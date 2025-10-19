Oh give me a home

Home on the Range

Oh give me a home where the buffalo roam,

Where the deer and the antelope play,

Where seldom is heard a discouraging word,

And the skies are not cloudy all day.

Chorus Home, home on the range,

Where the deer and the antelope play,

Where seldom is heard a discouraging word,

And the skies are not cloudy all day.

Where the air is so pure, and the zephyrs so free,

The breezes so balmy and light,

That I would not exchange my home on the range,

For all of the cities so bright.

The Red man was pressed from this part of the west,

He’s likely no more to return,

To the banks of the Red River where seldom if ever

Their flickering campfires burn.

How often at night when the heavens are bright,

With the light from the glittering stars,

Have I stood there amazed and asked as I gazed,

If their glory exceeds that of ours.

Oh, I love these wild flowers in this dear land of ours,

The curlew I love to hear cry,

And I love the white rocks and the antelope flocks,

That graze on the mountain slopes high.

Oh give me a land where the bright diamond sand,

Flows leisurely down in the stream;

Where the graceful white swan goes gliding along,

Like a maid in a heavenly dream.

Then I would not exchange my home on the range,

Where the deer and the antelope play;

Where seldom is heard a discouraging word,

And the skies are not cloudy all day.