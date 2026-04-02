So the willful ignoring of cars that clean the air as they drive is of no concern/interest to you? So if you were a medical body, you could only respond to botched cancer surgeries even though there was a cure for cancer rendering surgery obsolete? Please help me understand the ‘logic’ of your reply…

Sincerely,

Timothy Winey

Sent with Proton Mail secure email.

On Wednesday, April 1st, 2026 at 10:22 AM, OEP Enquiries <enquiries@theoep.org.uk> wrote:



OFFICIAL

Dear Mr. Winey,

Thank you for contacting the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP). We were sorry to read of your concerns and have captured the information you have provided.

As you may be aware, we are a strategic organisation with a mission to protect and improve the environment by holding government and other public authorities to account. We were established with the principal objective to contribute to environmental protection and the improvement of the natural environment.

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The OEP Enquiries Team

OFFICIAL

From: Timothy Winey <TimothyWiney*****************>

Sent: Friday, 20 March 2026 8:33 am

To: OEP Enquiries <enquiries@theoep.org.uk>; OEP Whistleblowing <whistleblowing@theoep.org.uk>

Subject: Bum’s Rush Hello: My name is Timothy Winey, and in 2014 the UK government funded a study under the Evalu8 scheme to test structured diesel combustion at Hertfordshire University. The results were highly anomalous and represented a potential clean air breakthrough. In 2015, by sheer coincidence, I found myself traveling in the same train car as the then Mayor Boris Johnson along with his deputy mayor for the environment. I briefly explained the study to them both, took the deputy Mayor’s business card, and later followed-up per their recommendation. They never reciprocated. I have since uncovered additional testing data from around that time which, at the time, we thought was corrupted; we now believe the readings were/are genuine and could potentially revolutionize approaches to air quality. Essentially, vehicles (even older petrol and diesel vehicles) running on structured fuels, can clean the very air they ‘breathe.’ I plan to reach out again to the Mayor’s office with this updated data, and I wanted to establish this new attempt for the record in case I am once again brushed aside on this critical public health issue. Sincerely, Timothy Winey

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