Please provide a chronological, comprehensive list of all RFK Jr's contradictory statements regarding vaccine safety.

ChatGPT said:

​Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made several statements regarding vaccine safety that have been inconsistent over time. Below is a chronological list highlighting these contradictions:​

2015: In his book Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak, Kennedy stated: "I am pro-vaccine. I had all six of my children vaccinated. I believe that vaccines have saved the lives of hundreds of millions of humans over the past century." ​

Wikipedia

July 2023: During an appearance on the Lex Fridman podcast, Kennedy claimed, "There's no vaccine that is safe and effective." This statement directly contradicts his earlier pro-vaccine stance. ​

Wikipedia

+5

FactCheck.org

+5

Wikipedia

+5

November 2023: In a PBS NewsHour interview, Kennedy denied ever saying that "no vaccine" is safe and effective. However, this denial is inconsistent with his recorded statement from July 2023. ​

FactCheck.org

January 2024: Kennedy suggested that Lyme disease is "highly likely to have been a military weapon" developed at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center. This claim has been debunked by multiple experts and is considered a conspiracy theory. ​

Wikipedia

January 2025: During his Senate confirmation hearing for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kennedy faced intense questioning about his past anti-vaccine statements. He appeared to backtrack on some of his previous positions, leading to further confusion about his stance on vaccines. ​

marketwatch.com

+6

Al Jazeera

+6

CIDRAP

+6

These instances illustrate a pattern of contradictory statements by Kennedy regarding vaccine safety, contributing to public confusion about his true position on the matter.​

Sources

You said:

Please also point out his vaccine U-turns during Senate confirmation hearings.

ChatGPT said:

​During his Senate confirmation hearings in January 2025 for the position of Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made statements that appeared to contradict his previous positions on vaccines:​

Pro-Vaccine Assertion: Kennedy testified under oath that he supports vaccines, stating, "I am pro-vaccine. I had all six of my children vaccinated." ​

Denial of Past Statements: When confronted with his previous remarks, such as claiming "no vaccine is safe and effective," Kennedy argued that these comments were taken out of context. He explained that during a podcast interview, he intended to convey that no vaccine is universally safe and effective for every individual, rather than rejecting vaccines outright. ​

The Guardian

Commitment to Vaccine Programs: To gain support from key Republican senators, Kennedy pledged to protect existing vaccination programs. Senator Bill Cassidy, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, cited these assurances as influential in his decision to back Kennedy's nomination. ​

NPR

+2

Reuters

+2

AP News

+2

These instances during the confirmation hearings highlight a shift in Kennedy's public stance on vaccines, contrasting with his earlier skepticism.​

Sources

You said:

Now explain what would possess someone to take every side of an issue and expect to be taken seriously/

ChatGPT said:

Taking every side of an issue and expecting to be taken seriously can stem from several motivations or strategies. Here's a breakdown of what might drive someone to adopt this approach:

Strategic Flexibility: Some people adopt multiple or conflicting positions as a way to appeal to different audiences or political factions. By adjusting their stance to fit the interests of the moment, they hope to gain support across a wide spectrum. This is especially common in political figures who need to secure broad-based support.

Evolving Beliefs: In some cases, people genuinely change their views over time. This can happen due to new information, experiences, or personal growth. However, if the shifts are frequent and inconsistent, it can appear as though the person is trying to hedge their bets or avoid committing to a clear stance. This can lead to accusations of opportunism or insincerity.

Polarization and Contrarianism: Some individuals thrive on being contrarian, making statements that deliberately oppose the mainstream consensus. For such individuals, holding multiple or contradictory views might serve as a way to stand out or challenge societal norms. They may view this as intellectually stimulating, even if it means contradicting themselves.

Cognitive Dissonance: This occurs when a person holds two or more conflicting beliefs, ideas, or values simultaneously. Rather than resolving the conflict, they might try to justify or rationalize both sides of an issue, creating a kind of internal tension. To maintain consistency, they might publicly flip between different positions, leading to contradictions.

Avoidance of Accountability: By taking every side of an issue, a person can avoid being held accountable for any specific viewpoint. If their position constantly shifts, they might feel less vulnerable to criticism, as it becomes harder for opponents to pin them down on a single, firm stance. It can also be a way of deflecting difficult questions or controversy.

Creating Confusion: Some individuals may engage in contradictory statements as a deliberate tactic to confuse their audience or opponents. This can make it harder for others to refute their arguments or expose inconsistencies. In politics and media, creating a fog of confusion can be a way to retain influence or avoid scrutiny.

Appealing to a Sense of Uncertainty: There is a certain allure in presenting oneself as open-minded or willing to consider all perspectives. Some may argue that by taking both sides, they’re showing a nuanced and flexible approach, appealing to those who see certainty as rigid or dogmatic.

Ultimately, expecting to be taken seriously while frequently contradicting oneself is challenging. It can erode trust with audiences who seek consistency, and over time, those who flip-flop might lose credibility. However, in some contexts, such an approach can succeed, particularly if the person is skilled in navigating complex or polarized issues. It’s often a fine line between strategic maneuvering and being perceived as disingenuous.

You said:

By strategic flexibility do you mean moral bankruptcy?

ChatGPT said:

Yes, "strategic flexibility" can sometimes border on what one might describe as "moral bankruptcy," particularly when it involves shifting one's views or positions purely for personal or political gain without regard for principles or integrity.

In the context of political figures or public personalities, strategic flexibility often involves adapting one's stance to suit the preferences or expectations of different groups, regardless of whether those stances align with core values or ethical consistency. This approach can create the perception that the person is willing to compromise their morals or beliefs in exchange for power, influence, or support.

When individuals frequently change positions without clear reasoning or a commitment to truth, it can seem like they are more interested in maintaining their position or appeasing audiences than in standing by what is ethically right or true. This can lead to accusations of hypocrisy, lack of authenticity, and a disregard for principles—traits often associated with moral bankruptcy.

However, it's worth noting that not everyone who adapts their views in response to new information or shifting contexts is necessarily morally bankrupt. There’s a difference between genuine reevaluation of beliefs and opportunistic flip-flopping driven by external pressures. But when someone consistently changes positions in a way that undermines their integrity, it’s easy to see how that could be framed as moral bankruptcy.

You said:

But in the internet age, nothing is ever forgotten?

ChatGPT said:

Exactly, in the internet age, nothing truly disappears. The digital footprint we leave behind is permanent, and statements, actions, or positions are often archived, shared, and easily retrievable. This makes it harder for individuals or public figures to flip-flop without facing scrutiny or backlash.

When someone changes their stance repeatedly, especially on the internet, past contradictions are often highlighted, which can create a sense of inconsistency or hypocrisy. In fact, the very permanence of online content means that any shift in position can be traced back to earlier statements, making it difficult to escape one's history.

For people who are strategically flexible—particularly in politics or media—the internet serves as both a tool for spreading their message and a double-edged sword. While they may be able to sway different audiences in real-time, their prior positions will always be accessible, leaving them open to criticism or charges of dishonesty. In a sense, the internet has become a kind of public memory bank that doesn’t forget, which can be both a powerful asset and a liability.

So, in the age of the internet, "strategic flexibility" isn't just about adapting in the moment; it’s also about managing a digital narrative. And if contradictions are too glaring, they can erode trust and harm credibility in ways that are hard to reverse. People remember, and digital archives keep that memory alive.