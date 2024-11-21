Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterNothing Would Clog Up the Swamp Pump Faster Than This Blowhard as Attorney GeneralCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNothing Would Clog Up the Swamp Pump Faster Than This Blowhard as Attorney GeneralTimothy WineyNov 21, 20244Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterNothing Would Clog Up the Swamp Pump Faster Than This Blowhard as Attorney GeneralCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore61Share4Share this postTimothy’s NewsletterNothing Would Clog Up the Swamp Pump Faster Than This Blowhard as Attorney GeneralCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore61Share
The 2020 Election really screwed a lot of top notch attorneys: Like Sydney Powell for example. I read her book License to Lie and she is a brilliant attorney who for sure was like many others who were involved w/ 2020 election results, which were rigged,,, I am not an attorney but for sure because of Covid and the loosened laws.. etc.. the results are not the TRUE results, which doesn't mean that Joe Biden didn't win but it also doesn't mean that Donald Trump didn't win, it is my belief that the Democrats while they did a lot of damage to the Conservative and America first cause.. ultimately did America a favor by allowing Donald Trump and his coterie of people and choices are based on KNOWLEDGE of how truly reprehensible and disgusting the deeply entrenched deep state Swamp really is. The FBI and DOJ and many of the agencies are filled with UNELECTED IDIOTS. GO DOGE! Round them up and get them out of there. ASAP. well done for the day.. still recuperating. I am disappointed in Gaetz removing himself from AG consideration but I understand why. He put AMERICA FIRST unlike the ego maniacal seriously Trump Deranged Syndrome demonrats. Take care. :)
Nope. Paxton would be excellent