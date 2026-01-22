Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
7h

Excellent breakdown of the timeline issue. The parallel construction angle is really interesting here because they're banking on a confession to override the physics problem. I've seen similar stuff in fraud cases where prosecutors just hope the jury wont do the math. That 7 minute window is gonna be tough to defend at tryal.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Timothy Winey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture