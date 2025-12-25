https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2025-12-23/top-vaccine-pimp-paul-offit-ensnared-brazen-lie

This post highlights a significant shift in the public health landscape that has unfolded throughout 2025. Following the restructuring of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) in June 2025—during which the 17 previous members were replaced—the December 5th meeting on the hepatitis B vaccine birth dose became a focal point of intense controversy.

The friction between independent media reports and legacy media appearances by figures like Dr. Paul Offit reflects a broader breakdown in institutional trust.

The Core of the Controversy

The tension centers on two main points: the invitation to testify and the underlying science of the committee’s decision.

The Invitation: On December 5, 2025, Dr. Offit appeared on CNN stating he had not been invited to present at that day’s ACIP meeting. However, reports from independent outlets (citing internal CDC communications) claim that CDC officials, including Executive Secretary Mina Zadeh, attempted to contact him via multiple email addresses and a formal speaker-request form as early as October.

The Recommendation Change: The revamped ACIP voted 8 to 3 to shift the universal hepatitis B birth dose to “individual-based decision-making” (shared clinical decision-making) for infants born to mothers who test negative for the virus. This essentially moves the choice to parents and doctors rather than a default hospital mandate.

Substantive Claims: Critics, including the author you cited, challenge Dr. Offit’s televised claims regarding the “50%” undiagnosed rate and the risk of “casual contact” transmission (via towels or daycare workers) for newborns. While Dr. Offit maintains these are valid public health risks that justify a universal “safety net,” the new ACIP leadership argued that the U.S. was an outlier compared to other developed nations with low prevalence.

The “New Normal” in 2025

The scenario you’ve shared is part of a series of dramatic changes in 2025:

Institutional Overhaul: The mass firing and replacement of the ACIP panel in June 2025 created a “two-track” system of medical advice.

Alternative Schedules: Organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) have publicly rejected the new CDC/ACIP guidance, urging doctors to follow the traditional schedule regardless of federal changes.

The Trust Gap: As you noted, the “receipts” being published by dissident media are being used to argue that legacy experts are “averting public humiliation” by avoiding debates with the new panel.

Summary of Key Data Points (Dec 2025)

EventACIP PositionLegacy Medical Response (e.g., Offit/AAP)Hep B Birth DoseIndividual/Shared Decision-MakingMaintain Universal MandateCommittee MakeupNew panel appointed by HHS”Non-expert” / “Anti-science”Information SourceCDC Web updates (e.g., Autism/Vaccine)Traditional Peer-Reviewed Consensus

The sentiment expressed in the piece—that these institutions are “immune from shame”—reflects the total polarization of health policy. While the “dissident” side views this as a long-awaited exposure of “biomedical terror,” the established medical community views it as a “tragic day for public health” that will lead to a resurgence of preventable diseases.

