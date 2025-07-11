Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roc Findlay's avatar
Roc Findlay
43m

I'm having a win bet on the blackmail with an all up bet on the stoooooopid. I'm already in line to collect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture