Timothy’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
3m

I mention it because out the blue I was in the grocery store and there was an "friend" of mine I had not seen in 20 years. He had changed of course; I have too but I was surprised to see him this far away from where he lives (still lives) so we chatted for a few minutes and I gave him my phone number and he did call to invite to a Kentucky Derby party. He used to teach as I remember; I didn't find his message until last week. I called him back to say OOPS sorry I didn't get the message until today (past the May 3rd). So we chatted a few minutes and I had already sent him an email telling him I just got the message, "thanks" for thinking of me. HERE IS WHAT HAPPENED: IN THE SHORT CONVERSATION we had.. he immediately brought up politics and HE TOTALLY CHANGED TO BECOME A LIBERAL DEMOCRAT. I couldn't believe it. He used actually participate in Civil War parades etc (Bull Run, near Mananas, VA) and comes from long line of conservatives.. and he told me "he didn't believe in God." My son called while I was the phone w/ so I got off the phone..and thought to MYSELF: THANKS FOR LETTING ME KNOW.. because I will never speak to you again!." He is not an idiot either, he has Phd in Education and from a long line of Virginians from the Mayflower like my ex husband's family (who is also a hard core democrat) my sons don't talk politics w/ their father. BUT PEOPLE CAN CHANGE RADICALLY.. I was really amazed. !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
13m

So, I actually have a little time this morning to READ a couple Substack posts because it is raining in Northern VA. :) What do you mean by FriendFinder? Those answers from Chat bot .. whatever were pretty good as far as "technology".. goes I wouldn't use them but younger people could. My question is are you asking to find "FRIENDS" that you had years ago.. like from High or College? or finding NEW FRIENDS.. which would be something like Snapchat.. I am only seen it do not use it? People of like minded interests: politically or by personal interests, spiritual like minded people?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Timothy Winey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture