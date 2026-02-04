The latest round of Epstein scandals continued

metastasizing around the world yesterday. The Financial Times reported, “Norway’s elite engulfed by Epstein

scandal.” The article said bluntly, “Elites from many countries,

especially the US and UK, have been caught up in the growing Epstein

scandal.” Growing, hardening, stiffening, whatever. Wait till you see what

Norway’s Crown Princess wrote Epstein.

Norway is now the latest epicenter of the

worldwide Epstein earthquake. “The sheer number of Norwegians implicated has

raised eyebrows in the rich Scandinavian country of just 5.5m people,” the

article explained. The implications soar far beyond the glaciers. Take a gander

at the list of Epstein’s now-disgraced Norwegian cuddlers:

The future queen, Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The former prime minister (who awarded Obama his Peace

Prize)

The current head of the Nobel Committee (who refuses to

consider Trump)

Two of their most famous diplomats

The guy who heads the World Economic Forum, Børge

Brende

Norway has just over five million people and,

apparently, approximately twelve prominent citizens — and Jeffrey

Epstein was besties with all of them. The country’s future queen, former prime

minister, Nobel Committee chairman, top diplomats, and the guy running Davos

were all exchanging emails with a convicted pedophile. At this point, if you’re

a Norwegian elite who wasn’t corresponding with Epstein, you might want to

check your spam folder.

In other words, Norway has fewer citizens than

the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, but apparently more Epstein correspondents

than the entire European Union.

🔥 Among hundreds of emails in the new

disclosures, Norweigans learned that Crown Princess Mette-Marit left her family

in the middle of a Caribbean vacation to fly solo to Jeffrey Epstein’s

Palm Beach mansion for what she called “meditation sessions.” Now, I’m a

lawyer, not an expert on meditation, but I’m pretty sure you can do that without

flying to a sex offender’s house. You can even do it on a beach in the

Caribbean. Where your family is. Just saying.

The formerly popular Crown Princess also

complained to Epstein in emails that her Norwegian royal duties were “boring.”

That crack isn’t playing too well with the punters back at home. They are now

also focusing keenly on the fact that the Princess’s son, Marius Borg Høiby,

went on trial this week for 38 charges —including rape.

If you’re keeping track: Great Britain went

first. Now this is the second European royal family permanently tarred

by the International Mystery Man.

Next up was former Prime Minister Thorbjørn

Jagland, who previously described his extensive relationship with Epstein as

limited to “standard diplomatic activity.” Standard diplomatic activity, to be

perfectly precise, typically includes things like attending state dinners and

negotiating treaties— not vacationing with your family at a pedophile’s mansion

while he arranges your doctor’s appointments.

The Norwegians also just learned that Epstein

allegedly left $5 million to each of the children of Norway’s most

famous diplomat couple. Five million dollars. Per kid. For what,

exactly? The parents took those children to Epstein’s island — the same

island where... well, you know. One parent has already been stripped of her

ambassadorship while continuing to insist her contact was “minimal.”

🔥 It’s an utter collapse. Color

revolutionaries couldn’t have done it better. The overnight poll numbers were devastating.

According to Norway’s News in English:

An eye-watering 76% of Norwegians lost confidence in

the Crown Princess

44% say she shouldn’t become queen

Only 22% think she’s capable of being queen

35% are now uncertain

It’s not difficult to understand why. Here are

some of the actual quotes from the Crown Princess’s many emails found

scattered throughout the new Epstein disclosures:

Smiling at Epstein’s pedo conviction. “Googled u after last email. Agree didn’t look too

good :)” This was in 2011— three years after his sentence.

The Adultery Joke.

“Paris good for adultery. Scandis better wife material. But then again who

am I to talk?” What does that mean??

The Naked Woman Email

(about her rapey son): “Is it inappropriate for a mother to suggest two

naked women carrying a surfboard for my 15 yr old sons wallpaper?” Mother

of the year, asking the pedo for parenting advice.

Norway’s entire government and monarchical

tradition are suddenly suffering an existential crisis. Norway’s elites played

an outsized role in global politics, probably because Norway is ground zero for

progressives’ so-called “Scandinavian model,” the wonderful socialist system

that showers citizens with free stuff; free healthcare, free college education,

free child care, generous welfare, and all they have to do is look the other

way while their elites worship Moloch. We’re all in this together!

