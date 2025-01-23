https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2025/01/deconstructing_the_deep_state.html

If the American people didn’t completely appreciate how corrupt the U.S. government is when Trump first entered politics, they certainly get it now. Russia collusion was a lie. Hunter Biden’s incriminating laptop was real — as was the Biden Crime Family’s monetization of Joe’s office. Impeaching President Trump because Joe Biden accepted bribes from foreign adversaries never made sense to anybody with a brain except Mitt Romney. COVID did come from a lab. Perforated masks don’t stop viral transmission but do make it difficult for people to breathe. Economic lockdowns saved no one but killed tens of thousands of small businesses. School closures saved no one but caused lifetime learning harm for an entire generation. The 2020 election was neither free nor fair, and there is substantial evidence of electoral fraud. Government censorship is real. Mass government surveillance of our private communications is real. Mainstream news reporters do lie. And Americans can reclaim lost freedoms only if they reject government propaganda and think for themselves.