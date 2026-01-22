Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

..."but a mass psychological reaction to a systemic environment."...that somewhat supports the endless demand for illegal (and legal) drugs that the government pretends to be fighting against. Where there is a demand for drugs, there will be someone there to fill it if not for the reason there are billions of dollars to be pocketed.

And why do people demand drugs? To cope with the terrorism and tyranny of a putrid government gone rancid. An environment that is becoming so toxic that few may escape with their lives. Drugs solve all immediate problems but leave the users often in dire straits down the road where more drug use offers no help.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture