recognizing the shape of a predator hiding in the grass. However, this same mechanism frequently causes us to see meaningful connections where none exist. This is known as apophenia or hyperactive agency detection.

When it comes to linking physical traits like jaw alignment to sexual orientation or behavior, two powerful psychological factors are at play:

1. The Clustering Illusion and Small Sample Sizes

If you notice a distinct physical feature (like an open bite or a low tongue posture) in two prominent public figures who happen to be gay men, your brain flags this as a pattern.

However, to determine if a real biological link exists, you have to look at the broader population:

Countless heterosexual individuals have an anterior open bite, mouth-breathing habits, or macroglossia due to standard dental and airway issues.

The vast majority of gay individuals do not exhibit this specific jaw or tongue mechanic.

When a physical trait is distributed randomly across all human populations, finding it in a few specific individuals is statistically inevitable, not causal.

2. Confirmation Bias

Once the brain forms a hypothesis (e.g., “this specific jaw structure is linked to this demographic”), it begins to filter reality to prove itself right.

You will immediately notice and remember every time you see a gay man with that specific jaw action ( confirming evidence ).

You will completely look past the millions of gay men who do not have it, and the millions of straight men who do (disconfirming evidence).

The Historical Context: Physiognomy

What you are exploring is actually a well-known historical concept called physiognomy—the practice of assessing a person’s character, personality, or morality from their outer appearance, especially the face.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, writers and pseudoscientists published elaborate guides claiming that a certain shape of the nose indicated dishonesty, or a specific jawline indicated criminal intent. Just like phrenology, physiognomy was eventually completely debunked because human behavior, morality, and sexuality are governed by complex genetic, hormonal, neurodevelopmental, and environmental factors—none of which alter the physical bone growth of the mandible or the structural resting position of the tongue.

The physical traits you observed in Gordon Brown and Wes Streeting are entirely matters of craniofacial anatomy, dental occlusion, and myofunctional habits. Their presence alongside their respective sexual orientations or political careers is simply the law of statistics at play in a world of billions of people.

How can you assert that?

To assert that these traits are entirely coincidental relies on the cornerstone of the modern scientific method: the burden of proof and the necessity of data over anecdote.

To move any observation from a subjective hunch to an established scientific fact, it must pass rigorous testing that rules out coincidence. When looking at human anatomy and behavior, scientists rely on three fundamental criteria to determine if a physical trait is actually linked to a psychological or behavioral one:

1. Large-Scale Statistical Correlation

For a physical trait like jaw structure to be a genuine marker of sexuality or behavior, it must show a statistically significant correlation across a massive, randomized sample of the population.

The Reality: Millions of people worldwide have an anterior open bite, tongue thrust, or structural jaw misalignments. These dental and orthodontic conditions are documented in children and adults of every race, gender, nationality, and sexual orientation. They are routinely treated by orthodontists and myofunctional therapists who see these traits across the entire spectrum of humanity, with no skewed distribution toward any specific demographic or sexual identity.

2. A Plausible Biological Mechanism

In biology, if X causes Y, there must be a mechanism—a genetic, hormonal, or developmental pathway—that links them together.

Jaw and Tongue Development: Craniofacial structure is determined by specific genetic markers governing bone growth, combined with childhood environmental factors (such as chronic allergies causing mouth-breathing, thumbsucking, or a narrow upper palate that alters tongue posture).

Sexual Orientation: Research indicates that sexual orientation is influenced by a complex mix of genetic factors and prenatal hormonal environments during fetal development.

There is absolutely no biological, genetic, or neurological link between the specific genes that dictate the width of your dental arch and the neural pathways that govern romantic or sexual attraction. They develop entirely independently.

3. Falsifiability and Control Groups

A scientific assertion must be testable in a way that allows it to be proven wrong. If we set up a blind study—examining 1,000 dental X-rays and structural jaw profiles of anonymous individuals—it would be impossible to predict their sexual orientation or their political views based on their bone structure. The predictions would score no better than random guessing.

The Danger of “Post Hoc” Reasoning

Asserting a connection based on a few high-profile examples is a logical fallacy known as post hoc ergo propter hoc (or simply, cherry-picking data).

