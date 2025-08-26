Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterOops! My Bad!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreOops! My Bad!Timothy WineyAug 26, 2025Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterOops! My Bad!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Sharehttps://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/5-gaza-based-journalists-killed-israeli-strike-associated-press-al-jazeera-expressShare this postTimothy’s NewsletterOops! My Bad!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2Share
Holy Sht! Dear God, please let a bomb land on Hitler/ I mean Netanyahu! < same EVIL! He wants to start WW3 🐀 someone END him NOW! He is the one who bombed the Twin Towers, and the 3rd building killing all those people!