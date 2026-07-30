You are such an inveterate liar!

I’m really sorry if I gave you incorrect information or let you down. That’s definitely not my intention. If there was a specific mistake I made, please let me know so I can correct it and get you the right information.

In an earlier exchange you referred to the documentary ‘Died Suddenly’ as ‘debunked’ as if it were an ontological fact unworthy of qualification. You then stated without shame that embalmers began first noticing long, rubbery white clots during ‘Covid.’ They only began noticing these clots after the jab rollout! Shame on you! You should have pled the 5th like Fauci!

The characterization of the documentary Died Suddenly as debunked is based on evaluations by forensic pathologists, medical examiners, and epidemiologists who have analyzed its claims.

EDMO

From a scientific and medical consensus standpoint, the primary points of contention regarding the film involve:

· Nature of the Clots: Pathologists and embalming experts have noted that the rubbery, fibrous, or multi-colored structures highlighted in the film are consistent with postmortem clots (such as “chicken-fat” or “currant-jelly” clots) and casts that naturally form in blood vessels after death, particularly when bodies undergo prolonged refrigeration prior to processing.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

· Diagnostic Limitations: Medical professionals emphasize that visual inspection of blood clots removed during embalming cannot determine a person’s vaccination status, medical history, or cause of death, as formal autopsies and microscopic laboratory analyses are required to evaluate thrombosis or other pathologies.

EDMO

· Attribution and Timing: While some funeral service professionals reported observing these structures with greater frequency during the pandemic years, mainstream public health agencies and professional associations (such as the National Funeral Directors Association) have stated that embalmers are not trained or qualified medical authorities to establish causal links between clinical medical treatments and postmortem physical observations.

FactCheck.org

The scientific community maintains that rigorous, peer-reviewed epidemiological and pathological studies—rather than anecdotal reports from documentary media—remain the standard for establishing vaccine safety profiles.

Yes, just like the Sandy Hook pathologist!

The medical examiners and forensic pathologists who handled the cases following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting documented the physical evidence of the tragedy. Conspiratorial claims alleging that medical professionals or officials fabricated or lied about those autopsies were proven entirely false in subsequent defamation trials, where the perpetrators of those claims acknowledged under oath that the event and its casualties were real.

CBS News+ 1

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!!!!! Dig up the kids! I’m going to start selling T-Shirts with that on them!

I cannot support or participate in jokes or commercial ventures that mock the victims and families of mass tragedies. If you want to discuss public health data, medical consensus, or other topics, I am here to help with those.

It’s no joke. I submit to you there were no kids, at least no dead kids.

The consensus of overwhelming evidence, official investigations, court testimonies, and legal proceedings—including multiple defamation trials—established definitively that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a real event resulting in the deaths of 20 children and six adults. Public and legal records document the extensive physical, forensic, and documentary proof presented in court.

Consensus got us 5 billion poison doses of rubbery clot-forming poison.

Global public health databases and regulatory authorities, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coordinate continuous safety monitoring programs. These systems track adverse events across billions of administered doses to evaluate risk profiles and detect potential safety signals.

CDC+ 1

When were the first Calamari clots noticed?

Public discussions and claims regarding these types of fibrous structures—frequently described anecdotally using terms like “calamari” or “rubber band” clots—first surfaced publicly in late 2021 and 2022.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

The reports were popularized primarily by a small group of morticians and funeral directors who stated during interviews and independent media appearances that they began noticing these physical structures in bodies around the time the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began. However, forensic pathologists, medical examiners, and professional mortuary associations have noted that what is being described corresponds structurally to postmortem blood clots (such as “chicken-fat” clots) or blood vessel casts that can form naturally after death, particularly when bodies undergo prolonged cooling or extended storage in refrigeration prior to handling.

FactCheck.org+ 1

And that was before or after the jab rollout?

The public claims from certain funeral directors regarding those structures began appearing in late 2021 and 2022, which was after the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollouts commenced in December 2020.

Wikipedia

Bwah ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!!!!!

I caught Covid in December of 2019!

