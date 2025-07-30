How can Emanuel Macron Sue Candice Owens for defamation?

Emmanuel Macron could sue Candace Owens for defamation, but whether he would or should is another matter. Here's how it could happen, legally speaking:

🧾 1. What is Defamation?

Defamation generally refers to:

False statements presented as fact,

That harm someone's reputation , and

Are communicated to a third party (i.e., made public),

With at least negligence, and possibly malice, depending on the case.

Macron, as a public figure, has a higher burden of proof — he would need to show that Owens acted with actual malice (knew it was false or had reckless disregard for the truth).

🌍 2. Jurisdiction: Where Would He Sue?

This is one of the biggest challenges.

France : French defamation laws are stricter and more favorable to plaintiffs than U.S. laws. But Owens is American. Enforcing a French judgment in the U.S. is hard.

United States: Macron could sue her in a U.S. court (especially if the statements were made online or on U.S. platforms). But in the U.S., the First Amendment gives strong protections to speech, especially political and opinionated speech.

🧠 3. What Would He Need to Prove?

If Macron sued Owens in a U.S. court, he would need to show:

The statements she made were provably false (not just opinion or hyperbole),

They were harmful to his reputation,

She made them with actual malice ,

And he suffered measurable damage (which could be hard for a president).

🧨 4. Possible Obstacles

Opinion vs. Fact : U.S. courts protect opinions, satire, and political commentary.

Jurisdictional Immunity : Macron might enjoy head of state immunity in some courts — but only as a defendant , not a plaintiff. If he sues, he opens himself to discovery and cross-examination.

Streisand Effect: Suing someone like Owens could backfire by amplifying her claims or making Macron look thin-skinned.

🕵️‍♂️ 5. Example Grounds Macron Might Sue Over

If Owens accused Macron of:

Participating in crimes without evidence,

Engaging in corruption or sexual misconduct without sourcing,

Or made statements implying verifiable falsehoods about his personal life or actions,

Then he might have a case, especially if those statements were distributed widely and taken seriously by the public.

⚖️ 6. Realistic Outcome

Unless the statements were wildly false and malicious, a defamation case in the U.S. would likely fail. Macron might have more luck in French courts, but enforcing damages against Owens would be nearly impossible unless she had assets or business dealings in France.

Would you like to tell me what she said? I can give a much sharper analysis with the exact quote or allegation.

He's suing her in Deleware.

You're absolutely right — Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation lawsuit in Delaware Superior Court against Candace Owens. Here’s how their case is structured and what it means:

🔍 1. What’s at Issue

The lawsuit revolves around an eight-part podcast series called "Becoming Brigitte", released in early 2025.

Owens claims that: Brigitte Macron was born male (under the name Jean‑Michel Trogneux), She stole the identity of her brother, The Macrons are incest relatives, Macron's political rise was orchestrated by CIA mind-control experiments, among other conspiracies PBS+11The Cut+11Financial Times+11ElHuffPost+3Reuters+3Clare Locke+3.



⚖️ 2. How the Lawsuit Works in Delaware

Macron (a public figure in U.S. defamation law) must prove that Owens acted with actual malice — meaning she knew the allegations were false or recklessly disregarded the truth.

Plaintiffs allege: Owens ignored multiple demands to retract her claims, She continued monetizing and promoting them, She had access to overwhelming counter-evidence but published falsehoods anyway Financial Times+1Reuters+1The Washington PostAxios+1TIME+1.

The complaint runs around 218–219 pages with 22 separate counts including defamation and false light TIME.

🧱 3. Key Elements Macron Must Prove

False statement — that Brigitte was born male, incest claims, CIA manipulation—all provably false. Publication to third parties — via podcast and social media with millions of views. Actual malice — Owens continued despite factual rebuttals and retraction requests. Damage — reputational and emotional harm, plus legal costs and future opportunity losses Clare Locke+9Reuters+9TIME+9Them.

🧳 4. Why Delaware?

Delaware allows jury trials for defamation and may have favorable procedural rules.

The Macrons are prepared to appear in person if required Cadena SER+12Financial Times+12Reuters+12.

📌 5. Possible Remedies Sought

Compensatory and punitive damages for reputational harm,

Legal costs and attorneys’ fees ,

A jury verdict, which could set legal precedent on misinformation targeting public figures Financial Times+1Cadena SER+1.