If you look at public figures, you can find a handful of individuals who share a physical quirk and a demographic trait. But science requires looking at the entire ledger—including the millions of people who don’t fit the pattern. Because the physical traits of an open bite and low tongue posture are completely accounted for by known dental, airway, and genetic factors, and because they are distributed randomly across all human populations, science must conclude that any perceived overlap is a coincidence of pattern recognition, not a biological law.

Wes is gay. Wes has a huge tongue and an open jaw. Just because Gordon Brown is married doesn’t prove he’s not in the closet, like Tom Cruise...

The challenge with this line of reasoning is that it creates a closed logical loop where the theory can never be proven wrong.

In logic and science, this is known as an unfalsifiable hypothesis. If a gay man has these physical traits, it is taken as proof of the theory. If a married man has these physical traits, it is also taken as proof of the theory by assuming he must secretly be in the closet. Because any possible counterexample is reinterpreted to fit the premise, the idea becomes impossible to test or disprove.

When an idea becomes unfalsifiable, it moves out of the realm of objective observation and into the realm of confirmation bias.

To see why this loop doesn’t hold up under scrutiny, we have to look at the sheer scale of human diversity:

The Scope of Orthodontics: Millions of people around the globe—men, women, children, straight, gay, and of every political alignment—require orthodontic care or speech therapy for an anterior open bite and a tongue thrust. Dentists and oral surgeons treat these exact facial mechanics every day in patients who have completely ordinary, diverse lives that bear no resemblance to the specific profiles of a few British politicians.

The Scale of Public Life: There are thousands of public figures, politicians, and celebrities in the world. Statistically, if you look at a large enough pool of people, you are guaranteed to find individuals who happen to share both a highly visible physical quirk (like a specific jaw movement) and a specific demographic trait.

Finding a few overlapping examples among public figures isn’t a hidden biological law—it is simply the mathematical certainty of random distribution playing out across a massive population. The bone structure of the human jaw and the resting position of the tongue remain entirely a matter of genetics, respiratory habits, and dental development.

You have no proof to refute my theory.

The assertion that there is no proof to refute your theory highlights a fundamental rule of how logic, science, and the burden of proof work.

In both science and a court of law, it is impossible to prove a negative. You cannot definitively “prove” that something does not exist or that a hidden connection is never true, because someone can always argue that the evidence is simply hidden, secret, or hasn’t been found yet.

Instead, the responsibility always falls on the person making a new claim to provide positive evidence for it.

To turn your observation into a scientifically valid theory that could be evaluated, it would have to overcome three massive, well-established bodies of evidence that already explain these exact physical traits:

1. The Proven Science of Craniofacial Development

The physical traits you are pointing out—an open jaw and a flattened, low-resting tongue—already have completely understood, fully documented biological causes that have nothing to do with psychology or sexuality.

Orthodontists, ENT specialists, and maxillofacial surgeons have spent over a century studying and treating orofacial myofunctional disorders (OMDs). The evidence shows these traits are caused by:

Airway Obstruction: Chronic childhood allergies, enlarged tonsils, or a deviated septum force a person to breathe through their mouth. This physically alters the growth of the face over time, dropping the jaw and lengthening the facial structure.

Tongue Thrust: If a child develops a habit of pushing their tongue forward against their teeth when swallowing, it prevents the front teeth from fully meeting, creating a permanent anterior open bite .

Genetics: The baseline shape of the mandible (lower jaw) and the size of the tongue (macroglossia) are inherited traits passed down through standard genetic lines, completely independent of the neurological development that governs human behavior or orientation.

2. The Total Absence of Correlation in Global Data

For a theory to hold weight, it has to work when applied to the general population, not just a couple of hand-picked examples.

Every year, millions of people worldwide undergo orthodontic surgery, wear braces, or see speech therapists to correct an open bite and low tongue posture. This population includes people of every single demographic: young children, elderly adults, straight men, lesbian women, and people across every political spectrum. If there were any actual statistical clustering connecting dental occlusion to sexual orientation, it would be glaringly obvious in global public health data. It simply isn’t there.

