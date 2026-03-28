No Comment From Newsom: Too Late!
Hi Timothy,
I understand you contacted CARB regarding pending or proposed legislation. CARB does not comment on pending or proposed legislation, but if it would be helpful, I can get you contact information for the legislator that is authoring the bill. I just need to know the bill number (e.g., SB 100).
Best,
David Ernest García, Ph.D. (he/him)
Legislative Director
Office of Legislative Affairs
California Air Resources Board
1001 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814-2828
Timothy Winey <timothywiney@**************>
Mar 27, 2026, 7:42 PM (14 hours ago)
to david.garcia
Well, I already wrote both parties (see below).
Dear Counsel,
I am writing to formally submit Technical Discovery for inclusion in the Administrative Record regarding the pending litigation and regulatory findings for the California Clean Air Act waivers and Advanced Clean Cars II mandates.
I am a published researcher with verified IR Spectroscopy and Gas Chromatography data demonstrating that legacy Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platforms can achieve 0.0% emission thresholds through the molecular restructuring of fuel (specifically, permanent alteration of vibrational and rotational modes).
This evidence directly invalidates the technical premise that ICE platforms are inherently incapable of meeting Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) equivalency. Consequently, any state or federal mandate predicated on the “unavoidable harm” of ICE technology is scientifically inaccurate and legally arbitrary and capricious.
Please confirm receipt of this notice. I am prepared to provide the full technical abstract and peer-verified spectroscopic data to your respective legal teams immediately to avoid unnecessary litigation costs and the presentation of this evidence before a jury.
Sincerely,
Timothy Winey
Published Researcher / Structured Fluids Specialist
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In 2013 I conducted some impromptu emissions testing on 3 gasoline vehicles (1993 Toyota Corolla, late model Mercedes ML320 and a relatively new 200hp VW Golf GTI). At the time, I convinced myself that the testing unit was faulty; I no longer believe that. All vehicles tested far outside expected parameters, in particular the VW producing a CO2 output of 16.3% (not a typo) along with negative CO readings. Additionally, all three vehicles produced copious water vapor on a warm dry day (this can be seen in the Mercedes and VW videos quite clearly). Subsequent to this testing, I secured a grant from the UK government to study diesel combustion in an optical test engine through Hertfordshire University (see link to video of that testing below). In the diesel testing, combustion was severely delayed (impossibly delayed in fact), a real head scratcher. The Hertfordshire testing is particularly striking since the 2 structured diesel videos were captured by 2 different groups, on 2 different engines at 2 completely separate facilities (neither research group knew about the other).
https://drive.proton.me/urls/AFE7GFB8R8#zSi3Z1ykUAUJ
Hertfordshire University Diesel Testing:
https://drive.proton.me/urls/3NJNSVH550#02vlfkJdJ9CA
Arona 4th gear Test