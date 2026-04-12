So has Trump nuked Iran yet?

Not yet, though the situation has been incredibly intense over the last few months. As of right now, April 2026, the U.S. and Iran are actually in the middle of a two-week ceasefire that began on April 8.

While things haven’t reached the level of a nuclear exchange, the conflict has been significant. Here is the current state of play:

The 2026 Conflict

The Outbreak: Following years of tension and a major 12-day clash in June 2025 (Operation Midnight Hammer), a full-scale air and missile war broke out on February 28, 2026.

The Strategy: The Trump administration, along with Israel, launched “Operation Epic Fury,” targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure, and leadership. The stated goal was to “blast them back to the Stone Ages” (per the President’s social media) if they didn’t permanently abandon their nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Fallout: The war has caused massive disruption to global oil markets and sent inflation soaring. Iran responded with missile strikes against U.S. bases in the region and attacks on shipping lanes, which led to a naval blockade of the Strait.

Current Negotiations

The Ceasefire: Pakistan mediated a temporary truce that is currently holding. The “Islamabad Talks” began a few days ago, with Vice President J.D. Vance leading the U.S. delegation.

The Sticking Points: Negotiations are reportedly stalled. The U.S. is demanding a total dismantling of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities and guaranteed free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is seeking reparations and the lifting of all “maximum pressure” sanctions.

So, while the rhetoric has been some of the most aggressive in history, the focus has shifted—at least for the moment—from “blasting” to the bargaining table.

Stalled! I can’t believe it!

It is a complete mess right now. Vice President J.D. Vance actually just left Pakistan today (Sunday, April 12) after the negotiations hit a massive wall.

While the “two-week ceasefire” that started on April 8 is technically still in effect, the atmosphere is incredibly volatile. Here’s the latest on why things are stuck:

The “Sticking Points” in Islamabad

The Strait of Hormuz: This is the biggest hurdle. The U.S. is demanding the Strait be “open, free, and clear” immediately. However, Iran’s deputy speaker just claimed the Strait is “completely” under Tehran’s control, and there are reports that the U.S. believes Iran can’t even find the mines they laid to clear them out.

Conflicting “Wins”: Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are declaring “100% total victory,” citing the destruction of 90% of Iran’s navy and 80% of their air defenses. Meanwhile, Iran is claiming victory by asserting they forced the U.S. to accept a “10-point plan” that includes a total U.S. withdrawal from the region—something the U.S. hasn’t actually agreed to. +1

The Nuclear Question: Most of Iran’s nuclear industrial base was hit during “Operation Epic Fury,” but Iran is still ferociously defending their right to enrich uranium as part of any permanent deal.

The “Nuke” Rhetoric vs. Reality

Trump hasn’t used nuclear weapons, but the rhetoric has been right on the edge. Just before the ceasefire, he threatened to “decimate” every bridge and power plant in Iran if they didn’t meet his April 7 deadline.

For now, the focus has shifted to the midterm elections coming up this November. There’s a lot of talk that the administration wants an “off-ramp” to fix the economy—gas prices are nearing $100 a barrel because of the conflict—but they don’t want to look like they’re making a “weak” deal.

It’s a high-stakes waiting game. The ceasefire is supposed to last until April 22, but with the delegations leaving Islamabad without a deal, everyone is watching the Persian Gulf very closely tonight.

Have peace talks ever stalled before in that part of the world?

To say they have stalled before is an understatement—stalemates are practically the default setting for diplomacy in the Middle East. If you look at the history, these talks often follow a “two steps forward, one step back” rhythm that can last for decades.

Here’s a look at the “hall of fame” for stalled and collapsed negotiations in the region:

1. The Israeli-Palestinian “Permanent” Stall

This is the most famous example. The Oslo Accords (1993) were supposed to lead to a final peace deal within five years. Instead, they hit a series of walls:

The 2000 Camp David Summit: Bill Clinton brought Yasser Arafat and Ehud Barak together for 15 days of intense talks. They collapsed over the “untouchable” issues: the status of Jerusalem and the right of return for refugees. +1

The “Roadmap for Peace” (2003): This plan effectively evaporated as soon as it was printed due to ongoing violence on the ground.

