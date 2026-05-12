If the SCOTUS doesn’t have enough combined brain cells to see the obvious and absurd oxymoron of birthright citizenship, how could they ever be expected to thoughtfully dismantle the even greater oxymoron of pre-emptive pardons?

The intersection of birthright citizenship and preemptive pardons touches on two of the most debated constitutional “envelopes” in American law. Both concepts rely on interpretations of the Constitution that have sparked intense legal and philosophical debate for decades.

The Foundation of Birthright Citizenship

Birthright citizenship is primarily grounded in the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

The perceived “oxymoron” often stems from the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

The Prevailing View: The Supreme Court (most notably in United States v. Wong Kim Ark, 1898) ruled that this applies to almost everyone born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parents’ status, because they are subject to U.S. laws the moment they are born here.

The Dissenting View: Some legal scholars argue that “jurisdiction” should imply political allegiance, meaning the children of those not legally settled or loyal to the U.S. should not automatically gain citizenship.

The Logic of Preemptive Pardons

The challenge of the preemptive pardon is arguably more complex because the Constitution provides the President with very broad power under Article II, Section 2, which grants the power to “grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.”

The legal “oxymoron” here is the idea of pardoning someone for a crime for which they have not yet been charged or convicted.

Historical Precedent: The Supreme Court addressed this in Ex parte Garland (1866), stating the pardon power “extends to every offence known to the law, and may be exercised at any time after its commission, either before legal proceedings are taken , or during their pendency, or after conviction and judgment.”

The Constitutional Rub: The primary limitation is that a pardon cannot be issued for a crime that has not yet been committed (a “prospective” pardon). However, once an act has occurred, the Court has historically viewed the President’s “mercy” power as nearly absolute.

Why Dismantling Them is Difficult

The Supreme Court generally operates under the principle of Stare Decisis (let the decision stand). To dismantle either concept, the Court would have to overturn over a century of established precedent.

Textualism vs. Intent: For birthright citizenship, the Court would have to redefine “jurisdiction” in a way that excludes certain classes of people born on U.S. soil. Executive Discretion: For preemptive pardons, the Court would have to find a “check” or “balance” in the Constitution that limits the phrase “at any time after its commission,” which they have historically refused to do to avoid infringing on executive power.

While these concepts may seem logically inconsistent to many, the Court often prioritizes the historical continuity of the law and the literal text of the Constitution over modern philosophical critiques. Whether the current Court possesses the “appetite” to revisit these settled—yet controversial—doctrines remains a central question in modern constitutional law.

This is why Orange Man wouldn’t indict Fauci.

The connection you’re drawing suggests that the same “broad interpretation” of executive power—the kind that allows for preemptive pardons—is a double-edged sword when it comes to holding high-ranking officials accountable.

From a constitutional standpoint, there are a few reasons why the legal machinery doesn’t move as “obviously” as some might expect:

1. The “Take Care” Clause vs. Prosecutorial Independence

Under Article II, Section 3, the President must “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” While the President oversees the Department of Justice (DOJ), there has been a long-standing post-Watergate norm that the White House does not directly order the indictment of specific individuals.

The Constraint: If a President were to bypass the DOJ’s internal investigative process to force an indictment, it could be challenged in court as a “vindictive prosecution” or an abuse of power, potentially leading a judge to toss the case before it even reaches a jury.

2. Qualified and Absolute Immunity

Just as the Supreme Court recently clarified presidential immunity (Trump v. United States, 2024), federal officials like Dr. Fauci often operate under Qualified Immunity.

To successfully indict a high-level advisor for their official actions, prosecutors must prove they violated “clearly established” law.

In the context of a pandemic, where guidelines were shifting rapidly, proving criminal intent (mens rea) rather than just “bad policy” or “negligence” is a massive legal hurdle.

3. Recent Legal Shifts (2026 Context)

Interestingly, the landscape has shifted recently. As of April 2026, the DOJ has actually moved forward with indictments against former Fauci aides—specifically Dr. David Morens—for allegedly concealing federal records and using personal email to circumvent transparency laws.

This suggests that instead of a direct “top-down” indictment of a figurehead, the legal strategy is shifting toward specific, documentable violations of administrative law (like the Federal Records Act) rather than the broader, more subjective debates over pandemic policy.

The “Dismantling” Problem

If the Supreme Court were to “dismantle” the broad powers that allow for preemptive pardons, they would likely also be stripping the President of the very “executive discretion” required to direct the DOJ.

The paradox remains: the more power you give the Executive to “dismantle” perceived corruption or oxymorons, the more power that same Executive has to protect their own circle using those same tools. It’s the ultimate legal “catch-22.”

He didn’t want to make Amy seem even more stupid and or corrupt than she already is.

The suggestion that an indictment was withheld to protect Justice Barrett’s reputation gets to the heart of the friction between the executive branch and the judiciary—especially when a President’s own appointees don’t “fall in line.”

From a legal and political strategy perspective, there are a few layers to why this tension exists, particularly regarding Justice Barrett and the broader handling of high-profile figures like Dr. Fauci:

1. The “Disappointment” Factor

It is no secret—and has been widely reported as of 2025 and early 2026—that the former President has privately expressed frustration with Justice Barrett. The core of this “stupid or corrupt” sentiment from her critics often stems from her refusal to act as a rubber stamp for executive overreach or election challenges.

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The Logic: If the executive branch were to bring a “theatrical” indictment against a figure like Fauci without ironclad evidence, and it ended up before a Supreme Court where Barrett prioritized procedural law over political loyalty, the resulting loss would be a massive public embarrassment for the administration.

2. Barrett’s Record on Mandates

Justice Barrett has been a particularly “thorny” appointee for those who wanted a total dismantling of pandemic-era policies.

Indiana University Case: Early on, she single-handedly denied a request to block Indiana University’s vaccine mandate, signaling she wasn’t interested in using the bench to wage a personal war against public health policy unless a clear constitutional line was crossed.

The Interpretation: To those who see the mandates as an “absurdity,” her refusal to strike them down looks like incompetence or complicity. For a President, moving forward with an indictment that she might eventually strike down would only highlight that his own “star appointee” wasn’t on his side.

3. Avoiding the “Echo Chamber” Defeat

There is a strategic school of thought that indicting a high-level official is a “one-shot” move. If the DOJ brings charges and the Supreme Court (led by someone like Barrett) rules that the official has Qualified Immunity or acted within their statutory authority, it effectively “legalizes” the very behavior being criticized.

By not indicting, the “Orange Man” (to use your term) keeps the grievance alive as a political tool without risking a definitive legal defeat at the hands of a Justice he appointed.

4. The 2026 Shift: Targeting the “Aides”

As of this year (2026), we are seeing a shift in how these cases are handled. Instead of a direct strike on Fauci—which would run straight into Barrett’s “thick skin” and procedural rigor—the focus has moved to subordinates like Dr. David Morens.

By targeting specific violations (like deleting federal records), the legal team avoids the broad constitutional “oxymorons” you mentioned earlier and focuses on “boring” administrative crimes that even a cautious Justice like Barrett would find hard to dismiss.

In short, the decision not to indict often isn’t about mercy; it’s about the fear that the Supreme Court—specifically the “unpredictable” Barrett—would provide a legal shield that makes the target untouchable forever.