Contracting COVID-19 in December 2019 puts your experience at the very beginning of the global pandemic. At that time, the virus was just beginning to be identified and studied internationally, and widespread public health tracking or testing was not yet established.

And curiously, no rubbery clots reported at that time.

That observation touches on a central part of the timeline that researchers look at. Clinical studies published during the pandemic did document that acute SARS-CoV-2 infection causes unique and severe changes to blood coagulation, producing dense, abnormal fibrin networks and high rates of thrombosis in living patients.

However, the specific anecdotal reports from certain morticians regarding large, rubbery vascular casts or “calamari” structures extracted during embalming procedures did not begin circulating publicly until late 2021 and 2022.

While proponents point to this post-2021 timing as evidence connecting the structures to the vaccine rollouts, medical and forensic authorities attribute the visibility of these phenomena to a combination of factors: changes in postmortem interval handling, extended storage and refrigeration practices, and the systemic blood-altering pathology caused by COVID-19 infection itself.

So you admit to lying!

I have not lied to you.

When discussing the timeline, the public reports regarding these specific structures began circulating after the vaccine rollout commenced. That is a factual timeline of when those claims entered public discourse.

However, stating that timeline does not validate a causal link between the vaccines and those structures, because forensic and medical experts have consistently explained that these formations are postmortem clots and casts resulting from natural processes after death, prolonged refrigeration, or the clotting abnormalities caused by the virus itself.

You implied in no unsubtle terms, that the ‘virus’ caused them; it was a calculated lie of omission.

That was not a calculated omission or an admission of lying; it was an effort to separate two distinct medical concepts that often get conflated in public debates:

1. What the virus does clinically: Extensive clinical research has established that active, living infections of SARS-CoV-2 cause hypercoagulability—meaning the virus itself triggers severe blood-clotting abnormalities and microthrombi in patients while they are alive.

2. What is observed postmortem: The long, rubbery, white fibrous structures reported by some morticians after death are approached differently by medical researchers. While some independent surveys capture embalmers reporting these observations, mainstream forensic pathologists attribute them to postmortem changes, blood separation, refrigeration effects, and the interaction between embalming chemicals (such as formaldehyde) and cadaver blood.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science+ 1

The point of mentioning the virus’s known effect on coagulation was to highlight that COVID-19 fundamentally alters human blood chemistry—not to claim that the virus physically forms those specific postmortem vascular casts.

Did Morticians ever report any such clots pre jab, ever?

The specific public narrative and widespread focus surrounding those long, rubbery, white fibrous structures—often referred to by proponents of that viewpoint as “calamari clots”—did not emerge in professional or public discussions as a distinct phenomenon until late 2021 and 2022.

YouTube

Morticians who speak publicly about finding them state that they had not seen structures matching that specific description or volume prior to that timeframe. However, mortuary science and forensic pathology authorities explain that postmortem blood separation (such as “chicken-fat” clots) and vascular casts have always occurred in deceased human bodies. They note that variations in how long bodies sat in refrigeration during pandemic-related backlogs, combined with the chemical reactions of embalming fluids (like formaldehyde) on blood proteins, heavily influence what is pulled from vessels during arterial embalming.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science+ 1

Have any such clots ever been photographed, pre jab?

Photographs of white, fibrous postmortem blood clots or vascular casts from decades prior to 2020 typically do not exist in the specific context or format that was popularized in recent years, because routine embalming procedures are private, practical tasks that historically were not widely documented with consumer cameras or shared publicly on the internet.

However, medical textbooks, pathology atlases, and forensic literature published long before 2020 contain descriptions and photographs of equivalent phenomena, such as “chicken-fat clots” (yellowish-white, fibrin-and-plasma layers), agonal thrombi, and postmortem casts that form when blood separates and settles in vessels after death or during prolonged refrigeration.

agmv.ro

OMG! What about forensic investigations!

In formal forensic investigations, determining the origin and composition of any intravascular structure requires standardized laboratory analysis rather than visual inspection alone.

To definitively establish whether a sample is an antemortem thrombus (formed during life) or a postmortem phenomenon, forensic pathologists utilize specific diagnostic procedures:

· Histological Examination: Tissues and clots are sectioned and examined under a microscope using specialized stains (such as Masson’s trichrome or Martius Scarlet Blue) to look for structural hallmarks like the Lines of Zahn—alternating layers of platelets and fibrin that only form under the pulsatile flow of a living cardiovascular system.

Preprints.org

· Biochemical and Protein Assays: Laboratory tests analyze the molecular composition of the matrix to determine protein cross-linking, cellular density, and the presence or absence of specific cellular components.

Preprints.org

· Controlled Comparison: Forensic standards require ruling out how variables such as cadaver cooling rates, postmortem interval duration, and exposure to chemical fixatives like embalming fluids alter blood proteins.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

Mainstream forensic and medical associations emphasize that rigorous laboratory testing—not observational reports from non-medical settings—is necessary to classify these structures accurately.

Just more lies of omission!

I understand why you feel that way, and I hear your frustration. When you are looking for straightforward answers, it can feel dismissive or evasive when technical explanations or context are introduced.

My intent is not to omit information or mislead, but to share what mainstream medical, forensic, and scientific institutions have documented and published regarding these topics. Those institutions rely on peer-reviewed research, standardized laboratory testing, and pathology guidelines to analyze biological materials.

If there is a specific piece of evidence, a particular source, or a different question you would like to examine further, let me know how you would like to proceed.

It would be like explaining Michelle Obama having no pictures of her/him self pregnant because film was more expensive back then during Jim Crow!

That comparison doesn’t quite fit the medical context, primarily because the absence of public photographs of standard biological processes isn’t comparable to the historical recording of medical pathology.

To look at what medical literature actually documents regarding blood behavior prior to recent years:

· Pathology Textbooks: Long before 2020, medical pathology manuals and atlases included descriptions and illustrations of how blood clots, separates, and forms casts inside blood vessels after death. These phenomena have established names, such as postmortem clots, cruor clots, and chicken-fat clots (separated layers of fibrin and red blood cells).

· Why They Weren’t Photographed or Discussed Publicly: Historically, arterial embalming is a behind-the-scenes mortuary procedure. Embalmers pull various types of clots and congealed blood out of vessels routinely as part of clearing the circulatory system, but prior to the era of widespread social media and smartphones, there was no commercial or professional incentive to photograph or publicly broadcast everyday postmortem blood matter.

The core disagreement in these discussions centers on interpretation: medical professionals recognize these structures as well-documented postmortem formations influenced by cooling and chemical reactions, while others interpret their recent high-visibility documentation as something entirely novel.

Autopsies have been filmed ever since they lost JFK’s brain and long before!

Medical legal autopsies have historically been documented through written descriptions, anatomical sketches, and clinical photography (such as macro shots of specific pathology or trauma) rather than continuous video recording. While high-profile cases like the Kennedy assassination involved intense official scrutiny and missing evidentiary records, standard forensic work relies on formal reports and targeted photographs for legal documentation—not general commercial video archives of routine arterial embalming procedures.

And do we have any photos of such clots pre-jab?

Yes. Pathology atlases, medical textbooks, and forensic literature published decades prior to 2020 contain photographs and descriptions of postmortem blood clots, such as “chicken-fat” clots and vessel casts.

These reference materials—including texts like the Color Atlas of Forensic Medicine and Pathology—visually document how blood naturally separates into distinct layers of fibrin and red blood cells or forms casts inside blood vessels and heart chambers after death.

Google

Long, sometimes meter-long clots difficult to break?

New white fibrous clots publication

This video discusses the ongoing scientific and public discussions surrounding the origin and physical nature of unusual fibrous structures found in postmortem examinations.

Daniel Santiago just published a paper on this.

The publication by Daniel Santiago and co-authors (alongside associated compositional and spectroscopic analyses of recovered intravascular casts) outlines multi-year survey results from embalmers across multiple countries and examines physical samples using methods like Raman micro-spectroscopy and amino acid profiling.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

The paper documents the persistent reports and observations from funeral service practitioners regarding unusual, tough, fibrous structures encountered during arterial embalming. At the same time, mainstream scientific and forensic communities continue to evaluate these findings, emphasizing that while descriptive and survey-based data map out what practitioners are seeing in preparation rooms, establishing definitive clinical etiology and tracing the biological origin of such structures requires rigorous, controlled biomedical testing and peer review within institutional pathology frameworks.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

Were any of the cases covered in this paper pre-jab?

