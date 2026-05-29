NMR Special Report: The Modern Cinematic Scrap Heap

The Victim: Saint Louis Confidential (The Modern Remake)

The Verdict: An absolute, unmitigated train wreck that proves everything Hollywood touches these days turns to absolute shit. They took a title that sounds like it should be a gritty 1952 black-and-white feature from Monogram Pictures and turned it into a two-hour lecture on corporate sensitivity training, starring a bunch of millionaire octogenarians who haven’t seen a real day of manual labor in their lives.

The “Ex-Cons”: The Ocean’s Eleven Retirement Home

Let’s look at the three “tough guys” they cast as ex-convicts: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon.

Back in 1955, if you cast an ex-con, you got someone like Lawrence Tierney or Charles Bronson—men who looked like they had actually broken rocks on a chain gang, smelled of stale tobacco, and had a jawline carved out of a granite quarry.

Instead, we get these three. They don’t look like they just escaped a state penitentiary; they look like they just left a luxury day spa in Malibu. Clooney spends the whole movie smirking like he knows a joke the audience doesn’t, probably thinking about his next espresso commercial. Brad Pitt is running around in a loose-fitting linen shirt looking like an aging beach bum who lost his surfboard, and Matt Damon plays his character with so much emotional baggage you’d think his biggest crime was forgetting to separate his plastics from his paper recycling.

They are supposed to be working for an ex-cop played by Robert De Niro. De Niro just squints, mumbles his lines through his teeth, and shuffles around the set like a man looking for his reading glasses. Remember when De Niro was a terrifying presence in the 1970s? Now he’s just the ultimate avatar of modern, tired Hollywood, collects a twenty-million-dollar paycheck to look grumpy.

The Daughter: “Empowerment” via Hair Extensions

Then we have Julia Roberts playing De Niro’s daughter. In a proper mid-century picture, the daughter of a retired precinct captain would be at home making sure her father’s dinner was warm when he came off the shift, or maybe working a respectable job at the local department store while looking for a nice young man with a steady income to marry.

But not in this modern garbage. Julia Roberts’ character is written as a “social justice advocate” who spends the entire movie lecturing her father and the three ex-cons about “toxic masculinity” and the “systemic failures of the industrial penal complex.” At one point, George Clooney’s character tries to open a door for her, and she looks at him like he just insulted her entire lineage. Whatever happened to a dame who knew how to accept a compliment with grace? Instead of poise, we get two hours of finger-wagging.

A World of Plastic and Participation Trophies

The setting is supposed to be Saint Louis, but it looks like a sanitized amusement park.

Where are the smokestacks? Where is the honest-to-goodness industrial soot from a city that actually manufactured things instead of just housing tech startups? The streets are filled with those silent, battery-powered electric cars that look like motorized rollerskate boots. If a criminal tries to flee a crime scene today, he doesn’t jump onto a sturdy running board and fire a Tommy gun into the air; he calls a rideshare app and waits ten minutes for a hybrid sedan to arrive while checking his notifications.

The entire plot hinges on the characters trying to expose a corporate data-breach. A data breach! In 1951, a crime plot involved cold hard cash, a stolen velvet pouch of diamonds, or a corrupt politician’s secret ledger locked in a heavy iron safe. Now, the big climax involves Matt Damon sitting at a sleek aluminum laptop, frantically typing on a keyboard to “upload a file to the cloud” before the battery dies. It’s not suspenseful; it looks like a middle-manager trying to hit a midnight deadline at an advertising agency.

The Bottom Line

Saint Louis Confidential is the definitive proof that culture completely stalled out and went into reverse gear after 1965. It is a soft, preachy, over-produced piece of Hollywood vanity that replaces grit with grievances and style with silicon. If you want to see real men and real stakes, go dig up an old VHS tape of The Asphalt Jungle or turn on an old rerun of Dragnet.

Leave this modern, woke slop to the kids who need a trigger warning to watch a man smoke a cigarette.

NMR Rating: 0 out of 4 Pressed Trousers. A complete embarrassment.