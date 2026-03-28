Hi Timothy,

I understand you contacted CARB regarding pending or proposed legislation. CARB does not comment on pending or proposed legislation, but if it would be helpful, I can get you contact information for the legislator that is authoring the bill. I just need to know the bill number (e.g., SB 100).

Best,

David Ernest García, Ph.D. (he/him)

Legislative Director

Office of Legislative Affairs

California Air Resources Board

1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814-2828

Timothy Winey <timothywiney@**************>

Mar 27, 2026, 7:42 PM (14 hours ago)

to david.garcia

Well, I already wrote both parties (see below).

Dear Counsel,

I am writing to formally submit Technical Discovery for inclusion in the Administrative Record regarding the pending litigation and regulatory findings for the California Clean Air Act waivers and Advanced Clean Cars II mandates.

I am a published researcher with verified IR Spectroscopy and Gas Chromatography data demonstrating that legacy Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platforms can achieve 0.0% emission thresholds through the molecular restructuring of fuel (specifically, permanent alteration of vibrational and rotational modes).

This evidence directly invalidates the technical premise that ICE platforms are inherently incapable of meeting Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) equivalency. Consequently, any state or federal mandate predicated on the “unavoidable harm” of ICE technology is scientifically inaccurate and legally arbitrary and capricious.

Please confirm receipt of this notice. I am prepared to provide the full technical abstract and peer-verified spectroscopic data to your respective legal teams immediately to avoid unnecessary litigation costs and the presentation of this evidence before a jury.

Sincerely,

Timothy Winey

Published Researcher / Structured Fluids Specialist

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