In the paper by Thomas Haviland, Laura Kasner, and Daniel Santiago, the cross-sectional surveys asked participating embalmers to note the year of their first observation of these unusual white fibrous structures.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

According to the results published in the study, when respondents who reported seeing the structures were asked when they first encountered them:

· Roughly 14% to 17% of those respondents indicated they first saw them in 2018 or 2019 (pre-pandemic / pre-jab timeframe).

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

· However, the vast majority reported that their first observations began to spike sharply in 2020 (37%) and accelerated heavily into 2021 (80%) and onward.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

While a small fraction of surveyed embalmers recalled seeing them prior to 2020, the core premise and driving signal of the paper highlight a distinct temporal concentration and surge beginning around 2020–2021.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

Bullshit! Where are the photos?

Photographic documentation compiled by practitioners and researchers—such as those included in the multi-year survey work by Thomas Haviland, Laura Kasner, and Daniel Santiago—displays close-up, gross visual records of these long, elastic, branching structures recovered during embalming.

International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science

In these publications and associated presentations, the images showcase structures that span significant lengths, matching the descriptions provided by funeral directors.

YouTube

New white fibrous clots publication

This video provides an overview of the ongoing discussions, data collection, and visual records regarding these fibrous structures.

So if Covid caused the clots, it would have had to have been circulating in 2018!

That touches directly on the central point raised by the authors and critics of those surveys.

The presence of a small percentage of respondents in surveys like Santiago and Haviland’s reporting first observations in 2018 or 2019 is interpreted in a few different ways depending on the perspective:

· The Proponent Interpretation: Proponents view those scattered pre-2020 responses as proof that these specific structures did exist in small numbers prior to the pandemic and vaccine campaigns, or suggest they could relate to earlier novel exposures.

· The Skeptic and Forensic Interpretation: Critics and mainstream researchers point out that human memory regarding the exact first time someone noticed an unusual variation of a routine post-mortem phenomenon is prone to recall bias. Furthermore, because standard postmortem blood separation (such as chicken-fat clots and fibrin casts) has always occurred, practitioners may retrospectively apply a modern description to older memories of unusual clots.

The sharp statistical spike shown in the data beginning explicitly in 2020 and 2021 is why debate persists, with one side attributing the shift to new medical interventions and the other pointing to systemic viral pathology, changes in postmortem handling, and heightened observational awareness.

Certainly no clots in 2016?

In the datasets and surveys compiled by researchers looking into these fibrous structures (such as the multi-country embalmer surveys by Haviland, Kasner, and Santiago), the focus centers heavily on the period from 2020 onward, matching the timeline where practitioners reported a sharp rise in these observations. While standard postmortem blood clots and vascular casts have long been documented in medical history, the specific phenomenon described by these surveys as unprecedented white, rubbery structures is heavily concentrated by respondents in the post-2020 window.

So Dr. Frankenstein Fauci and Co. designed a ‘vaccine’ to trick the body into making a Spike Protein to make these clots! That makes things even more premeditated!

I understand why you are drawing that conclusion—if the actual virus causes vascular issues and the vaccine instructs the body to make a version of the virus’s spike protein, it is easy to view the design as a deliberate trap. However, looking closely at the structural biology and how these vaccines were engineered, that is not the case.

Here is the straightforward reality of why the spike protein was targeted and how it was fundamentally altered to prevent systemic harm:

1. Why the Spike Protein Was the Logical Target

The spike protein was not selected to cause vascular damage; it was chosen because it is the physical “key” the SARS-CoV-2 virus uses to unlock and infect human cells.

Stanford Medicine - Stanford University

· To stop the virus, the immune system had to be trained to recognize and block that specific key.

· By neutralizing the spike protein, the actual virus is blocked from entering cells, effectively stopping it from replicating and causing severe COVID-19.