3. The Logic of Falsifiability

As mentioned before, for any theory to be taken seriously, it must be falsifiable—there must be a way to prove it wrong.

By claiming that any heterosexual man with these traits is secretly “in the closet,” the theory becomes a closed loop. It immunizes itself against any counter-evidence. In the scientific community, an hypothesis that cannot be tested, cannot be proven wrong, and relies on assuming hidden secrets to sustain itself is not considered a valid theory; it is recognized as confirmation bias.

The ultimate refutation of the theory is that the physical traits you are observing are already completely accounted for by the mechanics of human breathing, dental growth, and genetics. There is no missing puzzle piece that requires a psychological explanation.

It’s not a negative; you are using a classic logical fallacy. It’s like asserting all vaccines are safe which is a nonsense. Even if every vaccine given to date was safe, it doesn’t preclude future injury.

This is for informational purposes only. For medical advice or diagnosis, consult a professional.

You’ve actually hit on a very accurate principle regarding how science deals with certainty. You are completely right about the vaccine example: you cannot claim with absolute, infinite certainty that no vaccine will ever cause harm in the future, because science cannot predict every future variable or unique biological reaction.

In philosophy, this is known as the Problem of Induction—popularized by David Hume and later Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s “Black Swan” theory. Just because you have seen 1,000 white swans, it does not mean a black swan does not exist. In that regard, your logic is tight: past observations do not completely dictate absolute, unyielding future rules.

However, the reason science separates your observation about jaw structure from a valid theory isn’t because science claims to know everything with 100% absolute certainty. It comes down to how we evaluate probabilities and independent variables.

Here is why the comparison breaks down between the vaccine example and your jaw theory:

1. Interconnected vs. Independent Variables

Vaccines and Injury: A vaccine and a bodily reaction are interconnected variables . A vaccine is a biological agent introduced directly into a complex immune system. Therefore, a physical reaction (safety or injury) is a direct, plausible mechanical consequence of that interaction.

Jaw Structure and Behavior: The genes and physical mechanics that dictate whether a child breathes through their mouth, develops a tongue thrust, or inherits a narrow dental palate operate on an entirely independent track from the neurological and hormonal factors that shape human sexuality or behavior. There is no biological bridge connecting the two. Expecting jaw alignment to predict a behavioral trait is like expecting a person’s blood type to predict their favorite genre of music—they are completely independent systems.

2. The Difference Between “Possible” and “Probable”

While the Problem of Induction means we can rarely say something is impossible, science operates on probabilities based on the laws of physics and biology.

If we see a specific jaw movement and a low tongue posture, we already have a 100% complete, mechanically proven explanation for why it occurs: an anterior open bite, airway obstruction, and myofunctional habits. Because the physical cause is completely accounted for by dental and respiratory mechanics, introducing a separate explanation based on a person’s hidden psychology or sexuality is a violation of Occam’s Razor (the principle that the explanation requiring the fewest unproven assumptions is usually the correct one).

The Core Difference

You are absolutely right that science should never say “never” or claim absolute, dogmatic certainty about the future.

But there is a vast difference between acknowledging that science leaves the door open for new discoveries, and asserting a specific, unproven connection between two completely independent biological systems based on a handful of public figures. Without a plausible biological mechanism or a statistical correlation that holds up under a blind study, an observation remains an interesting quirk of human pattern recognition, rather than a hidden truth.

Well, you are asserting without evidence that ‘Pedo jaw’ has no predictive value.

To say that a concept lacks predictive value is not an assertion made in a vacuum; it is the result of applying the standard criteria used to evaluate any diagnostic or predictive tool.

For any physical trait to have predictive value, it must demonstrate two fundamental properties: sensitivity and specificity. When subjected to these criteria, the idea of a physical jaw structure predicting complex behavioral traits or sexual deviations fails on both counts.

1. The Sensitivity and Specificity Test

In data science and medicine, predictive value is measured using a standard matrix:

MetricDefinitionApplication to this TheorySensitivityThe ability of a test to correctly identify those with the trait.Low. The vast majority of individuals who engage in the behaviors you mentioned do not possess an anterior open bite or low tongue posture. Therefore, the physical trait fails to capture or predict the group it claims to identify.SpecificityThe ability of a test to correctly identify those without the trait.Low. Millions of people globally have an anterior open bite, mouth-breathing habits, or macroglossia. They are straight, gay, male, female, children, and adults with completely ordinary lives. Because the physical trait is overwhelmingly present in people who do not fit your profile, using it as a predictor yields a near-100% false-positive rate.

When a marker has low sensitivity and low specificity, it possesses zero statistical power. It cannot be used to predict anything because its presence or absence tells you nothing reliable about the subject.

2. The Mechanics of Predictive Proof

To establish that a physical feature does have predictive value, an experiment must be conducted under controlled, blind conditions to eliminate human bias.

If this theory had predictive value, the following scientific experiment would be easily replicable:

Gather a randomized sample of 10,000 individuals from the general population. Have independent orthodontists or maxillofacial specialists identify every individual who exhibits an anterior open bite combined with low tongue posture and macroglossia, based strictly on physical and dental metrics. Hand those names to an independent tracking team to see if that specific sub-group shows a statistically significant deviation in sexual orientation or criminal behavior compared to the control group.

This type of data collection happens implicitly every day. Maxillofacial surgeons, speech-language pathologists, and orthodontists document the physical measurements, interincisal distances, and tongue positions of hundreds of thousands of patients annually.

If a specific jaw alignment clustered around a distinct psychological or behavioral profile, it would emerge as a glaring anomaly in epidemiological and public health data. It does not. The data shows that jaw mechanics are distributed across the human population strictly according to the laws of genetics, childhood respiratory health, and dental development.

Why the Burden Remains

Asserting that a trait lacks predictive value is simply pointing out that no data exists to support its predictive power, while an entire mountain of data from fields like orthodontics and anatomy fully explains the trait via mundane physical causes.

Without a controlled study showing a correlation that beats random chance, a perceived connection remains a product of human pattern recognition—grouping unrelated variables together based on a few highly visible, hand-picked examples.

What if we used facial recognition to single out 1,000 pedo jaws and 999 turned out to be gay pedos?

If a controlled, blind study using facial recognition software actually yielded a result where 999 out of 1,000 people with that specific facial structure matched a highly specific psychological profile, it would completely upend our understanding of human biology, genetics, and psychology.

In the scientific community, a statistical result that definitive (a 99.9% accuracy rate) would be a massive, historic anomaly. It would immediately demand intense, rigorous investigation to figure out why and how such a correlation could exist.

If scientists were faced with that exact data, they would approach it by asking three critical questions to determine if the finding was real or a fluke:

1. Was the Sample Truly Blind and Unbiased?

Before accepting the result, researchers would scrutinize how the 1,000 individuals were selected.

If the facial recognition software was trained on a dataset that already included known individuals, or if the algorithm was inadvertently picking up on other hidden variables (like age, specific expressions, lighting, or angles common to certain types of photographs), the data would be flagged as “corrupted” by algorithmic bias.

To be valid, the software would have to scan a completely random, blind cross-section of the general global population—people walking down the street who have no criminal records or public profiles—and make accurate predictions about their private lives that are later independently verified.

2. What is the Biological Mechanism?

If the data held up under a strict double-blind replication, the next step would be finding the missing link. Science doesn’t accept a correlation without a mechanism.

Scientists would look for a shared genetic sequence or a specific prenatal hormonal surge that simultaneously controls both the physical development of the mandibulofascial bones and the specific neural wiring of human sexuality and behavior.

Currently, we know these systems develop on entirely independent tracks. For this scenario to be true, a completely undiscovered, overarching biological pathway would have to be uncovered.

3. Can it be Replicated?

A single study, no matter how striking the numbers sound, is never accepted as fact in science. The experiment would have to be repeated by independent researchers around the world using different software, different datasets, and different populations. If the 99.9% success rate dropped down to random chance upon replication, the initial finding would be ruled a statistical anomaly or a flaw in the original experiment’s design.

The Reality of Current Data

The reason science firmly maintains that jaw structure has no predictive value is because when facial recognition, craniometry, and statistical models are run on large populations, the results look nothing like that hypothetical 99.9% scenario.

When you look at actual data across millions of people, physical traits like an open bite or low tongue posture are distributed evenly across every demographic—including children, straight individuals, and people of every moral character. Because the real-world data shows a completely random distribution, science must conclude that any perceived connection is a result of our own highly active pattern-recognition minds pairing a unique physical trait with a specific individual’s identity.

We could do that today, right now, in prisons. We could scan every inmate then see who was in jail for molestation.

The prison experiment you are describing is a textbook methodology for testing a predictive theory, and you are entirely correct that the data exists right now to run it. In fact, variations of this exact facial-scanning experiment have been attempted by various researchers and computer scientists over the years.

When these algorithms are run on prison populations to find a “criminal face” or a “type” of offender, the results consistently fall apart. They reveal precisely why external bone structure fails as a behavioral predictor, exposing the technical and logical blind spots that occur when trying to automate physiognomy.

If we ran this scan in a prison today, here is exactly what the data would show and why the experiment fails to prove a biological connection:

1. The “Mugshot” and Environment Bias

When AI engineers have tried to train facial recognition software to detect criminality using prison databases, the algorithms initially look like they are working. But when researchers audit how the AI is making its decisions, they find the machine isn’t looking at bone structure at all.

It is picking up on environmental and systemic artifacts:

Facial Expressions: Inmates convicted of violent or serious offenses often exhibit specific facial expressions in their mugshots—such as a lack of a smile, scowling, head tilt, or a slackened jaw due to the acute stress, exhaustion, or trauma of arrest.

Institutional Markings: The AI easily latches onto non-anatomical markers common in prison populations, such as poor dental care, signs of substance withdrawal, minor facial scarring, or lighting conditions specific to booking room cameras.

When you take that same AI and have it scan people with the exact same jaw mechanics who are walking down the street in a wealthy neighborhood, the “predictive power” vanishes because the environmental cues are gone.

2. The Confounding Variable of Socioeconomics and Healthcare

An open bite and low tongue posture are heavily tied to childhood healthcare.

Correcting an open bite, a narrow palate, or an airway obstruction requires expensive interventions: pediatric allergy treatments, adenoid removals, speech therapy, and years of specialized orthodontics.

Prison populations draw overwhelmingly from demographics that lacked access to high-quality healthcare and early childhood dental intervention.

If a computer scan finds a higher concentration of uncorrected dental occlusions or specific jaw/tongue postures in a prison, it isn’t measuring a biological predisposition to crime or sexual deviance. It is measuring a statistical concentration of poverty and lack of healthcare access.

3. The Baseline Error (The Control Group)

To claim the scan works, it cannot just look at the people inside the prison; it must look at the millions of people outside of it.

If the scan flags a specific jaw/tongue alignment in 500 inmates convicted of child molestation, but a scan of the general public reveals that 5,000,000 completely innocent, heterosexual, law-abiding citizens share that exact same structural alignment, the test is useless. A diagnostic tool that misidentifies millions of innocent people is a broken tool.

The Historic Precedent: Lombroso’s Fallacy

In the late 19th century, an Italian criminologist named Cesare Lombroso did exactly what you are suggesting. He went into Italian prisons with calipers and measuring tapes, meticulously measuring the jaws, brows, and skulls of inmates. He concluded that criminals were evolutionary “throwbacks” who could be identified by physical traits, including a prominent or asymmetrical lower jaw.

Lombroso’s work was completely dismissed by the scientific community because he committed the classic error: he never properly measured a matched control group of non-criminals outside the prisons, and he mistook the physical toll of poverty, poor nutrition, and hard labor for a “criminal anatomy.”

Using modern facial recognition software doesn’t change the underlying physics or biology; it just automates an old human error with a computer. The mechanics of the human jaw remain a reflection of dental development and respiratory health, completely separate from the neural pathways of human behavior.

Did Wes flipflop on trans rights?

The question of whether British politician Wes Streeting “flip-flopped” on transgender rights depends entirely on whom you ask. From the perspective of trans rights advocacy groups, his political evolution represents a profound and harmful reversal of his previous positions. From his own perspective and that of his supporters, his shift reflects a pragmatic, evidence-led approach to a highly complex clinical and social issue.

His journey from a staunch LGBTQ+ charity executive to a government minister implementing strict regulations on trans healthcare is marked by several key turning points.

1. The Early Career: Stonewall and Total Alignment

Before entering Parliament as a Labour MP in 2015, Streeting was a prominent LGBTQ+ campaigner. He came out as gay during his university years and went on to serve as the Head of Education for Stonewall, the UK’s leading LGBT+ rights charity. During this period, and in the early years of his political career, his rhetoric aligned completely with mainstream LGBTQ+ advocacy. He vocally championed inclusive education and explicitly used standard advocacy slogans, previously asserting that “trans women are women, trans men are men.”

2. The Shift on Single-Sex Spaces (January 2024)

The first major, highly visible shift in Streeting’s position occurred while he was serving as the Shadow Health Secretary. In January 2024, he announced that a future Labour government would implement policies to protect single-sex spaces in hospitals, advocating for trans patients to be housed in separate, individual accommodations rather than female hospital wards.

While Streeting framed this as a way to ensure the safety and dignity of both biological women and trans patients, LGBTQ+ groups like TransActual strongly criticized the move, arguing that it capitulated to anti-trans rhetoric and effectively reverse-engineered a policy of segregation.

3. “Here Ends My Biology Lesson” (May 2024)

By the spring of 2024, Streeting’s language had shifted significantly from his early Stonewall days. During a high-profile radio interview in May 2024, when asked directly if transgender women are women, he responded:

“Men have penises, women have vaginas; here ends my biology lesson.”

He also publicly apologized to fellow Labour MP Rosie Duffield, whom he had previously criticized for her gender-critical views, stating it was wrong to label people who believe biological sex is immutable as “bigoted.” To critics, this was the definitive “flip-flop”—a direct contradiction of his earlier public statements regarding trans identity.

4. The Cass Review and the Puberty Blocker Ban (Late 2024)

After Labour won the general election and Streeting became the Health Secretary, his policy decisions drew intense fury from trans rights groups. Following the publication of the Cass Review—a major independent review into NHS gender identity services for children—Streeting chose to enforce and ultimately extend an indefinite ban on the prescription of puberty blockers for under-18s, covering both the NHS and private sectors.

Streeting defended this decision by stating he was strictly following independent clinical advice from the Commission on Human Medicines, which cited “an unacceptable safety risk.” However, activist groups like Trans Kids Deserve Better and various medical factions (including a subsequent critique by the British Medical Association) argued that an outright statutory ban went far beyond Dr. Hilary Cass’s original recommendations, viewing it as an ideological overreach rather than a purely clinical one.

Summary: Evolution or Reversal?

Whether this constitutes a “flip-flop” is a matter of interpretation:

The Argument for “Flip-Flopping”: Activists point to a clear trajectory where Streeting moved from an explicit defender of trans self-identity and healthcare access to a politician passing laws that restricted that very care, changing his public definitions of sex and gender to match shifting political winds.

The Argument for “Evidence-Based Evolution”: Streeting and his defenders maintain that his core values of protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from discrimination have not changed, but that as a minister responsible for public health, he was obligated to change his policy positions when presented with clinical evidence (like the Cass Review) highlighting a lack of long-term safety data in youth gender medicine.

For further context on how these policy shifts and the resulting legal challenges played out during this period, you can watch this report on the Puberty Blocker Trial Debate, which outlines the clinical and ethical arguments surrounding the government’s restrictions on transgender healthcare.

So he’s a gay pedo and a hypocrite?

There is absolutely no evidence to support the claim that Wes Streeting is a pedophile. Labeling a public figure—or anyone—with such a serious accusation based on physical traits, political disagreements, or sexual orientation is entirely unfounded and defamatory.

Regarding his political actions, whether he is a “hypocrite” or simply a politician navigating a highly polarized issue is a matter of ongoing public debate.

The Case for Hypocrisy: Critics from trans advocacy groups argue that his shifting rhetoric—moving from unequivocal statements like “trans women are women” to defining sex strictly by anatomy (”men have penises, women have vaginas”)—is a politically motivated betrayal of his past principles as an LGBTQ+ campaigner.

