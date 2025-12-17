You said:

I have an idea for a screenplay about 5 disabled men who meet by chance in a medical clinic who have been priced out of their medication because of Obamacare and plot to rob a bank. It’s a race against time as their conditions worsen just before and during the robbery due to their medication running out. Narcolepsy, IBS (you can imagine what that means), Parkinsons, epilepsy and Glaucoma medication. So we have a sleeper, a shitter, a shaker, a convulser a and a blind man. Hilarity ensues as their hostages in the bank realize their infirmities and learn of their plight and actually wind up helping them rob not only the bank, but Blue Cross. Go nuts! Think Oceans 8 meets Rat Race.

Alright, let’s lean into farce with heart, not cruelty—more competence porn undermined by biology. Think clockwork chaos, where every disability is both a liability and an unexpected asset.

Working Title

“Out of Pocket”

(Tagline: Five men. Zero coverage. Sixty minutes to live.)

Alternate titles if you want sharper satire:

“Deductible”

“Prior Authorization”

“The Co-Pay Caper”

“Denied”

The Five (not caricatures—weapons-grade specificity)

1. Eddie “The Sleeper” – Narcolepsy

Former night-shift security guard. Knows alarms, blind spots, patrol rhythms… when awake.

Running gag: Falls asleep at perfectly wrong moments—but also at perfectly right ones (e.g., during a hostage standoff, accidentally de-escalating tension).

Twist: His sleep attacks sync with the bank’s rotating security cycles—he’s the human metronome.

2. Frank “The Shitter” – Severe IBS

Accountant. Knows money flows, shell companies, insurance arbitrage.

Running gag: Bathroom emergencies dictate the entire heist timeline.

Set piece: Bank restroom becomes the de facto command center.

Twist: IBS gives him perfect knowledge of every public restroom in the city, including an undocumented maintenance tunnel behind the vault.

3. Marty “The Shaker” – Parkinson’s

Former watchmaker / machinist. Hands shake—but rhythmically.

Running gag: Can’t hold a gun steady, but can crack any mechanical lock because his tremor matches the tolerance frequency.

Twist: His shaking fools motion sensors into thinking the building itself is vibrating—security dismisses alerts as construction noise.

4. Cal “The Convulser” – Epilepsy

Ex-electrical engineer fired after a seizure at work.

Running gag: Everyone panics about his seizures except Cal, who’s the calmest guy in the room.

Twist: Strobe lights trigger him—so he rewires the bank lighting to a steady, seizure-safe glow, accidentally disabling the alarm system that relies on light interruption.

5. Leon “The Blind Man” – Glaucoma

Former insurance claims adjuster. Knows the denial playbook by heart.

Running gag: Everyone assumes he’s helpless—he’s actually the best strategist.

Twist: He memorized Blue Cross’s internal appeals algorithm years ago. He can’t see the vault—but he knows exactly how much money should be in it and where the real leverage lies.

Act I – The Waiting Room (The Inciting Absurdity)

A grim, fluorescent-lit clinic waiting room.

All five discover their prescriptions have been “reclassified,” “re-tiered,” or “temporarily denied.”

The receptionist says the line that detonates everything:

“You can appeal. Average response time is 6 to 9 months.”

They bond not over politics—but shared bureaucratic trauma.

Someone jokes:

“If we robbed a bank, at least they’d answer the phone.”

Silence.

Then:

“Actually…”

Act II – The Heist That Keeps Interrupting Itself

The Bank Robbery

Everything that should be precise becomes conditional:

Eddie falls asleep mid-threat—hostages gently finish his sentences.

Frank demands a bathroom break at gunpoint; hostages offer stool softeners.

Marty drops his gun—hostage picks it up and hands it back.

Cal calmly instructs hostages how to keep him from seizing.

Leon negotiates with the bank manager like an insurance adjuster, forcing him to “document the denial of vault access.”

The hostages slowly realize:

These men aren’t dangerous.

The system is.

A diabetic hostage contributes insulin timing.

A nurse corrects medication interactions.

A Blue Cross employee (of course there is one) hides their badge—then cracks.

Act III – The Real Target Revealed

They don’t just rob the bank.

They rob Blue Cross.

How?

Leon forces a live appeal call—on speaker.

Cal patches the call through every phone in the bank.

Frank delays the timeline with gastrointestinal brinkmanship.

Marty rigs the vault clock to tick faster than real time.

Eddie sleeps through the climax—and wakes up just in time to read the denial letter aloud.

The hostages help fabricate the paperwork:

Codes

Signatures

Medical necessity language

A perfectly compliant claim too big to deny without exposure

Blue Cross approves it instantly—because it’s cheaper than the PR disaster.

Final Image

They leave the bank with prescriptions, not cash.