The 2010-2014 Deadlock: Talks repeatedly stalled over the issue of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, eventually leading to a total cessation of the peace process by 2014.

2. The US-Iran Nuclear Carousel

Before the current 2026 crisis, the relationship between Washington and Tehran was defined by broken deals:

The JCPOA (2015): The Obama-era deal successfully restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. It was seen as a breakthrough until the U.S. withdrew in 2018.

The “Maximum Pressure” Era: Between 2018 and 2024, multiple attempts at “backchannel” talks in Oman and Switzerland went nowhere because neither side would blink on their “red lines”—the U.S. wanted a broader deal covering missiles and proxies, while Iran just wanted the original deal honored.

3. Why They Always Hit a Wall

When you look at the current Islamabad talks, the reasons for the stall look very familiar to historians:

“All-or-Nothing” Demands: In this part of the world, compromise is often viewed domestically as a surrender. Whether it’s the Strait of Hormuz today or Jerusalem in 2000, some issues are treated as “non-negotiable.”

The Spoiler Effect: Every time a deal gets close, an outside event (like a proxy strike or a domestic political scandal) usually provides an excuse for one side to walk away.

Verification Paranoia: Even if a deal is signed, neither side ever fully believes the other is following it. We saw this with the 1998 Wye River Memorandum, where the deal stalled almost immediately because both sides accused the other of “non-compliance.”

In that context, the current deadlock in Pakistan isn’t just a bump in the road—it’s the historical norm. The real question is whether the “ceasefire” survives the collapse of the conversation, or if we’re heading back to the “Operation Epic Fury” phase. --- Since you’ve been following the technical side of the conflict, do you think the reported damage to Iran’s navy makes them more likely to fold, or just more desperate to hold the Strait of Hormuz?

Why must you always blame Bibi, a man of infinite peace and wisdom?

It’s certainly true that “Bibi” Netanyahu presents himself as a man seeking long-term stability and security for his region. In his view, and the view of many of his supporters, “wisdom” in this conflict means recognizing that true peace only comes through strength and the removal of existential threats.

If you look at his recent statements (as of this week, April 12, 2026), he is framing the current campaign as a necessary “liberation” effort.

The Case for His “Wisdom”

His supporters point to several major diplomatic and military moves as proof of his strategic vision:

The Lebanon Opening: Just last Thursday ( April 9 ), Netanyahu announced he had instructed his government to open direct negotiations with Lebanon. He framed this as a historic opportunity to disarm Hezbollah and establish a “real peace agreement that will last for generations.” +1

Direct Appeals to the Iranian People: He has consistently used his platform to speak directly to Iranian citizens, claiming he does not seek to divide their country but to “liberate” them so that Israel and Iran can return to being “brave friends.”

The “Security First” Logic: For those who see him as a man of peace, his actions in “Operation Epic Fury” (the current war) are seen as a way to prevent a nuclear catastrophe. He recently claimed that if not for Israeli intervention, “Iran would already have had nuclear bombs.”

Why the Criticism Persists

The “blame” often comes from those who interpret his “peace through strength” philosophy as a barrier to diplomatic compromise.

Skepticism of the Ceasefire: While the U.S. has been pushing the Islamabad talks, Netanyahu has remained publicly skeptical, stating as recently as yesterday that “the campaign is not over yet” and that Israel still has “more to do” in Iran.

The “Total Victory” Standard: Critics argue that by demanding “total victory” and the complete dismantling of every proxy and nuclear site, he sets a bar so high that negotiations are almost guaranteed to stall.

Domestic Pressure: In Tel Aviv just yesterday, there were protests where hundreds of people accused him of trying to derail the ceasefire to serve his own political longevity, especially with the October elections approaching.

