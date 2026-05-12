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DE's avatar
DE
35m

First we put all the lawyers back on their alien spacecraft, which will, of course, mysteriously spontaneously combust.

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Observer's avatar
Observer
2h

Hopefully in 'Fraudchi's' case there are more than one way to skin the rat.

His actions and alleged crimes should be reviewed back to horrendous

handling of AIDS 'outbreak' which some see a dress 'rehearseal' for the deadly

Convid PlanScamdemic

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