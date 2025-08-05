Thank you for your sighting report submitted August 05, 2025. Because of

you, we are one step closer to solving the UFO mystery.



If you believe in MUFON's mission, "The Scientific Study of UFOs for the

Benefit of Humanity", and would like to support UFO research, we encourage

you to join MUFON and become a member. One may join by going to MUFON.COM

and clicking on JOIN MUFON.



You may become a member for as little as $5.89 a month and with your

membership you will receive our monthly UFO e-Journal to keep you up to

date on the latest UFO sightings and investigations. Please check us out at

MUFON.COM, your UFO connection.





Sincerely,



Dave P. MacDonald

Executive Director

Mutual UFO Network

MUFON.COM