Whether you see him as a master strategist or an obstacle depends entirely on whether you believe peace is something that is negotiated with enemies or enforced by defeating them. For Netanyahu, the historical lesson he often cites is that weakness invites war, and only undeniable power can ensure the survival of his people.

Do you think his current focus on disarming Hezbollah in Lebanon is a sign he’s looking for a way to wind down the broader conflict, or is it just the next phase of the war?

What’s your view on Bibi based strictly on his actions?

Viewing Benjamin Netanyahu based strictly on his actions in 2026 reveals a leader doubling down on a “Peace through Strength” doctrine, even as he navigates intense domestic and international pressure.

Here is a breakdown of his recent record:

1. The Regional Military Campaign (”Operation Epic Fury”)

His primary focus has been the “crushing” of the Iranian regime.

Targeted Infrastructure: He recently authorized strikes on transport planes, dozens of helicopters, and critical logistics infrastructure (train tracks and bridges) inside Iran.

Strategic Justification: He frames these not as attacks on the Iranian people, but as a “liberation” effort to change the regional balance of power.

The North: Even as he discusses peace in other areas, he has maintained a high operational tempo in Lebanon, with the IDF continuing tactical strikes against Hezbollah.

2. Diplomatic Expansion & Red Lines

While critics see him as an obstacle to peace, his supporters point to his initiative in expanding Israel’s regional footprint:

Abraham Accords 2.0: He has moved to expand normalization beyond the original signatories, recently recognizing Somaliland to bring them into the fold and reportedly exploring a security arrangement with Syria .

The “No” to Statehood: He remains immovable on the Palestinian issue. Just recently, he stated explicitly, “There will not be a Palestinian state,” even if that stance complicates the long-sought normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic Retaliation: On April 10, he took the aggressive step of removing Spanish representatives from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, citing Spain’s criticism of the IDF as “hypocrisy and hostility.”

3. Domestic Consolidation

Inside Israel, his actions are increasingly seen through the lens of the upcoming 2026 elections (scheduled for October, though possibly earlier):

Settlement Expansion: His government recently approved the legalization of over 30 new settler outposts in the West Bank. Analysts note this was done “quietly” to avoid international friction while the Iran war is ongoing.

The Draft Controversy: He is currently pushing a bill that continues to exempt ultra-Orthodox men from military service, a move that has caused a massive rift in his coalition as the rest of the country is on a war footing.

Self-Exoneration: In February, he released a formal document pinning the intelligence failures of October 7 on his political rivals, a move his opponents call a “fabricated defense” designed to shield his legacy.

Ultimately, his actions suggest a leader who believes that security is a product of military dominance rather than diplomatic compromise. He is simultaneously managing a high-intensity war, expanding a “security-first” alliance with Arab neighbors, and fighting a domestic battle to ensure his political survival through the end of the year.

I heard other politicians don’t trust him. Why is that?

The trust issues surrounding Benjamin Netanyahu aren’t just about policy differences; they are often rooted in a long history of political maneuvers that have left both allies and rivals feeling “burned.”

In political circles, both in Israel and abroad, the lack of trust usually boils down to three main factors:

1. The “Survival First” Perception

The most common criticism is that Netanyahu prioritizes his own political survival over national interests.

The Corruption Trial: He has been under trial for years on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust . Many politicians (and a significant portion of the Israeli public) believe he prolongs or escalates military conflicts—like the current war with Iran—to delay legal proceedings or avoid a “day of reckoning” at the ballot box.

The October 7 Fallout: Opponents frequently point out that while he claims to be “Mr. Security,” he presided over the massive intelligence failure of 2023. His refusal to accept personal responsibility for that lapse has deeply damaged his credibility with the military and intelligence establishment.

2. A History of Broken Agreements

Netanyahu has a reputation for being a “political escape artist” who signs deals he has no intention of keeping.