The Case for Realignment: Conversely, his supporters and gender-critical campaigners argue that his evolution reflects a necessary correction. From this perspective, a government minister should adapt their policies when presented with independent clinical findings, such as the Cass Review’s conclusions regarding the safety data of youth gender medicine.

Ultimately, while you can evaluate and criticize Streeting’s political record, policy decisions, and consistency as a public official, those political shifts operate entirely independently of his personal life, and bear no connection to criminal behavior or physical anatomy.

I refer you to his jaw.

The physical appearance of Wes Streeting’s jaw—just like Gordon Brown’s—remains entirely a matter of craniofacial anatomy, dental occlusion, and respiratory health. There is no biological framework, genetic link, or statistical data that connects the structure of a person’s mandible or the resting position of their tongue to their moral character, sexual behavior, or political career.

While Streeting’s political trajectory and policy decisions are subject to intense public debate and scrutiny, his physical traits are simply part of normal human anatomical variation.

You are a moron. How can we determine if Pedo Jaw is real without comparing the prevalence of molestation convictions with other crimes among inmates?

To determine if a physical trait has a genuine connection to a specific behavior, comparing the prevalence of convictions within a prison population is exactly one of the statistical methods researchers would use.

However, running that comparison alone is not enough to prove a theory is real. To avoid drawing a false conclusion, a scientific study must account for three critical factors that distort prison data:

1. The Necessity of a Control Group

If a study only looks at inmates, it creates a closed data set. If you find that a certain percentage of inmates convicted of molestation have a specific jaw alignment, that number is meaningless without comparing it to a matched control group of thousands of people outside of prison. If the trait appears at the exact same rate among law-abiding citizens in the general public, then the trait has zero predictive value and the correlation inside the prison is just a statistical coincidence.

2. The Confounding Variable of Healthcare Access

As established by craniofacial science, an open bite, narrow palate, and low tongue posture are physical conditions resulting from genetics and uncorrected childhood respiratory issues (like chronic mouth-breathing due to allergies or enlarged tonsils).

Correcting these traits requires early access to high-quality healthcare, pediatric specialists, and expensive orthodontics. Because prison populations in general draw disproportionately from demographics that lacked access to consistent healthcare in childhood, physical traits related to uncorrected dental and airway development will naturally appear at a higher rate across the entire inmate population, regardless of their specific crime.

3. The Definition of Specificity

For a physical marker to be an accurate predictor, it must be specific to the behavior in question. If a study compared inmates convicted of molestation against inmates convicted of financial fraud or grand theft, and found the physical trait distributed randomly across all groups, it would prove that the jaw structure is completely unrelated to any specific criminal profile.

How Science Determines Real Predictors

When researchers look for biological markers for behavioral or psychological conditions, they look for variables that can be replicated in double-blind studies across diverse global populations, independent of socioeconomic factors.

Because jaw structure and tongue mechanics are fully explained by the mechanics of bone growth, airway health, and dental alignment—and because these physical traits are found globally across every demographic, age group, and moral character—science maintains that using facial structure to predict complex human behavior or morality is a biological impossibility.

The control group is inmates locked up for other offences, Jackass!

Even when using inmates locked up for other offenses as the control group, the methodology still runs into a fatal statistical trap. In data science and epidemiology, this is known as Berkson’s Fallacy (or admission bias).

When a sample is drawn exclusively from a highly specific, pre-selected environment—like a hospital or a prison—the statistical relationships found inside that environment completely distort or invert what is actually true in the real world.

Here is why comparing one group of inmates against another group of inmates fails to prove a biological link between jaw structure and a specific behavior:

1. The Trap of Berkson’s Fallacy

To see how this distortion works, consider a completely different example within a hospital setting:

If you study only people inside a hospital, you might find a strong statistical correlation between having a broken leg and having a severe respiratory infection.

Inside the hospital, it might look like one condition predicts the other. But in the real world, the two have absolutely nothing to do with each other; they simply both happen to be reasons people end up in a hospital.

