I had to pick up my car at the mechanic today (long story) and then had to try to follow my wife home. This I dreaded and for good reason. She lost me 3 times (not entirely her fault). I then had a minor epiphany, if she just called me on speaker phone, I could hear both her navigator and her speaking if she needed to pull over and wait for me. I then thought, what if there was an app that would give you live directions to the lead car and simply navigate to it as a moving location; it’s been done, and it’s free!

Yes, there is still such a thing as a "friend finder," though the concept has evolved significantly with technology. Here's a breakdown of what's currently available, depending on what you meant:

🧭 If you meant "Find My Friends" (like GPS/location sharing):

Apple's Find My app still includes "Find My Friends" functionality. You can share your location with contacts, and vice versa.

Google Maps allows real-time location sharing with friends or family.

Life360 is a popular third-party app for location tracking among groups/families.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 If you meant "Friend Finder" like a social platform to meet new people:

Bumble BFF – A mode within the Bumble app just for finding platonic friends.

Meetup.com – Lets you join interest-based groups and attend events in your area.

Friender – An app specifically made to find new friends with shared interests.

Patook – A strictly platonic friend-making app (they enforce it).

Facebook Groups/Events – Still a solid way to meet people locally or with shared interests.

🔍 If you meant the old "FriendFinder" site (from the early internet days):

FriendFinder.com still exists, but it's now mostly a dating/adult site under the FriendFinder Networks umbrella (which includes AdultFriendFinder and similar platforms). It’s no longer geared toward platonic friendships.

Let me know if you were referring to a specific kind of "friend finder" and I can point you in the most relevant direction.

No, I meant geolocation.

Got it — you're asking about geolocation-based friend finders, like the original Find My Friends feature.

✅ Yes, they still exist — here are the main options in 2025:

🧭 1. Apple "Find My" (iOS)

Built into every iPhone.

Lets you share your real-time location with chosen contacts.

Works seamlessly if everyone has an iPhone/iPad/Mac.

App: Find My → "People" tab.

📍 2. Google Maps Location Sharing (iOS & Android)

Works across platforms (good for iPhone + Android friends).

You choose who can see your live location and for how long.

Can be turned on/off anytime.

App: Google Maps → Profile icon → "Location sharing."

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 3. Life360

Great for families or small groups.

Real-time location, alerts, location history, and even crash detection (premium).

Cross-platform and highly customizable.

Less “social” and more safety-focused.

👥 4. Snapchat – Snap Map

Location sharing with friends via Bitmoji on a map.

Updates when you open Snapchat (or stays frozen until then).

Includes "Ghost Mode" for privacy.

A more casual, youth-oriented option.

🆕 5. WhatsApp (since 2017, but still active)

You can share your live location with a contact for a set duration (15 mins, 1 hr, 8 hrs).

Simple but works well across phones.

🔐 Privacy note:

All these services let you control who sees your location and when. Some allow scheduled or permanent sharing; others are temporary only.

Would you like help setting up one of these, or do you need something with more specific features (like alerts when someone’s nearby)?

Is there a software/app that will allow me to follow another car?

Yes — there are apps that can help you follow another car in real time, using GPS-based location sharing. This can be useful for caravans, road trips, or making sure someone gets home safely.

Here are your best options in 2025:

✅ 1. Life360 (iOS & Android)

Live car tracking : See the exact route, speed, and current location.

Designed for families but works for friends too.

Free version works well; premium adds driving reports, crash detection, etc.

Everyone in the group ("Circle") must have the app and give location permission.

✅ 2. Google Maps – Location Sharing

Free, real-time location sharing.

Works on both iPhone and Android.

To follow someone: They tap their profile → "Location sharing" → choose you → share "Until you turn this off." You’ll see their moving icon on your map.

Simple and reliable, but doesn't give speed or route history.

✅ 3. Apple "Find My" (iPhone only)

Great if both of you have iPhones.

You’ll see their car icon move in real time.

Can get directions to their current location.

Works quietly in the background.

✅ 4. FollowMee (iOS & Android)

Designed specifically for vehicle tracking.

Requires installing an app on the target phone.

Can track multiple vehicles on one map.

Useful for business fleets or travel convoys.

Offers web dashboard access and driving reports.

🚫 Not Recommended:

AirTags or Tile — These don't update fast enough and are designed for lost items, not moving vehicles.

Snapchat Snap Map — Only updates when Snapchat is opened, not ideal for live following.

🔐 Important Notes:

Consent is key : The person being tracked must actively share their location (unless you're tracking your own device).

These tools are not meant for stealth tracking — doing so without permission may be illegal.

Want a setup with turn-by-turn directions to the other car in real time? Google Maps can handle that. Let me know the phones you’re using (iOS/Android) and I can walk you through it.

yes. Android

Great — if both you and the other driver are using Android, the easiest and most effective way to follow another car is with Google Maps' Location Sharing. It’s built in, free, and works in real time.

Here’s how to set it up so you can follow their car on your phone:

✅ Step-by-Step: Google Maps Location Sharing (Android)

📱 On the other person's phone (the one you're following):

Open Google Maps. Tap their profile icon (top right). Tap "Location sharing". Tap "Share location". Choose how long to share: Select "Until you turn this off" if you want indefinite sharing. Select your Google account (or tap "More" > "Copy to clipboard" and send you a link). Tap "Share".

📍 On your phone (the follower):

Open the link or go to Google Maps → Profile → "Location Sharing" .

You’ll now see their icon moving live on the map .

Tap their icon, then tap "Directions" to get turn-by-turn directions to their live location (it updates automatically if they move).

🛑 Reminders:

Both phones need to have Location Services turned on .

The person being followed must have internet/data service during the trip.

Battery Saver mode might delay updates — disable it if tracking is slow.

🔧 Want Extra Features?

If you want things like speed alerts, route history, or multiple vehicles, then apps like Life360 or FollowMee offer more, but Google Maps is the most hassle-free option for just following another car in real time.

Would you like help with a quick setup guide you can text to the other person?