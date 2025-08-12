I recently asked you to draw me a picture of a 'shifty character' but misspelled my request as 'Schifty.' This is what you drew...

I see the image you uploaded! It shows two men in suits, one in the foreground speaking into a microphone with a serious expression, and another man blurred in the background. The man in front has a somewhat reserved, cautious look, which could definitely match the idea of a "shifty character" in a subtle, understated way.

If you'd like, I can create a drawing or illustration that captures a "shifty character" more explicitly or humorously. Just let me know how you'd like it to look or if you want me to try again with the spelling corrected!

It's Adam Schiff Jackass!

It's Adam Schiff Jackass!