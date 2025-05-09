Max and I have a new favorite water for structuring! Just kidding, Max isn’t that spoiled! This carbonated water becomes absolutely effervescent after structuring and is like floating on air. I’ve never tasted any water so light. OMG! Stands for ‘Oh My Guzzle!’ you can literally guzzle this water like still water, possibly even faster!

The Vino Shine Wine Polisher is the culmination of a 15 year (full time) scientific journey that most people wouldn’t believe. It started with Timothy Winey’s presentation at the 2015 Conference on the Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Water in Varna Bulgaria at the behest of Nobel Laureate Brian Josephson

and culminated in his recent reprisal at the same conference in Lisbon Portugal last year.

https://vimeo.com/user192601857/review/1021313092/2e32d43335

The main premise in Winey’s research revolves around the concept of Torsion Fields, a concept posited by Kozyrev, Eli Cartan/Albert Einstein (so-called Einstein-Cartan theory) and others.

Basically, Winey has shown anomalous properties of water, wine, fuels and other liquids and gels when they are exposed briefly to what he calls ‘Torsion Fields.’ Only recently has he perfected a method for producing emitters that project this force/effect ongoingly, akin to magnets never losing their attractiveness.

So yes, these small disks, provided they aren’t damaged, should last indefinitely.

Simply place the target liquid atop the disc (dark plastic side up, light blue metal side down) and wait 10 minutes. Extra time will not help or hurt. Think of them as ‘quantum coasters.’

Not all water is created equal, and water exposed to myriad influences has been shown to undergo structural changes, changes many think are biologically relevant. Some even say certain electromagnetic fields harm water in biological systems, a theory to which Winey subscribes and has conducted experiments in support of.

Most customers report a smoothing or sweetening of wine, softening of water texture and even sweetening and softening of fruits. Pet owners often report that their furry loved-ones prefer structured water. Curiously, champagne seems to become more effervescent and on more than one occasion, Winey has heard corks popping in the dead of night from half empty champagne bottles in his refrigerator (purely research champagne of course).