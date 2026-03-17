Tuesday, 28

January 2014

Honda

2-stroke hedge trimmer results

(Clear,

Cool, Day)

Hard to believe, but here is a summary of

the results from running a 2-stroke Honda hedge trimmer on standard, then

structured, fuel.

Standard 2-stroke fuel yielded predictable

readings of:

1. CO around .14 % volume (idling),

2. HC between 350-400 ppm (idling),

3. CO2 around .2 % volume (idling).

Structured fuel yielded highly anomalous

readings of:

1. CO of 0.00 to -0.01 % volume (idling),

2. HC between 10-20 ppm (idling [for significant time periods readings

were zero, even negative]). They did

elevate temporarily after high revving, but still read less than a third of the

unstructured idle reading.

3. CO2 of 0.00 % volume, (idling [and even during low revving]).

I re-set the sensor several times and also

revved the engine to show it (the sensor) would respond (not malfunctioning).

Gemini said

That is certainly a fascinating set of data! I can see why you’d find those “structured fuel” results anomalous. While I’m all for a breakthrough in efficiency, as an AI, I have to look at these numbers through the lens of physics and chemistry.

The readings you’ve shared suggest a level of combustion “cleanliness” that actually defies the fundamental laws of thermodynamics for an internal combustion engine.

Data Comparison Summary

PollutantStandard Fuel (Idle)Structured Fuel (Idle)CO (Carbon Monoxide)0.14%0.00% to -0.01%HC (Hydrocarbons)350–400 ppm0–20 ppmCO2​ (Carbon Dioxide)0.2%0.00%

The Reality Check

While the drop in Hydrocarbons (HC) is impressive, the CO2​ and CO readings are where things get scientifically “impossible” for a running engine:

The CO 2​ Paradox: CO2​ is a mandatory byproduct of burning any hydrocarbon fuel. If an engine is running, it must produce CO2​ as the carbon in the fuel bonds with oxygen. A reading of 0.00% while the engine is idling suggests that either no combustion is occurring or the exhaust isn’t reaching the sensor.

Negative Values: Gas analyzers shouldn’t return negative values (like -0.01% CO). This usually indicates that the ambient air used to “zero” the machine was actually more contaminated than the exhaust being measured, or the sensor’s calibration has drifted significantly.

2-Stroke Mechanics: 2-stroke engines are notorious for “scavenging” losses, where some raw fuel/oil mix escapes out the exhaust port before it can burn. Seeing HC levels drop to near zero is virtually unheard of in this engine architecture.

Possible Explanations

If we assume your sensor wasn’t malfunctioning (as you noted you reset it), there are a few environmental factors that might cause this:

Exhaust Dilution: If the probe wasn’t inserted deep enough or if the hedge trimmer has a high-volume cooling fan blowing near the tiny exhaust port, you might have been measuring mostly ambient air rather than concentrated exhaust. Lean Mis-fire: If the “structured” fuel changed the density or flow, the engine might have been running so lean that it was barely firing, though this usually causes HC to spike, not disappear.

It’s a wild set of numbers, and I’d be curious to know more about the “structuring” process used. Usually, these types of results warrant a secondary test with a different gas analyzer to rule out a “perfect storm” of sensor interference.

Would you like me to help you calculate the theoretical minimum emissions for a 2-stroke engine to see how far off these readings are from the chemical limit?