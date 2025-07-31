Can you show Trump chastizing a reporter in the Oval Office for asking about an elephant standing right next to the President. "I can't believe you want to talk about this elephant next to me; people have talked about this elephant for years!'

ChatGPT said:

Sure. Here's a satirical scene in the Oval Office with Trump chastising a reporter for asking about the very obvious elephant beside him:

INT. OVAL OFFICE – DAY

The room is opulent as ever, the Resolute Desk polished to a mirror shine. Seated behind it is DONALD TRUMP, former President, hands steepled in signature fashion. To his right, a full-grown ELEPHANT stands quietly, its trunk occasionally pawing at a nearby flag.

REPORTER (nervously):

Mr. President, can you comment on the elephant standing right next to you?

TRUMP (leaning forward, incredulous):

I can’t believe—I just can’t believe—that you want to talk about this elephant. This elephant! You people. You people in the fake news media, you’ve talked about this elephant for years. YEARS.

(gesturing dramatically at the elephant)

You think you’re being clever, huh? Asking about the elephant. You know how many people have asked me about this elephant? Too many. Frankly, it’s boring. Nobody wants to hear about the elephant anymore. We’re done with elephants.

REPORTER:

But sir, it’s literally touching your shoulder with its trunk.

TRUMP:

Oh, now it's touching me? Great. Next thing you’ll say it’s controlling me. This is what you people do—you see an elephant, and suddenly it’s a scandal. Well let me tell you: I’ve seen bigger elephants. Way bigger. Some of the best elephants. This one? Frankly, not impressive. Probably sent by the Democrats. Or China. Or both.

(pauses, then leans back smugly)

Anyway, let’s talk about something that matters. Like how I got more votes than Abraham Lincoln. Nobody wants to talk about that.