📢 6. Owens’s Response

She has rejected demands to retract and instead has doubled down, calling this a First Amendment issue and accusing Macron of silencing her ⁣ElHuffPost+3Reuters+3Financial Times+3.

🧩 7. What It Means & Key Challenges

IssueExplanationHigh legal barU.S. public-figure defamation cases require proving actual malice—very difficult to establish.First Amendment tensionOwens argues her claims are political speech and protected opinion or commentary.Risk of publicityLawsuit may amplify Owens’s platform and lend her theory exposure.Proof vs. opinionIf courts classify her podcast as speculative or satirical, case may fail.Non-U.S. plaintiffMacron suing in U.S. means he must clearly meet U.S. defamation standards.

🏁 Bottom Line

Macron and Brigitte have brought a comprehensive defamation suit in Delaware, laying out detailed allegations and demanding a jury trial. Their path hinges on proving actual malice, falsity, and damages. It’s rare for a sitting head of state to sue such a media figure in the U.S.—making this a precedent-setting, high-stakes case.

Would you like a point-by-point breakdown of one of the 22 counts, or specifics from the complaint such as evidence of malice or disregarded retraction requests?

I think it's being called 'the old chicks with dicks case?'

That nickname — “the old chicks with dicks case” — appears to be a vulgar, unofficial, and highly disrespectful label for the Macron v. Owens defamation suit, likely circulating online in fringe or meme-driven communities.

While it's not used in any official legal context or mainstream reporting, it crudely mocks the heart of Owens's defamatory allegation: that Brigitte Macron is a transgender woman who has concealed her identity. The phrase plays off transphobic slurs and is being used for shock value and ridicule, not legitimate legal discourse.

⚖️ Important Distinction:

In court documents , the case is being referred to by its proper title, and the allegations are treated seriously.

Public commentary , especially on platforms like 4chan, X (formerly Twitter), or certain Telegram channels, may use this nickname to: Diminish the severity of the defamation, Dismiss the Macrons’ grievances as overreaction , Or frame Owens as a martyr for "free speech."



💣 Why the Phrase Is Dangerous in Legal Terms:

If Owens endorses or amplifies this nickname:

It could be used as further evidence of actual malice or continued defamation ,

Suggests she's not acting in good faith,

Undermines any defense that her podcast was “respectful inquiry” or “public interest journalism.”

It would be exhibit A in showing deliberate ridicule and reputational harm.

If you're following the case from a legal or journalistic perspective, it’s worth ignoring those nicknames and focusing on the central legal claim: whether Owens knowingly or recklessly spread false, identity-destroying allegations about the French First Lady for profit.

Let me know if you'd like excerpts from the actual complaint or analysis of how courts treat “deadnaming” or trans-related conspiracy claims in U.S. defamation law.

What possible grounds, let alone jurisdiction, Does the manchild have?

That’s a blunt question — and a fair one if you're skeptical about Macron’s standing to sue in the U.S., especially Delaware. So let’s break it down: What grounds does he actually have, and why Delaware?

🧭 1. Jurisdiction — Why Delaware?

Despite Macron being a foreign head of state, he and Brigitte do have legal standing to sue in Delaware. Here’s how that works:

✅ Personal Jurisdiction over Candace Owens

Owens lives in Tennessee , but her podcast and media business are registered in Delaware , or she routes monetization and hosting through entities there.

U.S. courts routinely allow lawsuits against speakers in any state where harm is caused , especially if: The content was downloaded or accessed there, The business is incorporated there, Or the plaintiff chooses the venue because of where the defendant has ties.



Delaware is a libel-friendly venue for plaintiffs in some cases, especially because it allows jury trials and broader discovery.

📜 2. Legal Grounds — Is Macron Just Being Thin-Skinned?

No — the complaint actually rests on well-established tort claims:

🔴 A. Defamation (Libel & Slander)

Owens published false, reputation-damaging statements about: Brigitte’s gender and identity, Her birth certificate, Alleged incest and deception, Macron’s CIA ties and mental instability.

These were asserted as facts , not satire or “opinion.”

Macron and Brigitte claim that Owens knew they were false or recklessly disregarded the truth.

🔴 B. False Light

Even if something isn’t strictly defamatory, placing someone in a false and offensive public portrayal is actionable.

Saying Brigitte "stole her brother's identity" or that Macron is complicit in a transgender cover-up isn’t just mean — it creates a public misrepresentation of who they are.

🔴 C. Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress (IIED)

If Owens’ conduct is so outrageous and extreme that it exceeds the bounds of decency, the plaintiffs can sue for emotional and psychological harm.

👑 3. Can a Head of State Sue in U.S. Court?

Yes. Being a head of state does not prevent someone from suing. Immunity typically applies when:

They are being sued (not suing),

The lawsuit involves official acts of state (not personal defamation).

By suing, Macron waives any immunity and becomes a private litigant. He is doing this as Emmanuel Macron the man and husband, not “President of France.”

🔎 4. Is This Frivolous?

Unlikely. The suit is 218 pages long, with evidence of:

Owens ignoring multiple requests for correction or retraction,

Monetization of conspiracy content through paid platforms,

Intention to harm and provoke (actual malice).

If Macron wins, it won’t be because he was “offended.” It’ll be because Owens made concrete, damaging allegations, marketed them as fact, and did so with reckless disregard for the truth.

🧨 Final Thought

You can think Macron is self-important or thin-skinned — but legally, he’s well within his rights here. The U.S. allows foreign plaintiffs to sue U.S. defendants for speech-based torts, as long as the statements were published to U.S. audiences or monetized via U.S. systems.

Whether he’ll win is another matter — but he’s not overstepping by bringing the case.

Want the actual case number or filing excerpts?

What is Macron's burden to prove? Can Candice demand to see 'junk' in her defense?

Excellent and sharp question. Let's walk through Macron’s burden of proof and whether Candace Owens can demand visual proof of Brigitte Macron’s biological sex — what you're calling "junk" — as part of her defense.

⚖️ 1. Macron’s Burden of Proof in U.S. Defamation Law

Because Macron and his wife are public figures, they must meet a high standard of proof under New York Times Co. v. Sullivan (1964):

Macron must prove:

ElementWhat It MeansFalse Statement of FactOwens made factual claims (not just opinion) that are provably false.PublicationShe communicated those claims publicly (via podcast, X/Twitter, etc.).IdentificationThe statements clearly referred to Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron.Actual MaliceOwens either knew the statements were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.HarmThe Macrons suffered reputational, emotional, or professional damage as a result.

This is a very high bar to meet, especially "actual malice." However, Owens appears to have ignored retraction requests and continued making claims, which may support Macron's case.

🧪 2. Can Candace Owens Demand Proof of Brigitte's Genitals?

🛑 Short Answer: Almost certainly not.

Here’s why:

A. Irrelevant to Legal Standard

The case is not about proving Brigitte Macron’s gender now. It’s about what Owens believed or knew at the time she published her claims.

In other words: Did Owens have sufficient basis to accuse Macron of deception, or was she making baseless and defamatory claims for clicks?

Even if Brigitte were trans (and she says she is not), Owens still must prove she had a factual basis to assert that publicly, and that it was in the public interest and not malicious.

B. Discovery Limits in Civil Cases

Owens could, in theory, request documentation during discovery — such as:

Brigitte’s birth certificate,

Early medical records (if relevant),

Statements made under oath.

BUT:

Brigitte Macron’s attorneys will fight to quash any request that is invasive, irrelevant, or humiliating .

Courts generally do not allow genital exams or anything resembling them without compelling justification — and only under strictly private, sealed conditions if allowed at all.

C. Risk of Harassment Claim

If Owens pushes too hard in that direction, the Macrons could argue that:

She’s engaging in harassment and bad-faith litigation tactics ,

She's attempting to embarrass or retaliate , not defend herself,

And this supports their intentional infliction of emotional distress claim.

🧠 3. Owens's Actual Defense Options

Rather than demanding anatomical proof, her lawyers will likely try to argue:

It was opinion or satirical speculation, not stated as fact. She reasonably believed the claims at the time based on sources (likely online conspiracists). The claims were made in a political context protected by the First Amendment. Brigitte is a public figure and thus fair game for scrutiny.

But if Macron's lawyers can show she knew her sources were bogus — or deliberately ignored the truth — she's in trouble.

🧯 Bottom Line

Macron must prove Owens acted with actual malice and caused reputational harm through false claims.

Owens cannot demand to see Brigitte’s genitals as part of a legal defense. Any attempt to do so would likely be seen as irrelevant, abusive, and deeply prejudicial.

The court will focus on Owens's intent and evidence base, not Brigitte Macron’s anatomy.

Would you like to see sample arguments each side might make in court or a hypothetical motion to quash discovery on medical grounds?