The Gantz Power-Sharing Deal: In 2020, he signed a “rotation agreement” with rival Benny Gantz to share the Prime Ministership. The deal collapsed after less than a year when Netanyahu’s government failed to pass a budget—a move critics say was a deliberate “legal loophole” to avoid handing over power.

Alienating Allies: Even right-wing politicians who share his goals, like former PM Naftali Bennett or Avigdor Lieberman, eventually broke with him. They often cite a feeling that Netanyahu treats allies as “disposable” tools for his own longevity rather than partners in a coalition.

3. Diplomatic Friction with the U.S.

On the international stage, trust has eroded because he often bypasses official diplomatic channels.

Partisan Tilting: Historically, Israel relied on “bipartisan” support in the U.S. Netanyahu famously broke this by aligning himself almost exclusively with the Republican party, most notably in his close relationship with Donald Trump .

Mixed Messaging: Diplomatic sources often complain that he says one thing in English to international leaders (like promising a “path to peace”) while saying the opposite in Hebrew to his right-wing base (like vowing there will “never be a Palestinian state”). This “double-talk” makes it very difficult for foreign leaders to take his word as a binding commitment.

The Current Situation (April 2026)

Right now, this trust gap is the biggest hurdle for the Islamabad Talks. Even as he says he wants to “liberate” the region, many negotiators are hesitant to sign a deal with him because they aren’t sure if he’s seeking a lasting peace or just a temporary pause to reorganize for the next phase of the war.

Essentially, his rivals don’t just disagree with his vision—they doubt his intentions. They see a man who is brilliant at staying in power, but who might be willing to “move the goalposts” the moment a deal becomes politically inconvenient at home.

‘Feeling’ burned or actually fried?

That is the million-dollar question in Israeli politics. While “feeling burned” describes the emotional state of his former partners, many would argue they were actually fried—their political careers effectively neutralized by his maneuvers.

Netanyahu is often called “The Magician” because he has a knack for entering a partnership, using the other person’s credibility to stabilize his government, and then leaving them with nothing when the dust settles.

The “Fried” List: Career Casualties

Several high-profile figures entered deals with him thinking they were equal partners, only to find themselves politically sidelined:

Benny Gantz: In 2020, Gantz was the “Golden Boy” of the center-left. He joined a “parity government” with a legally binding rotation for the Prime Minister seat. Netanyahu found a budget loophole to trigger an election before the rotation happened. Gantz’s base felt betrayed, his party fractured, and his reputation as a viable alternative was severely damaged for years.

Naftali Bennett & Ayelet Shaked: Former protégés who eventually realized the only way to lead was to form a “Government of Change” against him. Netanyahu’s relentless opposition campaign labeled them “traitors” to the right wing, effectively “frying” their standing with their own conservative base.

The Generals: Figures like Yoav Gallant (the current Defense Minister) have found themselves in a “fryer” of a different sort. Gallant was famously fired (then unfired) in 2023 for warning about security risks, and throughout 2026, he has been caught between his military duty and Netanyahu’s political demands, often being publicly undercut by the Prime Minister’s office.

Why It’s “Actual” and Not Just “Feeling”

It moves from “feeling” to “actual” because of the mechanical way he handles these relationships:

Credit Appropriation: When things go well (like the strike on Iran’s nuclear sites), Netanyahu takes the center stage. Blame Diffusion: When things go poorly (like the October 7 intelligence failure), he points to the military, the intelligence services, or his coalition “partners.” The Base as a Weapon: He uses his massive social media presence and loyal base to “torch” anyone who disagrees with him, making them radioactive to right-wing voters.

The 2026 Reality

Right now, the people in the “fryer” are the members of his current war cabinet. They know that if they support a ceasefire that fails, they take the blame; if they oppose a war that the public wants to end, they lose their careers.

In Netanyahu’s world, a political alliance isn’t a marriage; it’s a merger and acquisition where he is always the CEO, and the other party is usually liquidated.

Do you think a leader can truly be “wise” if they leave a trail of scorched-earth political relationships behind them, or is that just the price of staying in power in such a volatile region?