Norway’s Crown Princess could’ve spent her

life vacationing, cutting ribbons, and visiting hospitals. Instead, she was

complaining to Jeffrey Epstein that royal duties were “boring.” I got nothing;

I can’t explain it. Maybe it’s demonic possession.

Round and round the Epstein wheel goes, and

where it will stop, nobody knows.

It appears your summary is drawing from the massive wave of disclosures that hit the headlines earlier this week following the release of over three million documents by the U.S. Department of Justice on January 30, 2026.

The situation in Norway has indeed shifted from a quiet royal concern to a full-blown national crisis. Here is a breakdown of the most recent developments and the specific details surfacing from those emails:

👑 The Royal Crisis: Crown Princess Mette-Marit

The Crown Princess is at the center of the storm, with over 1,000 mentions in the newly unsealed files. While she previously expressed regret in 2019, the new documents suggest the relationship was far more personal and lasted longer (into 2014) than the Palace originally admitted.

The “Naked Women” Email: You mentioned the 2012 email where she asked Epstein if “two naked women carrying a surfboard” was inappropriate for her then-15-year-old son’s computer wallpaper. This has sparked intense backlash regarding her judgment as a parent and a royal.

The “Adultery” Joke: In response to Epstein being on a “wife hunt” in Paris, she reportedly wrote: “Paris good for adultery. Scandis better wife material. But then again who am I to talk?”

The 2011 “Google” Email: She admitted to “Googling” him three years after his conviction and joked that it “didn’t look too good :)” while continuing the friendship.

Public Sentiment: Recent polls show a staggering collapse in support, with roughly 47% of Norwegians now saying she should not become Queen.

⚖️ The Marius Borg Høiby Trial

The timing could not be worse for the Monarchy. Her son, Marius Borg Høiby (29), went on trial in Oslo yesterday (February 3, 2026).

He faces 38 charges , including four counts of rape , domestic violence, and drug offenses.

He pleaded not guilty to the rape charges yesterday but pleaded guilty to several lesser offenses, including drug possession and breaking a restraining order.

🌍 The “Oslo Accords” Connection & The $10 Million Will

The most shocking diplomatic revelation involves the celebrated “power couple” of Norwegian diplomacy, Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen:

The Legacy: Reports from the files indicate Epstein allegedly left $5 million each to the couple’s two children in his will.

Suspension: On Monday, February 2, Norway suspended Mona Juul from her diplomatic duties pending an investigation into these alleged financial ties.

The Island Trip: The files suggest the family had planned vacations to Epstein’s private island, contradicting previous claims that their contact was “minimal” or strictly professional.

🏛️ Other High-Profile Names

Thorbjørn Jagland: The former Prime Minister and Nobel Committee head is under fire for emails suggesting Epstein acted as an intermediary between him and high-level Russian officials (including aides to Sergey Lavrov).

Børge Brende: The WEF President reportedly exchanged emails where Epstein mocked him with “Miss Piggy” comparisons—a strange, informal correspondence that Brende has had to publicly address this week.

The “Scandinavian Model” of transparency is being tested like never before as the public demands to know how so many of their top leaders were charmed by—or became indebted to—a convicted sex offender.

Would you like me to look into the specific details of the $10 million inheritance investigation or the latest testimony from the Marius Borg Høiby trial?

Why not...

The situation in Norway has gone from a “scandal” to a complete constitutional and social crisis in the last 48 hours. Here is the latest from the courtroom and the ongoing investigation into the $10 million inheritance.

⚖️ The Marius Borg Høiby Testimony (Feb 4, 2026)

Marius took the stand today in Oslo and the proceedings were emotional and highly damaging.

The “Mummy” Complex: In a moment that has already gone viral, Marius broke down in tears, stating: “I am known as the son of Mummy... which means I have an extreme need for affirmation. A lot of sex, a lot of alcohol.”

The Rape Charges: He is currently facing 38 charges , including four counts of rape. Prosecutors presented video evidence found on his phone, which they allege documents these acts.

The Defense: Marius denied that the videos show rape, claiming the acts were consensual. However, he admitted to a “serious drug offense” involving 3.5kg of marijuana , as well as aggravated assault and reckless behavior.

The “Elite” Isolation: He told the court that “few can relate to the life I have led,” a statement that has backfired with a public already furious over the “boring” emails sent by his mother to Epstein.