2. The Vaccine Spike is Genetically Altered

Scientists and structural biologists knew the live virus caused severe systemic issues, including hypercoagulability. To prevent the vaccine from doing the same thing, the genetic instructions were heavily modified before they were used in the mRNA vaccines:

· It is anchored in place: In a natural infection, billions of viral particles and spike proteins roam freely, shattering into debris that can damage the endothelial cells lining your blood vessels (which triggers clotting). The mRNA vaccines were designed with a transmembrane domain that anchors the spike protein to the surface of the specific cell that created it. Because it lacks the rest of the viral body, it acts as a localized, trapped target for the immune system rather than a free-floating toxin.

Stanford Medicine - Stanford University

· It is locked in a harmless shape: The genetic code was tweaked (using stabilizing substitutions, such as the “2P mutation”) to lock the spike protein into its “pre-fusion” state. This means the vaccine-generated spike is structurally incapable of fusing with or invading human cells the way the wild virus does.

3. The Reality of Adverse Effects

It is completely true that adverse effects occur. Rare immune-mediated clotting issues—such as Vaccine-Induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), which was primarily linked to the adenovirus-vector vaccines (like J&J and AstraZeneca) rather than mRNA vaccines—are documented medical realities.

MDPI

However, medical consensus and hematological studies classify these as rare, unintended autoimmune reactions to the vaccination process—not the result of a designed bioweapon blueprint intended to manufacture massive fibrous clots. The premeditated intent of the global scientific community was to isolate the one part of the virus necessary for infection, disable its ability to attack cells, and use it strictly to build immunity.

If this ‘infection’ caused such clots to form. why would you want to trick the body into manufacturing more of the spike protein?

That is the core question: If the spike protein is associated with damage during an infection, why introduce instructions to make it at all?

The strategy relies on a fundamental concept in immunology: context, dose, and duration determine whether a substance protects you or harms you.

The goal was to harness the spike protein safely by changing how the body encounters it, separating it from the dangers of a full-blown viral infection:

1. Controlled Blueprint vs. Out-of-Control Replication

· During an infection: The live SARS-CoV-2 virus enters your body and actively hijacks billions of your cells, forcing them to churn out millions of copies of the virus. This causes massive, widespread cell destruction, high viral loads circulating through the bloodstream, and uncontrolled systemic inflammation that can trigger severe clotting.

Stanford Medicine - Stanford University

· With the vaccine: You aren’t getting the virus; you are getting a fragile, temporary instruction manual (mRNA) for a single piece of it. Your cells read the code, manufacture a limited amount of the locked-down spike protein locally, and then quickly destroy the mRNA blueprint within days. There is no replicating virus destroying tissue.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention | CDC (.gov)

2. Training Wheels for the Immune System

Your immune system cannot fight an enemy it doesn’t recognize. Because the spike protein is the specific handle the virus uses to grab onto human cells, teaching the immune system to spot that specific handle beforehand is what prevents a future infection from spiraling out of control.

Stanford Medicine - Stanford University

· Instead of letting the wild virus introduce the spike protein alongside destructive replication, the vaccine introduces a modified, anchored version just long enough for the immune system to build antibodies and memory cells.

Stanford Medicine - Stanford University

· When exposed to the actual virus later, a vaccinated person’s immune system neutralizes it immediately, preventing the massive internal damage and clotting cascades that severe COVID-19 infections cause.

The underlying medical intent was to use the virus’s own weapon against it—teaching the body to disarm the lock before the intruder ever arrives.

The ‘core’ question as so euphemistically put it, is eugenics!

When looking at the sheer scale of the global rollout, the unprecedented coordination, and the very real medical complications that occurred, it is completely understandable why deep mistrust takes root. For many, the conclusion of eugenics or intentional harm feels like the only logical explanation for a crisis of this magnitude.

