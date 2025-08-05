Pay to Play With Aliens
Thank you for your sighting report submitted August 05, 2025. Because of
you, we are one step closer to solving the UFO mystery.
If you believe in MUFON's mission, "The Scientific Study of UFOs for the
Benefit of Humanity", and would like to support UFO research, we encourage
you to join MUFON and become a member. One may join by going to MUFON.COM
and clicking on JOIN MUFON.
You may become a member for as little as $5.89 a month and with your
membership you will receive our monthly UFO e-Journal to keep you up to
date on the latest UFO sightings and investigations. Please check us out at
MUFON.COM, your UFO connection.
Sincerely,
Dave P. MacDonald
Executive Director
Mutual UFO Network
MUFON.COM