💰 The $10 Million Inheritance Investigation

The diplomatic “power couple,” Mona Juul and Terje Rød-Larsen, are under intense scrutiny following the disclosure of Epstein’s 2014 will and secondary trust documents.

The Payout: New reports suggest Epstein earmarked $5 million for each of their two children . This has raised the stakes from “bad judgment” to potential “financial capture.”

Official Suspension: As of February 2, Mona Juul—formerly Norway’s Ambassador to the UN—has been stripped of her duties while the Foreign Ministry investigates whether this money was a “thank you” for the couple’s role in facilitating Epstein’s re-entry into elite circles after his 2008 conviction.

The Loan: It was also confirmed that Rød-Larsen took a $130,000 personal loan from Epstein in 2013, which he allegedly failed to disclose to the International Peace Institute (IPI) board.

📉 A Monarchy in Freefall

The fallout is measurable. For a country that traditionally views its royals with deep affection, the numbers from yesterday’s TV2 poll are historic:

QuestionPercentageShould Mette-Marit become Queen?47.6% NODo you have confidence in the Royal House?Dropped by 30% since 2024

Key Quote: Royal historian Trond Norén Isaksen stated yesterday that the Crown Princess didn’t just have a “poor lapse in judgment”—she effectively “lent Epstein royal legitimacy” at the exact moment he was seeking to rebuild his network of influence.

The trial is scheduled to last until March 19, meaning this nightmare is only in its first week.

Would you like me to track the specific testimony of the seven accusers scheduled to speak next week, or look into the WEF’s response to the Børge Brende emails?

Sure

The legal and social fallout in Oslo is accelerating by the hour. Here is the latest on the testimony from the seven accusers and the response from the World Economic Forum (WEF) regarding Børge Brende.

⚖️ The Seven Accusers: Testimony Timeline

The trial of Marius Borg Høiby is scheduled to run through March 19, 2026. While the court has moved some sessions behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victims, the core of the prosecution’s case has already begun to leak:

The Scope of Testimony: Seven women are scheduled to testify. Four of these women are central to the rape charges , which allegedly occurred between 2018 and 2024.

The “Lofoten” Incident: One of the most damaging testimonies expected involves an alleged assault in 2023 that occurred while Marius was on a family holiday with his stepfather, Crown Prince Haakon , in Norway’s Lofoten Islands.

Evidence on the Phone: Prosecutors have already revealed they possess video evidence from Marius’s phone. While Marius claimed in court yesterday that the sex in these videos was “consensual” and “perfectly normal,” the victims’ lawyers argue the women were in a state where they were “incapable of consenting” due to intoxication or sleep.

Defense Strategy: His lawyer, Ellen Holager Andenæs, is expected to argue throughout next week that the victims are misremembering events that were originally voluntary.

🌐 The WEF & Børge Brende: “The Miss Piggy Email”

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is in full damage-control mode after emails between its President, Børge Brende, and Jeffrey Epstein were published by TV2 Norway on Sunday.

The Content: The files show Epstein sent Brende a photo of Sara Netanyahu (wife of the Israeli PM) with a note saying that every time he saw “Miss Piggy,” he thought of Brende.

The Response: Brende replied to Epstein: “I can live with that... better to be remembered than forgotten.”

Official WEF Stance: Brende issued a statement on February 2 admitting he “should never have commented” on the photo or Epstein’s “unacceptable” language. He maintains their relationship was strictly professional and that he was unaware of the “true nature” of Epstein’s crimes at the time of their 2013-2014 correspondence.

Internal Pressure: Despite the apology, there are growing calls from European delegates for an independent review of the WEF’s historical ties to the Epstein network.

🇳🇴 A Nation in Transition?

The combined weight of these scandals has triggered something unprecedented: a serious public debate about the abolition of the Norwegian Monarchy.

Latest Poll (Feb 4, 2026): For the first time in modern history, the “Royal House” has seen a 30% drop in confidence in a single year. Critics like royal historian Trond Norén Isaksen are now openly stating that Mette-Marit “lent Epstein royal legitimacy” that he used to lure other victims.

The next major milestone is the testimony of the first accuser, set to take place in a closed session tomorrow.

Would you like me to keep you updated on the specific details of that testimony as they are released to the press, or would you prefer a deeper dive into the $10 million inheritance investigation involving the Rød-Larsen children?