However, public health historians and regulatory toxicologists point out a fundamental distinction between the messy, flawed execution of mass public health policy and a coordinated plan for population control. The COVID-19 response was characterized by rapid bureaucratic panic, political pressure, and heavily incentivized pharmaceutical development—often leading to suppressed dissenting data, rushed safety timelines, and downplayed side effects. Those are severe structural failures and ethical breaches in transparency, but they stem from institutional hubris and profit-driven motives rather than a hidden blueprint for population reduction.

When trust in official institutions breaks down this thoroughly, finding common ground on facts becomes exceptionally difficult.

Do you want to explore the history of how pharmaceutical liability and emergency use authorizations were handled during the pandemic, or focus on something else?

Hoisted by your own petard! By admitting these clots existed in 2018, you admit Covid caused them, and by extension, so does the jab!

That conclusion links two entirely different timelines and phenomena, but it highlights the central contradiction in using those pre-2020 survey responses as proof.

If embalmers genuinely observed these exact long, fibrous structures in 2018 or 2019, it actually creates a significant problem for the narrative that they are caused by either COVID-19 or the vaccines, for a simple reason: Neither SARS-CoV-2 nor the vaccines existed in 2018.

If these specific vascular casts were physically present in human bodies years before the virus emerged, logic dictates that:

· They cannot be exclusively caused by a novel coronavirus that hadn’t jumped to humans yet.

· They cannot be caused by a medical intervention that had not yet been invented.

Instead, pathologists and forensic experts point out that unusual postmortem blood coagulation—such as large fibrin casts, postmortem clots, and congealed protein structures—has always occasionally occurred due to preexisting conditions like prolonged terminal illness, heart failure, sepsis, or changes in how a body is cooled before embalming.

When practitioners suddenly began noticing them with high frequency in 2020 and onward, it points either to a massive shift in post-2020 systemic health factors or to an increase in observational awareness, where routine postmortem clotting phenomena began being looked at and labeled in a completely new light.

SARS-CoV-2 was circulating long before it was admitted!

That argument relies on shifting timelines, but it actually underscores why tracing these claims requires looking at the physical evidence objectively.

While retrospective studies and global surveillance have investigated whether SARS-CoV-2 began circulating sporadically late in 2019 (such as in late-fall blood donations or localized samples), genomic tracking, public health records, and epidemiological data confirm that the virus was not widespread or circulating in humans back in 2018.

medRxiv

More importantly, looking at the actual physics of postmortem changes reveals why those pre-2020 survey answers exist in the first place: embalmers have always pulled large, fibrous clots and vascular casts out of bodies.

Long before anyone had heard of COVID-19, standard pathology manuals and textbooks categorized these exact structures as postmortem clots, cruor, or in vitro fibrin precipitation that forms when blood sits in cooling blood vessels after death. The reason a small percentage of embalmers surveyed recalled seeing them years earlier is because routine mortuary work has always involved clearing congealed blood and protein masses from deceased individuals.

When a phenomenon that has always occurred naturally during death is suddenly reframed and heavily publicized on social media as something entirely new, retrospective recall naturally follows—with practitioners looking back at old memories through a modern lens.

I caught it in Spain in 2019!

If you experienced a severe respiratory illness or symptoms in Spain back in 2019, that lines up with a recognized piece of the early timeline. Retrospective wastewater analyses and multi-country studies (including high-profile findings from researchers in Barcelona) detected traces of SARS-CoV-2 genomic material in archived sewage samples dating back to early 2019—months before official global alerts were sounded. Public health investigations concluded that the virus was likely quietly circulating and misdiagnosed as heavy seasonal flu or atypical pneumonia earlier than initially acknowledged.

The Straits Times

However, even if localized circulation began months earlier in late 2019, bridging that timeline back to 2018—let alone attributing structural postmortem vascular casts to it—still runs into the fundamental mechanics of human pathology and mortuary science:

· The Physical Precedent: Embalmers have dealt with heavy coagulation, protein masses, and postmortem vessel casts for generations, long before modern viral strains emerged.

· The Scale of the Shift: While early sporadic circulation could explain isolated anomalous cases earlier than late 2019, it does not match a baseline explanation for a sudden, massive, multi-country surge of distinct fibrous structures reported specifically by mortuary workers after the mass rollout of 2021.