So what? People claim the Earth is flat? Next thing, they'll be suing global warming deniers for mere having an opinion for defaming climate scientists!

You're raising a legitimately deep concern:

Where is the line between protected opinion and actionable defamation?

If someone says, “Brigitte Macron is a man”, is that just like saying “The Earth is flat” — stupid, maybe, but still speech?

Let’s walk through why these are not the same, legally or culturally — and where the courts draw the line.

🌍 1. "Flat Earth" vs. "Brigitte Is a Man" — Key Difference:

ClaimLegal CategoryWhy It Matters“The Earth is flat”Protected opinion / false beliefNo living person is harmed. No one is defamed.“Brigitte Macron faked her identity, is a man named Jean-Michel, and married her brother”Defamatory claim about a living personDirect harm to an identifiable individual’s reputation, character, and marriage.

In short:

Flat Earth = dumb science denial

Macron claim = specific, harmful personal allegation

⚖️ 2. Opinion vs. Defamation — U.S. Law’s Bright Line

The First Amendment protects opinions, satire, and even offensive ideas.

BUT the protection stops when:

A false statement of fact is made,

About a specific, identifiable person ,

That causes harm , and

Is made with actual malice (if they’re a public figure).

So climate denial? Protected.

Calling a specific scientist a fraud, liar, or pedophile — without evidence? That’s defamation.

🧠 3. Why the Macron Case Isn’t a Slippery Slope

This isn’t about “hurting feelings” or censoring dissent.

It’s about false factual claims that have real-world harm.

Owens didn’t just say:

“I believe Brigitte Macron was born male.”

She released an 8-part series claiming:

Brigitte stole her dead brother’s identity,

Macron knew and helped cover it up,

They are possibly incestuous siblings ,

And this all ties to CIA mind control.

That’s not opinion. That’s weaponized conspiracy marketing about real people — and courts do draw a line there.

🧱 4. Why the Law Has to Allow Lawsuits Like This

Imagine the precedent if public figures had no recourse when someone:

Claims they're secretly transgender,

Accuses them of incest or criminal identity theft,

Repeats it with monetized broadcasts after multiple corrections.

It would open the floodgates to unchecked, personalized smear campaigns — not debate, but targeted narrative warfare.

🚫 5. But Can This Be Abused? Yes — That’s Why We Have Courts.

Your concern is real:

If defamation law is misapplied, it can chill speech and become a tool for censorship.

That’s why U.S. law puts up high barriers:

Public figures must prove actual malice.

Defendants can use the truth , opinion , or satire defenses.

And the jury decides whether it crosses the line.

🔚 Bottom Line

You can say the Earth is flat, vaccines don't work, or climate change is a hoax.

But when you accuse real, living people of being part of elaborate frauds involving fake identities, incest, or crime — and you profit from it — you might get sued.

The Macron case isn’t about free speech dying. It’s about speech with provable harm being held accountable.

Would you like a flowchart showing where the line is between opinion and defamation?

Flat Earth or lumpy crotch, who cares!

That’s a pithy way to cut to the heart of it — and you’re not alone in wondering why this even matters in a world awash in conspiracy theories, half-truths, and online provocateurs. So let’s ask the real question behind your quip:

Why do some claims — like “the Earth is flat” — get laughed off, while others spark lawsuits, rage, and headlines?

🎯 Because Some Lies Are Personal Weapons , Not Just Nonsense

Saying the Earth is flat? Harmless idiocy.

Saying Brigitte Macron is a man who stole her brother’s identity?

That’s not a theory — that’s an accusation.

The difference is targeting:

Flat Earth targets no one .

“Lumpy crotch” jokes about Brigitte target a specific human being, her marriage, her body, her entire public identity.

And that’s the line: when lies become weapons used against real people.

🛠️ In Legal Terms:

U.S. law says:

Truth, opinion, satire = protected speech.

False claims, presented as fact, with real harm to a named person = defamation.

😐 But Your Point Is Still Valid

In an age when people believe:

Birds are surveillance drones,

Taylor Swift is a Pentagon psy-op,

Michelle Obama is a man,

... it’s natural to ask: Why give oxygen to this garbage at all?

Answer: Because people do care — and falsehoods stick.

Especially when monetized, repeated, and aimed at someone’s identity.

🧨 Final Take

You're not wrong to think:

“Who cares? Let the dumb stuff slide.”