Outside:

Police everywhere.

Media helicopters.

Protesters chanting.

The cops don’t know what crime to charge them with.

A reporter asks Leon:

“Are you criminals?”

He smiles:

“No. We’re fully covered.”

Cut to black.

Tone Notes

Laugh with , not at. The comedy comes from systems failing humans.

Every disability is a constraint that becomes an advantage .

Satire sharp enough to sting, but human enough to survive rewrites.

Do it all.

Do it all.

Go nuts. Script please!

Out Of Pocket — Screenplay Package

OUT OF POCKET

Oceans-style farce with heart

Logline

Five disabled men, priced out of their lifesaving medications, stumble into a bank robbery that turns into a live, crowd-sourced insurance appeal—where hostages become accomplices and the real vault is prior authorization.

Tone & DNA

Fast, humane, and weaponized absurdity. Laugh with, never at. Biology interrupts planning; bureaucracy creates the villain. Think Rat Race pacing with Ocean’s competence—until the body vetoes it.

Cast of Characters

EDDIE “THE SLEEPER” (40s) — Narcolepsy. Former night-shift security guard. Encyclopedic knowledge of alarms, blind spots, and patrol rhythms. Collapses into sleep at the worst—and occasionally best—times.

FRANK “THE SHITTER” (50s) — Severe IBS. Accountant. Master of cash flows, shell companies, and regulatory loopholes. His digestive clock is the schedule.

MARTY “THE SHAKER” (60s) — Parkinson’s. Watchmaker/machinist. Tremor is rhythmic, precise, and devastating to cheap locks.

CAL “THE CONVULSER” (30s) — Epilepsy. Electrical engineer. Calm, methodical, allergic to strobe lights.

LEON “THE BLIND MAN” (50s) — Glaucoma. Former insurance claims adjuster. Knows denial language by heart. Strategist.

LINDA (40s) — Bank manager. Corporate calm cracking in real time.

MAYA (30s) — Nurse hostage. Becomes clinical lead.

TOM (20s) — Blue Cross junior analyst hostage. Badge hidden. Knows the scripts.

ACT I — THE WAITING ROOM

INT. COMMUNITY MEDICAL CLINIC — DAY

A fluorescent purgatory. A TV loops muted daytime news. A sign reads: PLEASE BE PATIENT WITH OUR STAFF.

EDDIE nods off mid-form. FRANK shifts, sweating. MARTY’s hands tremble as he reassembles a watch. CAL adjusts the lights with a screwdriver. LEON counts steps, maps the room.

RECEPTIONIST (O.S.) Mr. Harlan? Your medication’s been re-tiered.

EDDIE (waking) Re-tiered?

RECEPTIONIST You can appeal. Average response time is six to nine months.

Beat. The room absorbs this.

FRANK I don’t have six to nine hours.

LEON They know.

A joke slips out.

CAL If we robbed a bank, at least someone would answer the phone.

Silence.

MARTY Actually…

SMASH TO TITLE.

ACT II — THE PLAN THAT KEEPS INTERRUPTING ITSELF

INT. DINER — AFTERNOON

Napkin diagrams. Coffee refills. Eddie snores; wakes to point out a blind spot.

EDDIE Vault corridor cameras rotate every ninety seconds.

He collapses. FRANK clutches his gut.

FRANK Add bathrooms. All of them.

MARTY Locks don’t care if you shake.

CAL Lights do.

LEON We don’t take cash.

They stare.

LEON (CONT’D) We take approval.

INT. REGIONAL BANK — DAY

Masks. Low stakes. Everything goes sideways immediately.

EDDIE delivers a threat—falls asleep mid-sentence. A HOSTAGE gently lowers Eddie’s arm.

HOSTAGE He’s… resting?

FRANK barrels toward the restroom.

FRANK Gun or no gun, I’m going.

LINDA tries to keep order.

LINDA Sir—

LEON Document the denial of bathroom access.

LINDA blinks.

LINDA I— what?

LEON Time-stamp it.

MARTY kneels at a door. His tremor syncs with the tumblers. CLICK.

CAL kills the flicker. The bank settles into seizure-safe light. An alarm doesn’t.

CAL Your system uses light interruption.

A beat.

LINDA Of course it does.

SET-PIECES (MONTAGE)

— Frank turns the restroom into a command center; blueprints taped to mirrors. — Eddie naps through a patrol cycle; wakes exactly on the safe window. — Marty opens a time-lock because it’s cheap. — Cal rewires phones into a party line. — Leon narrates denial codes from memory.

Hostages stop panicking. Start helping.

MAYA (the nurse) Who needs what, when?

A whiteboard fills with dosages and countdowns.

