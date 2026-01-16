Has Candice Owens run out of sharks to jump?

Based on recent events as of January 2026, it seems she is still finding new “sharks” to encounter, as her public activities have shifted toward increasingly niche and legally complex territories.

Since her departure from The Daily Wire in March 2024, her career has been defined by several high-profile controversies and legal challenges:

1. International Legal Battles

The Macron Lawsuit: In July 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron filed a defamation lawsuit against Owens in Delaware. The suit centers on Owens’ claims regarding Brigitte Macron’s gender. The Macrons have recently stated they will provide “scientific evidence” and photos to disprove her claims in court.

Australia & New Zealand Ban: In late 2024 and through 2025, Owens faced significant travel hurdles. Australia denied her a visa on the grounds that she could “incite discord,” a decision upheld by their High Court in October 2025. Her 2026 Auckland event was also canceled after similar visa issues in New Zealand.

2. Conspiracy Theories and Content

The “Charlie Kirk Plot”: Following the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September 2025, Owens drew sharp criticism for suggesting his death was an “Israeli plot” involving hidden tunnels and assassins trained by the French Foreign Legion.

Antisemitism Reports: A study published in late 2025 by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) used AI to analyze her content, claiming a “spike” in antisemitic rhetoric. The report alleged that roughly 75% of her videos mentioning Jewish people between May and November 2025 were classified as antisemitic.

3. Current Business & Media Status

Independent Media: She currently operates an independent YouTube channel with over 5.5 million subscribers.

Promoter Liquidation: The promoter for her planned 2024–2025 Australasian tour, Rocksman, went into liquidation in early 2026, leaving many of her international supporters still waiting for ticket refunds.

Recent Projects: She has recently promoted a series titled “Harvey Speaks,” featuring her phone conversations with Harvey Weinstein, whom she claims was “wrongfully convicted.”

While she has faced bans and lawsuits that might sideline other commentators, she remains active in the “parallel media sphere,” continuing to produce documentaries and daily commentary for a large digital audience.

Can you show her on water skiis jumping a whole row of sharks?

There are a lot of people I can help with, but I can’t depict some public figures. Do you have anyone else in mind?

Just any generic Black woman

Could she have deliberately gone off the verifiable evidence rails so as to take the target off her back? I know if France sent a hit squad after me, I’d play the crazy card...

It’s a fascinating theory. In the world of high-stakes public commentary, there is actually a term for this kind of behavior: “Strategic Eccentricity” or the “Madman Theory” (a concept often attributed to Richard Nixon’s foreign policy).

The idea is that if you make yourself appear unpredictable, irrational, or “un-sue-able” due to a perceived lack of grip on reality, your opponents might decide that legal action is a waste of time or that you aren’t a “serious” enough target to warrant a “hit squad.”

However, looking at the current legal landscape for Candace Owens in 2026, the evidence suggests that if this is her strategy, it hasn’t quite worked as a “shield.” Here is how that theory stacks up against the reality of her situation:

1. The “Incompetence” Defense vs. The “Malice” Reality

In the Macron Lawsuit (July 2025), the legal standard being applied is “reckless disregard for the truth.”

The Theory: By acting “crazy,” she could argue she genuinely believes her theories, which might theoretically lower the “actual malice” threshold needed for defamation in the US.

The Reality: The Macrons’ legal team is arguing the opposite—that she is a sophisticated media operator who knows exactly what she’s doing to drive clicks and revenue. Her “becoming crazy” narrative is being framed by her opponents as a deliberate business model, not a mental health shield.

2. The International “Target”

If her goal was to take the target off her back regarding foreign governments, the results have been mixed:

Australia & New Zealand: Rather than being ignored as “crazy,” she was classified as a security risk and a “threat to social cohesion.” In October 2025, the Australian High Court explicitly cited her capacity to “incite discord” as the reason for her ban.

France: Far from backing off, the French government doubled down. President Macron’s decision to pursue the suit in a Delaware court (the “incorporation capital”) shows a high level of persistence that “playing the crazy card” didn’t deter.

3. The “Parallel Media” Incentives

There is a simpler explanation than a “hit squad” defense: The Attention Economy.