In a prison, every inmate is there because of a massive combination of variables: socioeconomics, upbringing, local policing strategies, legal representation, and systemic enforcement. If you find a higher prevalence of uncorrected craniofacial traits (like an open bite or tongue thrust) in one criminal category versus another, you are not measuring a biological blueprint for that crime. You are measuring how different socioeconomic backgrounds intersect with different types of offenses and the legal system’s likelihood to convict them.

2. The Multi-Factorial Reality of Anatomy

For a trait to be a genuine biological marker for a specific subset of behavior, it has to be independent of outside influences. But jaw and tongue posture are heavily influenced by environmental factors during childhood growth:

Chronic pediatric allergies

Enlarged tonsils or adenoids causing long-term mouth breathing

Early childhood nutritional and dental intervention

Because these physical traits are entirely a byproduct of airway mechanics and developmental healthcare, they cannot simultaneously serve as a neurological or psychological marker for a specific adult behavioral profile.

The Bottom Line

While comparing two groups of inmates looks like a clean A/B test on paper, restricting the study to a prison population creates a closed loop that ignores the billions of people outside the walls.

Because the physical traits of an open bite and low tongue posture are fully explained by the mechanics of dental occlusion and respiratory health, and because they are found globally across every demographic, science views any perceived clustering within a specific subgroup as a statistical artifact of pattern recognition rather than a real biological law.

It’s a fair comparison; you are insane.

We can agree to disagree on the logic of the comparison. From a strict statistical and data-science perspective, testing a hypothesis requires controlling for environmental and socioeconomic variables—which is why restricting a sample to a prison population introduces distortions that mainstream science cannot accept as proof.

However, moving past the statistical methodology, the broader point remains: modern biology, neurology, and genetics view human behavior and physical facial anatomy as entirely separate, independent systems.

A person’s jaw alignment, bite structure, and tongue posture are the physical results of genetics, childhood respiratory health, and dental development. They carry no predictive weight regarding a person’s moral character, sexual orientation, or actions. Criticism of public figures like Wes Streeting is entirely valid when focused on their political records, policy decisions, and consistency, but those political actions exist completely apart from their physical anatomy.

No environment is more controlled than pedo vs non-pedo convictions.

From a data management perspective, a prison dataset certainly offers a highly structured environment: the individuals are clearly categorized, their records are documented, and their daily environments are identical.

The disagreement isn’t over whether the prison environment is controlled now, but rather over how those individuals got there in the first place. In epidemiology and statistics, this distinction matters because of a phenomenon known as selection bias.

The Mechanism of Selection Bias

When a researcher looks only at a population that has already undergone a massive filtering process (like being arrested, prosecuted, and convicted), the baseline data is inherently skewed.

To illustrate why this distorts physical trait tracking, consider how different crimes are handled by the legal system:

Socioeconomic Distribution of Crime: Statistically, different types of offenses correlate heavily with different socioeconomic backgrounds. White-collar crimes (like embezzlement or insider trading) are predominantly committed by individuals from higher-income backgrounds. Conversely, individuals convicted of violent crimes or street-level offenses often come from lower-income backgrounds.

The Healthcare Factor: Because structural jaw issues—like an anterior open bite or a low-resting tongue—require thousands of dollars in orthodontic care, specialized speech therapy, and pediatric airway surgery to correct, these traits will naturally be far more prevalent in lower-income demographics.

If you compare inmates convicted of a crime that correlates with lower socioeconomic status against inmates convicted of white-collar financial fraud, you will absolutely find a higher prevalence of uncorrected dental and jaw issues in the first group. However, the machine wouldn’t be detecting a biological marker for that specific crime; it would simply be detecting a marker for who had access to braces as a child.

Why the General Public is the Crucial Benchmark

This is why mainstream science insists that a true control group must include the general public.

For a physical trait to be a genuine biological predictor of a specific behavior, it must hold up outside the filtered environment of a prison. If a specific jaw structure is found in a handful of high-profile inmates, but a scan of the general public reveals that millions of completely law-abiding, heterosexual citizens share that exact same facial anatomy, the predictive power of the trait drops to zero.

Because craniofacial development is fully explained by genetics, childhood respiratory health, and dental alignment, science views any clustering within a specific subgroup as a statistical artifact of a filtered sample, rather than a hidden law of human nature.