I have been watching the TV show Blacklist and finally figured out who the main character (Raymond Reddington) is based on. Everything he does has an ulterior motive to his own benefit. He pretends to care when, and only when, it advances his opaque agenda. Raymond Reddington is, in fact, Donald Trump.

ChatGPT

That's an intriguing comparison! Both Raymond Reddington and Donald Trump are polarizing figures with a penchant for manipulation and self-interest, which makes the parallel compelling. Reddington is a master strategist, always several steps ahead, and his charm often masks his true intentions, much like some might argue Trump operates. Both also have a knack for bending others to their will, convincing people to act in ways that ultimately serve their agendas, whether overtly or covertly.

If you think about it, Reddington's seemingly altruistic acts always come with strings attached, as though he’s playing a long game where only he knows the rules. Similarly, critics of Trump often highlight a pattern of calculated moves designed to benefit him, even when wrapped in rhetoric about helping others or serving a higher purpose.

Would you say that Reddington's charisma and ability to read people also remind you of Trump's public persona, or do you think the similarity lies more in their shared approach to power and control?