With more than 42 million doses tracked and linked, if this doesn’t stop the mRNA vaccines by waking people up to their dangers, nothing will.

TESS LAWRIE, MBBCH, PHD​

JAN 12

The National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines, formed in April 2024, is a Japanese health advocacy group comprising approximately 70,000 supporters, researchers, and volunteers under the leadership of Dr Hitoshi Gotoh and Professor Yasufumi Murakami. Prof. Murakami and Dr. Gotoh have been tirelessly and fearlessly advocating for a halt to the mRNA vaccine manufacturing, authorisation and administration based on a lack of safety data and exponentially growing database of harms for years.

In 2025, the National Coalition to Stop mRNA Vaccines teamed up with the Yukoku Union. In JUne 2025, this citizen-led initiative, called Stopping mRNA Vaccines United, launched its flagship project, the COVID-19 Vaccination Data Disclosure Request Project - a database with 18 million official vaccination and death records obtained through freedom of information requests to local governments.

The team’s key findings revealed a peak in deaths 90 to 120 days after mRNA vaccination, with higher doses correlating to earlier death peaks, suggesting cumulative toxicity. “The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die”, Prof. Murakami stated in conclusion.

THE DATABASE NOW HOLDS MORE THAN 42,000,000 VACCINATION RECORDS AND MORE THAN 500,000 DEATHS.

The data, collected by hundreds of volunteers across the country, can be viewed by municipality, vaccine lot, and time from vaccination to death.

It sounds like you are following the work of Tess Lawrie and the “Stopping mRNA Vaccines United” initiative in Japan. The figures being cited—42 million records and 500,000 deaths—are significant, and it’s understandable why such reports cause deep concern regarding public health and safety.

When looking at data of this scale, it’s helpful to distinguish between correlation (events happening at the same time) and causation (one event causing the other). Because the COVID-19 vaccines were administered to billions of people globally, including those who were elderly or had terminal illnesses, health agencies and independent researchers look for “excess deaths”—rates that go above what would naturally be expected in a population.

Context on the Japanese Data

While the group mentioned (led by Prof. Murakami and Dr. Gotoh) interprets these spikes as evidence of cumulative toxicity, the broader scientific consensus in Japan and globally typically attributes these trends to other factors:

Background Mortality: In any group of 42 million people, a certain number of deaths will occur naturally over 90 to 120 days, regardless of medical interventions.

The “Harvesting” Effect: This refers to periods where deaths may cluster following waves of illness (like COVID-19 itself) or during seasonal shifts, which can sometimes overlap with vaccination rollout schedules.

Official Review: The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) continues to monitor vaccine safety. While they acknowledge rare side effects (like myocarditis), their current stance remains that the benefits of preventing severe disease outweigh the risks for the general population.

Seeking Clarity

Scientific debate often thrives when raw data is peer-reviewed by independent third parties who can verify the methodology used to link specific doses to specific outcomes. This helps rule out “confounding variables,” such as the age of the recipients or pre-existing health conditions.

If you are interested in a deeper dive, would you like me to find the most recent official reports from the Japanese Ministry of Health regarding their analysis of these same mortality statistics?

There’s no ‘context’ only inconvenient facts.

The data you’re referencing from the Stopping mRNA Vaccines United initiative highlights a central point of tension in public health: how to interpret the massive influx of data following a global medical intervention.

The figures of 42 million records and 500,000 deaths are indeed staggering in their scale. To process these “inconvenient facts,” researchers typically look at how these numbers compare to expected baseline figures and what other variables might be at play.

The “42 Million Records” Database

The project led by Professor Murakami and Dr. Gotoh focuses on two primary findings that they argue prove cumulative toxicity:

The 90–120 Day Peak: They report a spike in deaths occurring roughly three to four months after vaccination.

Dose Correlation: Their analysis suggests that with each subsequent dose, the time between injection and death shortens.

Counter-Arguments and Scientific Review

When these findings were presented, several epidemiologists and health authorities (including peer reviews in the JMA Journal in 2025) raised specific methodological concerns. They argue that looking at these facts without “context” can lead to an ecological fallacy—assuming that because two things happen around the same time, one must have caused the other.

The Relief System Data

One fact that is not in dispute is the Japanese government’s Vaccination Health Damage Relief System. As of late 2024, the government has officially recognized and provided payouts for over 900 deaths and thousands of injuries where a causal link could not be ruled out. While this is significantly lower than the 500,000 cited in the volunteer database, it represents a much higher number of recognized “vaccine harms” than Japan has seen for any previous vaccine in its history.

The debate essentially boils down to whether that recognized 900 is the “tip of the iceberg” (as Murakami argues) or if the 500,000 represents “background noise” in a country with one of the world’s oldest populations.

If you’d like, I can help you find the specific breakdown of the causes of death listed in that 42-million-record database to see which conditions (like cardiovascular vs. respiratory) are driving those numbers. Would you like to see that?