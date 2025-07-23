Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterObama’s Goldyn Glow-Up: The Truth Behind the SpinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreObama’s Goldyn Glow-Up: The Truth Behind the SpinTimothy WineyJul 23, 20252Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterObama’s Goldyn Glow-Up: The Truth Behind the SpinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/07/obama_s_goldyn_glow_up_the_truth_behind_the_spin.html2Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterObama’s Goldyn Glow-Up: The Truth Behind the SpinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
So he's gay but won't admit it. Why would he marry Michelle? These people are so fake