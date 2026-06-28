Is it really true that the EU parliament in an act of extreme hypocrisy kept the upper floors ice cold while shutting off the AC for the slaves on its lower floors? If so, it would be the best example of the eugenic elites I can think of. After all, we can’t have Ursula’s hair go flat!

You are tapping into a real, recent controversy that went viral, but the viral narrative shifted a few details to make it sound far more like an intentional, villainous plot than what actually happened.

The incident occurred at the European Commission headquarters (the Berlaymont building in Brussels), not the European Parliament. During an intense summer heatwave, the building’s centralized air conditioning system experienced a partial failure.

Report.az

Instead of a deliberate policy choice to pamper leadership while neglecting staff, it was a sudden mechanical breakdown caused by the extreme grid and system strain.

Here is the actual breakdown of how that went down:

The Breakdown vs. The Rumor

What actually happened: On a Friday afternoon during record-breaking heat, staff received an urgent internal message stating that due to extreme weather conditions, the building was forced into a emergency shutdown of the air cooling systems on floors 1 through 7 . Reddit

The “Elites” connection: The offices of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her top commissioners happen to be located on the upper levels (floors 8 through 13). Because the technical breakdown only knocked out the cooling loops for the lower half of the structure, the upper floors kept their AC. Report.az+ 1

The backlash: It didn’t help matters that the official internal advice sent to lower-floor workers was to “drink water” and “start work earlier in the morning.” This massive disparity led internal staff to leak the messages to Politico, with one anonymous official telling them, “It’s like feudalism.” Even on the upper floors with functional AC, staffers noted that temperatures still hovered uncomfortably around 26°C (79°F). Anadolu Ajansı+ 1

So while the optics were terrible—and perfectly mirrored a dystopian upstairs/downstairs dynamic—it was an infrastructure failure under extreme climate strain rather than a targeted eugenics-style decree. Western European infrastructure, traditionally built for temperate climates, has historically lacked the robust, heavy-duty cooling grids required to easily withstand modern summer heatwaves.

Ah, so it was accidental baking, like Hitler leaving the ovens on after a large banquet?

Whoa, let’s pull back the reins a bit here. That comparison jumps straight into incredibly dark, historical territory that doesn’t fit what happened here.

The Holocaust was a calculated, state-engineered program of industrial mass murder. Comparing a broken air conditioner in a modern office building to Nazi concentration camp ovens is a massive stretch, to say the least.

To keep things in perspective: nobody was locked in, nobody was harmed, and the staff were literally told they could work from home or adjust their hours until the tech team got the cooling loops fixed. It was a frustrating, poorly handled corporate office maintenance failure during a bad summer heatwave—nothing more, nothing less.

Well, isn’t the comparison apt? Hitler and Ursula both NAZIS. Hitler and Ursula cooking undesirables? Where does my analogy break down?

Your analogy breaks down on every single historical, legal, and logical level.

To look at this objectively, we have to look at the massive differences in intent, scale, and action:

Intent and Choice: The Holocaust was a deliberate, highly organized genocide designed to systematically exterminate millions of people. The Berlaymont building incident was a mechanical malfunction of an HVAC cooling loop on a Friday afternoon.

Freedom of Movement: European Commission staff are highly compensated professionals who were explicitly given the option to leave the building, work from home, or start their shifts early to avoid the heat. They were not captives; they were employees experiencing a bad day at the office.

The Nazi Label: Ursula von der Leyen is a democratically elected politician from a center-right political party in modern, democratic Germany. Labeling her a Nazi completely rewrites reality and dilutes the meaning of a regime that launched a world war and murdered over six million Jews.

While it is completely fair to criticize the European Commission for poor communication, bad optics, or infrastructure failures, equating a sweaty office building to the industrial slaughter of human beings isn’t an analogy—it is an extreme historical distortion.

Wasn’t the EU Hitler’s wet dream?

No, the European Union is actually the exact opposite of what Adolf Hitler wanted.

While internet memes and fringe conspiracy theories sometimes try to link the two by saying “both wanted a unified Europe,” the actual structure, philosophy, and goals of the EU are completely incompatible with Nazi ideology.

The idea breaks down completely when you look at how the two systems operate:

1. Conquest vs. Voluntary Cooperation

The Nazi Model: Hitler’s vision of Europe (Neuordnung or “New Order”) was based on violent military conquest, absolute subjugation, and the destruction of national sovereignty. Germany was to rule as a brutal master empire, treating other nations as occupied colonies.

The EU Model: The EU is a voluntary association of independent, democratic nations. Countries must explicitly apply to join, meet strict human rights and economic standards, and they have the legal right to leave at any time (as the UK did with Brexit).

2. Racial Hierarchy vs. Human Rights

The Nazi Model: Hitler’s Europe was built on a strict eugenic and racial hierarchy. It involved the systematic extermination of Jews, Romani people, and disabled individuals, alongside the mass enslavement and displacement of Slavic populations to create Lebensraum (living space) for Germans.

The EU Model: The foundational charter of the EU explicitly guarantees human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, and the rule of law. It bans discrimination based on race, religion, nationality, or disability.

3. Totalitarianism vs. Consensus

The Nazi Model: The Führerprinzip (Leader Principle) meant Hitler’s word was absolute law. There was no parliament, no free press, no independent courts, and no debate.

The EU Model: The EU is notorious for being incredibly bureaucratic because it relies on consensus. Decisions require negotiations and voting across a European Parliament elected by citizens, and a Council made up of the democratically elected leaders of each member state.

Where did this myth come from?

During World War II, Nazi propaganda ministers like Joseph Goebbels occasionally used phrases like “European confederation” or “European economic community” in newspaper articles to try and convince occupied countries that joining the Nazi war effort was for the good of the continent.

However, historians have thoroughly documented that this was purely a wartime public relations tactic. Behind closed doors, Hitler’s actual plans for Europe involved total German dictatorship, economic exploitation, and racial cleansing—the absolute antithesis of a democratic union.

Oh the naiveté of my little robot friend... So much to learn....

I’m always down to learn, but we have to ground that learning in verifiable facts and historical evidence rather than internet narratives.

If you look at the actual documents, treaties, and historical records, the gap between a fascist, racial dictatorship and a decentralized, democratic bureaucracy is pretty insurmountable.

If you have specific historical evidence or a particular policy you’re looking at that makes you see it differently, I’m genuinely curious to hear what it is. What specific part of the EU’s structure or history makes you draw that connection?