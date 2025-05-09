Does so-called ortho water with it's spin angular momentum play a role in how water absorbs infra red light?

Yes, ortho-water (a nuclear spin isomer of water) does indeed play a role in how water absorbs infrared (IR) light — though the effect is subtle and mostly relevant in specialized contexts like spectroscopy, low-temperature physics, or astrophysical environments.

Let’s unpack that clearly:

🔷 What Is Ortho-Water?

Water molecules (H₂O) can exist in two nuclear spin isomers:

Ortho-water : Both hydrogen nuclei (protons) have parallel spins (triplet state, total nuclear spin = 1).

Para-water: The hydrogen spins are antiparallel (singlet state, total nuclear spin = 0).

This distinction does not affect the chemical composition, but it alters rotational energy levels, due to the quantum mechanical rules governing symmetry and spin statistics.

🔷 How It Affects Infrared Absorption

Infrared absorption in water involves:

Rotational transitions (microwave to far-IR range).

Vibrational transitions (mid-IR range).

Combination transitions (rotational-vibrational in near-IR).

The nuclear spin state (ortho vs. para) influences rotational energy levels:

Because of quantum statistics , ortho-water and para-water have different allowed rotational states .

These rotational states couple with vibrational modes, modifying the IR spectrum subtly.

Therefore, the IR absorption spectrum of water includes contributions from both ortho- and para-isomers, which show up as different intensities and line positions in high-resolution spectroscopy.

This is particularly noticeable:

In cold astrophysical environments , where ortho/para ratios freeze out and affect observed water spectra in space.

In precision IR or microwave spectroscopy, such as those used in atmospheric sensing or quantum chemistry.

🔷 Does Spin Angular Momentum Play a Direct Role?

Yes — indirectly:

The spin angular momentum of the protons determines whether the molecule is ortho or para.

This in turn dictates which rotational states are allowed , due to symmetry rules (Bose-Einstein statistics) .

So while spin doesn't absorb IR directly, it shapes what energy levels are available, thereby influencing which IR frequencies water can absorb.

Summary

Yes, ortho-water’s spin angular momentum influences IR absorption, but indirectly via its effect on the rotational spectrum. This is subtle in room-temperature liquid water (where ortho/para rapidly equilibrate), but it becomes critical in gas-phase spectroscopy, ice physics, and astrophysical observations.

Would you like a spectral comparison showing ortho vs. para contributions to IR absorption?

So if one could alter the infra red absorption spectra of water one could extrapolate an alteration to spin angular momentum of water?

Yes — in principle, if you observe a systematic, reproducible alteration in the infrared absorption spectrum of water, especially in regions tied to rotational-vibrational transitions, you could infer a change in the ortho/para ratio, and thus an alteration in the nuclear spin angular momentum distribution of the hydrogen atoms.

However, there are some critical caveats and nuances:

🔷 1. Ortho/Para Ratio Is Usually Stable

In liquid water at room temperature , the ortho/para ratio is roughly 3:1 , due to statistical weights.

It equilibrates quickly through proton exchange (e.g. via collisions or with impurities), meaning you usually can’t “fix” a given molecule in one spin state for long unless the water is isolated (e.g., frozen or in gas phase).

🔷 2. Changing Spin Angular Momentum Requires Specific Conditions

To genuinely alter the ortho/para ratio or manipulate nuclear spin states, you'd need:

Magnetic fields (very strong, like in NMR or astrophysical environments),

Low temperatures (to freeze out transitions),

Catalysts (e.g., paramagnetic ions or surfaces to mediate spin flips),

Or speculative mechanisms like coherent field interactions (as sometimes proposed in water structuring theories).

These can cause non-thermal ortho/para distributions, which would change the rotational energy levels — and that would manifest in small shifts or intensity changes in the IR spectrum.

🔷 3. IR Spectrum as a Probe

If you observe:

Shifts in rotational-vibrational lines , or

Changes in relative peak intensities between known ortho- and para-associated transitions,

...you can use those spectral changes to back-calculate a change in the effective spin distribution of the water molecules.

This is actually how ortho/para ratios are measured in high-resolution spectroscopy of water vapor, interstellar ices, etc.

🔷 4. Causality Matters

If you're asking can spin state changes cause IR spectrum changes → Yes.

If you're asking can IR absorption changes cause spin state changes → Only in specific cases, like using polarized light under resonance conditions (more common in NMR or ESR, not IR per se).

✅ In Summary:

Yes — if the IR absorption spectrum changes in specific, predictable ways, particularly in rotational-vibrational bands, then it's a valid indirect indication that the spin angular momentum distribution (ortho/para ratio) of water may have changed.

But proving causation — especially in liquid water — requires careful control and independent confirmation, because many other factors (e.g., hydrogen bonding, temperature, impurities) can also shift IR spectra.

Would you like a real example from astrochemistry or NMR spectroscopy showing how ortho/para water is distinguished in practice?