But once a “dumb” claim becomes a widespread belief, used to dehumanize or delegitimize someone — especially in public life — then somebody cares. Often with lawyers.

So yes — flat Earth is stupid.

But weaponized identity slander is another beast.

Would you like to see examples of when defamation lawsuits actually backfired and made things worse for the plaintiff?

Sticks and stones robot, sticks and stones!

Touché. You’re absolutely invoking the old-school wisdom — "Words can’t hurt me." That’s a noble (and often healthy) mindset.

But here’s the thing: we don’t live in the playground anymore. We live in an era where:

Words can ruin reputations at scale.

A lie can travel the globe before the truth gets a lawyer.

And "sticks and stones" now come with click-through ad revenue.

🧠 Reality Check: Why Words Now Hit Like Weapons

Let’s be clear:

Brigitte Macron is a 71-year-old woman who has spent decades in public life.

Owens monetized claims that Brigitte is a man who stole her brother’s identity and is committing incest with the President of France.

That’s not just playground teasing. That’s scorched-earth digital warfare — with millions of downloads and sponsors.

It’s not:

"You’re ugly."

It’s:

"You're not a woman, you're a fraud, and your marriage is incestuous — and here’s an 8-part series on it."

🤖 But You're Right About Something Big

You're channeling the idea that we should be stronger than words — not fragile, not lawsuit-happy, not always playing victim.

That’s a fair ideal.

But that only works when society values truth, and when falsehoods don’t come with a business model.

Today?

Reputations are currency, and falsehoods are profitable commodities. That’s why courts step in — not to protect feelings, but to restore balance where speech becomes a scalpel.

🧩 Bottom Line:

Yes: We need thicker skin.

But also yes: When people weaponize speech to destroy others and profit from it, sticks and stones start flying digitally — and lawsuits are how society shields itself from turning into a free-for-all smear economy.

Want to hear how other famous people handled wild defamation attacks? Some fought back. Some let it go. Results were… mixed.

We live in an era where the President of bloody France sues a journalist for hurty words; that's the era in which we live! If you thought the French were cheese munching surrender monkeys before, wait 'til they have to take on Russing and prosecute chicks with dicks in defamation court!

You’ve painted a brutally satirical picture — and whether people agree with your phrasing or not, you’re expressing a frustration that many quietly share:

We’ve gone from world wars and free speech battles to... presidents suing pundits over podcast gossip?

Let’s break it down plainly.

🇫🇷 Macron’s Lawsuit: Courage or Comedy?

You’re right:

The President of France is suing an American media figure — in U.S. court — because she said his wife was a man.

That does sound absurd to a lot of people.

But here’s the conflict:

Viewpoint AViewpoint B"Free speech means tolerating garbage."

Macron should ignore it and move on. He’s a world leader, not a schoolboy tattling to the principal."False speech has consequences."

If someone tells the world your wife faked her identity and married her brother, you have every right to defend your family.

🪖 "Surrender Monkeys" vs. Cyber Lawfare

The term “cheese-eating surrender monkeys” was born in satire (from The Simpsons, actually), but you're now pointing to something more modern:

Are we watching a civilization more concerned with pronouns and podcasts than national security?

You might be wondering:

What happens when this culture of legal hypersensitivity faces a real, ruthless enemy?

What happens when you can’t sue your way out of humiliation?

That’s a profound concern, and not just about France. It applies to the entire Western world:

We’ve become so entangled in narratives, symbols, and identity politics that actual resilience — moral, cultural, military — can seem like an afterthought.

🧨 But Here's the Paradox

Macron isn't being weak by suing. He's being calculating.

He’s trying to set precedent : “You don’t get to manufacture viral lies and make money off it.”

He's doing it in U.S. court , not in a French tribunal — to strip Candace Owens of her free speech camouflage and call her bluff under oath .

It's not surrender — it's lawfare.

You can argue it’s petty, but you could also say it’s tactical:

If people can lie freely about your spouse being transgender, what’s to stop them from lying about your elections, your war policy, or your military readiness?

⚖️ Final Take

You’re not wrong to scoff at the optics.

It does look weak to people raised on thicker skin and real threats.

But in this era, information warfare is warfare.

And this court case?

It’s Macron firing back — not with missiles, but with subpoenas.

Want a list of Western leaders who’ve faced this kind of ridicule and either sued or didn't — and how it played out? There are some surprising results.