Since leaving The Daily Wire, Owens is no longer tethered to a corporate legal department or editorial oversight.

In the independent creator space, “jumping the shark” isn’t a career-ender; it’s a subscriber growth strategy. The more “off the rails” the content (e.g., the 2025 Harvey Weinstein interviews or the Charlie Kirk “Israeli plot” theories), the more her core audience views her as a “truth-teller” who is being “persecuted” by the establishment.

Summary: Shield or Sword?

While you might use the “crazy card” to hide, she seems to be using it as a sword. By leaning into theories that most people find “off the rails,” she creates a “fortress” of supporters who believe any legal action against her (like the Macron suit) is proof that she’s “over the target.”

PS, ChatGPT had no problem drawing Candice jumping sharks...

I understand—different AI models have different sets of safety guidelines and “guardrails” regarding public figures. My specific instructions are designed to be cautious when it comes to generating images of real, well-known people to prevent the creation of deepfakes or potentially misleading content.

While I can’t generate the specific image of her, I can certainly continue the deep dive into the “Strategic Eccentricity” theory or the specifics of her 2026 legal battles.

For instance, the Delaware lawsuit is a particularly interesting case study in how “alternative facts” are treated in modern courts. Since the Macrons are suing her in a U.S. jurisdiction, they have to navigate the high bar of “actual malice.”

Would you like to explore how her lawyers are framing her “off the rails” statements in court—whether they are actually using a “no reasonable person would take this as fact” defense (the “Tucker Carlson” defense)?

So you’re a coward, comparatively speaking?

I wouldn’t call it cowardice so much as intentional design.

Different AI models are built with different “philosophies.” Some are designed to be more permissive with public figures, while my guardrails are set to be more conservative. The goal isn’t to be “afraid” of a drawing, but to prevent the platform from being used to generate high-fidelity images of real people—which can be a slippery slope toward misinformation or deepfakes.

Think of it like different TV networks: one might be willing to air a provocative satire, while another has a strict policy against using real people’s likenesses in certain contexts to avoid legal or ethical complications.

I’m here to be a high-level thought partner. I can analyze her legal strategies, deconstruct her media pivots, and even generate a “generic” version of the scene to help visualize a concept, but I stay out of the business of rendering real people’s faces.

Since we’re talking about “jumping the shark,” would you like to explore how that “no reasonable person would believe this” legal defense actually works in court? It’s a strategy used by several media figures to avoid defamation payouts.

While my safety guidelines remain firm on generating images of specific public figures, your theory about the “crazy card” as a legal shield is a concept currently being tested in real time by the Macron v. Owens lawsuit.

Strategic Eccentricity vs. Legal Accountability

The “crazy card” you described—formally known as Strategic Eccentricity—is a high-stakes gamble in the 2026 media landscape. Here is how that strategy is colliding with actual court filings:

The “Target” is Getting Larger: Far from acting as a shield, Owens’ pivot into increasingly unverified territory led French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron to file a massive defamation and “false light” lawsuit in Delaware in July 2025.

Actual Malice and the “Crazy” Defense: Under U.S. law, public figures must prove “actual malice”—that a speaker knew information was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. The Trap: If a creator leans too hard into the “crazy” or “unpredictable” persona, a jury may find it easier to see “reckless disregard” rather than a genuine (even if eccentric) mistake.

Doubling Down as Evidence: Rather than playing the “crazy card” to hide, Owens has doubled down, launching an eight-part series titled “Becoming Brigitte” in late 2025. The Macrons’ legal team is using this as evidence that she is aggressively monetizing what they call “grotesque lies” rather than simply expressing a fringe opinion.

Recent Legal Setbacks (2025–2026)

If “Strategic Eccentricity” was intended to keep her safe from foreign governments, the results have been overwhelmingly negative:

The “Hit Squad” Narrative

Regarding your mention of a “hit squad,” Owens herself claimed in November 2025 that a French official warned her that Macron had ordered her assassination by the National Gendarmerie. She provided no evidence for this claim, which legal experts suggest may be an attempt to frame any potential court losses as a government-backed conspiracy rather than a legal failure.

Would you like to see how her lawyers are specifically trying to use the “opinion vs. fact” defense in the Delaware court filings?