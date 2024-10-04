Share this postPar for the Coursetimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPar for the CourseTimothy WineyOct 04, 20241Share this postPar for the Coursetimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Sharehttps://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/10/03/boris-johnson-bug-found-bathroom-netanyahu-visit/1Share this postPar for the Coursetimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Just more bullshit distractions disseminated by freaks and they couldn’t have picked a more obvious freak than Boris. What a shit show and waste of time to even consider!