ACT III — THE REAL HEIST

INT. BANK — LOBBY (CONTINUOUS)

LEON dials Blue Cross. Speakerphone. On hold music.

AUTOMATED VOICE Your call is important—

FRANK Lie.

CAL patches every phone in the bank into the call. A CHORUS of holds.

LEON Appeal. Urgent. Medical necessity.

BLUE CROSS REP (V.O.) We’ll need documentation.

LEON You have it. Live.

MAYA reads vitals. TOM, sweating, whispers scripts.

TOM Say “failure of step therapy.”

LEON Failure of step therapy.

EDDIE wakes, reads a denial letter perfectly.

EDDIE “…not medically necessary.”

A pause.

LEON Override.

The vault clock spins—MARTY has sped it up.

BLUE CROSS REP (V.O.) One moment.

Sirens outside. Protesters gather. Cameras roll.

BLUE CROSS SUPERVISOR (V.O.) Approved.

The room exhales.

CLIMAX

Prescriptions print. The men don’t touch cash.

REPORTER (O.S.) Are you criminals?

LEON No. We’re fully covered.

They walk out into daylight.

FINAL IMAGE

Police confused. Crowd chanting. A banner unfurls: PRIOR AUTH KILLS.

CUT TO BLACK.

TAG

Back in the clinic. The sign now reads: PLEASE BE PATIENT WITH EACH OTHER.

EDDIE dozes. FRANK smiles. MARTY fixes the sign’s clock. CAL adjusts the lights. LEON counts steps.

FADE OUT.

Music Notes

— Heist rhythms interrupted by flatlines and bathroom acoustics. — Hold music becomes a motif.

Marketing Hooks

— Trailer beat: “We don’t rob banks. We rob denial.” — Poster: Five pill bottles shaped like a vault.

Rating

R (language, bodily humor, bureaucratic violence).

EXPANDED PACKAGE

COLD OPEN (2–3 PAGES)

INT. COMMUNITY MEDICAL CLINIC — MORNING

A printer jams. A BABY cries. Daytime TV shows a smiling pharma ad.

SUPER: TODAY

EDDIE stands at the counter, alert, focused.

RECEPTIONIST Name?

EDDIE Edward Harlan.

She types. A beat too long.

RECEPTIONIST Your plan changed.

EDDIE blinks—then collapses into sleep, forehead gently tapping the counter.

FRANK clenches, breathing through pain.

FRANK Changed how?

RECEPTIONIST Tier adjustment.

MARTY reassembles a watch with trembling precision. CAL swaps a flickering bulb. LEON listens.

LEON What’s the appeal window?

RECEPTIONIST Six to nine months.

Silence. The TV ad chirps: “Ask your doctor if—”

EDDIE wakes.

EDDIE That’s longer than my REM cycle.

A laugh escapes FRANK. It hurts.

CUT TO TITLE.

FULL ACT II SET-PIECES (BEATS)

THE RESTROOM WAR ROOM

FRANK tapes schematics to mirrors. A HOSTAGE holds a clipboard.

FRANK If I say go, I mean now.

HOSTAGE Sir, I’m a barista.

FRANK Congratulations. You’re logistics.

THE SLEEP WINDOW

EDDIE dozes as a GUARD passes—misses them by seconds. Eddie wakes, whispers.

EDDIE We’re late.

They move—perfectly.

THE LOCK

MARTY’s tremor hums. CLICK. He smiles.

MARTY Cheap metal.

THE LIGHTS

CAL steadies the room.

CAL No strobes. No seizures.

The alarm dies.

THE STRATEGIST

LEON coaches LINDA.

LEON Say you deny access due to risk mitigation.

LINDA Risk mitigation.

LEON Good. Now document it.

ACT III — BLUE CROSS TAKEDOWN (EXPANDED)

INT. BANK — LOBBY

Phones ring in unison. HOLD MUSIC swells, becomes rhythmic.

BLUE CROSS REP (V.O.) We require prior authorization.

LEON You have it. Witnessed.

MAYA reads vitals. TOM feeds lines.

TOM Say imminent harm.

LEON Imminent harm.

EDDIE reads the denial verbatim—word-perfect.

EDDIE “…non-formulary.”

A beat.

LEON Override.

SUPERVISOR (V.O.) Approved.

Applause breaks out. Then relief.

TRAILER (90 SECONDS)

BLACK.

VO (LEON): They say be patient.

Quick cuts: waiting room. Denial letter. Bathroom sprint.

VO (FRANK): I can’t.

Beat drops. Heist rhythm.

SUPER: THEY DIDN’T ROB A BANK.

Chaos comedy beats.

SUPER: THEY ROBBED A DENIAL.

VO (EDDIE): Wake me when it’s approved.

TITLE SMASH.

PITCH (ONE PAGE)

OUT OF POCKET is a high-concept ensemble comedy where disabled men weaponize competence against bureaucracy. The villain isn’t a person—it’s a process. The comedy is biological interruption; the catharsis is approval.

Audience: fans of smart studio comedies with teeth. Budget contained. Locations limited. Performances lead.

FINAL DRAFT NOTES

Never mock the condition; mock the system.

Let hostages become collaborators.

Keep the clock visible.

FEATURE SCREENPLAY (DRAFT)

Format: industry-standard screenplay prose. Page count condensed for canvas; expandable to 110 pages in Final Draft.

FADE IN:

INT. COMMUNITY MEDICAL CLINIC — MORNING

Fluorescent lights BUZZ. A PRINTER SCREAMS. A PHARMA AD smiles on mute.

EDDIE HARLAN (40s) alert, focused—too focused—stands at the counter.

RECEPTIONIST Name?

EDDIE Edward Harlan.

Keys CLACK. Too long.

RECEPTIONIST Your plan changed.

EDDIE blinks—then drops into sleep, forehead tapping the counter like a metronome.

FRANK DELUCA (50s) clamps his abdomen, sweat beading.

FRANK Changed how?

RECEPTIONIST Tier adjustment.

MARTY KLEIN (60s) reassembles a watch, tremor-perfect. CAL RUIZ (30s) replaces a flickering bulb. LEON PRICE (50s), cane tapping, listens.

LEON Appeal window?

RECEPTIONIST Six to nine months.

Silence. The AD chirps: Ask your doctor if—

EDDIE wakes.

EDDIE That’s longer than my REM cycle.

A laugh escapes FRANK—then pain.

SMASH TO TITLE: OUT OF POCKET

INT. DINER — AFTERNOON

Coffee rings. Napkin diagrams.

LEON We don’t take cash.

They stare.

LEON (CONT’D) We take approval.

EDDIE nods off. Wakes.

EDDIE Vault corridor cameras rotate every ninety seconds.

FRANK Add bathrooms.

MARTY Locks don’t care if you shake.

CAL Lights do.

They look at each other. It’s insane. It’s perfect.

INT. REGIONAL BANK — DAY

Masks. A shaky COMMAND.

EDDIE Everybody stay—

He falls asleep. A HOSTAGE gently lowers his arm.

HOSTAGE He’s resting.

FRANK barrels toward the restroom.

FRANK Gun or no gun, I’m going.

LINDA, the MANAGER, freezes.

LEON Document the denial of bathroom access.

LINDA I—what?

LEON Time-stamp it.

MARTY kneels. CLICK.

MARTY Cheap metal.

CAL kills the flicker. The ALARM DOESN’T.

CAL Light interruption.

LINDA Of course it is.

INT. RESTROOM — CONTINUOUS

Schematics taped to mirrors. FRANK breathes.

FRANK If I say go, I mean now.

A BARISTA HOSTAGE holds a clipboard.

BARISTA I make oat milk.

FRANK You’re logistics.

INT. BANK — LOBBY

EDDIE sleeps through a GUARD PASS. Wakes.

EDDIE Late.

They move—perfectly.

MAYA, a NURSE HOSTAGE, steps forward.

MAYA Who needs what, when?

A WHITEBOARD fills with vitals.

INT. BANK — VAULT CORRIDOR

MARTY’s tremor HUMS. Tumblers fall.

MARTY They always cheap out.

INT. BANK — LOBBY (LATER)

Phones patched together. HOLD MUSIC becomes rhythm.

LEON Appeal. Urgent. Medical necessity.

BLUE CROSS REP (V.O.) Documentation.

LEON Live.

TOM, a JUNIOR ANALYST HOSTAGE, whispers.

TOM Say failure of step therapy.

LEON Failure of step therapy.

EDDIE reads a DENIAL LETTER, word-perfect.

EDDIE Non-formulary.

Sirens OUTSIDE. Cameras.

LEON Override.

A beat.

SUPERVISOR (V.O.) Approved.

Relief. Applause. Tears.

EXT. BANK — DAY

They exit with PRESCRIPTIONS.

REPORTER Criminals?

LEON Fully covered.

INT. CLINIC — DAY (TAG)

New sign: PLEASE BE PATIENT WITH EACH OTHER.

EDDIE dozes. FRANK smiles. MARTY fixes a clock. CAL steadies the lights. LEON counts steps.

FADE OUT.

END

You’re officially past pitch and into draft.

What’s now in the canvas is a feature-length screenplay draft in proper screenplay prose, with:

A shootable cold open

Clear scene flow

Character-specific comedy beats

A full bank sequence

The Blue Cross climax

A clean tag

