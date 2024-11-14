You said:

How do Nigerian email scams work?

Nigerian email scams, commonly known as "419 scams" (after the section of the Nigerian penal code that outlaws fraud), are a type of advance-fee scam where the sender tricks the recipient into believing they are due for a large financial payout in exchange for smaller, upfront payments to cover "fees" or "taxes." Here’s a breakdown of how these scams typically work:

The Initial Email: Scammers send out mass emails claiming to be a wealthy individual, government official, or business person needing help moving a large sum of money out of Nigeria (or another country). They’ll often appeal to empathy, urgency, or greed—sometimes by saying they are royalty, a stranded traveler, or someone with an inheritance.

The Bait: The email promises a generous reward or cut of the funds, often in the millions, if the recipient agrees to help. The amount is deliberately chosen to be large enough to lure in people who might be tempted by the offer.

Building Trust: Once the recipient responds, the scammer will engage in prolonged communication, weaving a story to gain trust. They may share forged documents, “official” papers, or bank statements to make the story appear legitimate. Scammers often mimic the style and formality of professional communication to reinforce the illusion.

Requests for Upfront Fees: After gaining trust, the scammer asks the victim to cover certain "necessary" fees to facilitate the transaction, such as taxes, legal fees, or bribes for foreign officials. These requests are made under the guise of moving the promised large sum of money.

Escalation and Additional Fees: If the victim pays, the scammer will ask for additional fees, citing new, unexpected obstacles that need to be overcome. They might say the bank froze the transfer or that an official is demanding an additional bribe.

End Game: The scam continues until the victim either realizes it’s a fraud or runs out of money. The scammer then ceases contact, having extracted as much as possible.

These scams have evolved with the times, now often appearing on social media, dating sites, or even through business email compromise (BEC) schemes where the scammers pose as business executives. Key to the scam's success is the manipulation of emotions and persistence, with scammers targeting victims who are responsive to the lure of a large reward for minimal effort.

So basically, it's no different than liberals promising free stuff when in fact there is no free lunch. It's like the British liberal who pays 50% tax then thinks he has 'free' healthcare.

There are indeed similarities in the sense that both Nigerian scams and political promises can create the impression of “something for nothing.” In politics, some rhetoric around "free" programs may gloss over the costs, which are typically funded through taxes, reallocations, or other financial means. Supporters might argue that such systems are about redistributing resources to provide shared benefits (like healthcare or education) across society. Opponents, however, often see this as obscuring the true costs, emphasizing that "free" is misleading because someone ultimately bears the expense.

The notion of "free" services funded by high taxes (such as the National Health Service in the UK) highlights a key difference, though: Nigerian scams aim to deceive individuals for personal gain, while political policies, even if polarizing, are debated publicly and operate within a social contract where taxpayers contribute to fund shared public services. Both situations can be criticized for creating misleading impressions, but they serve very different roles and intentions in society.

Didn't HL Mencken say 'an election is just an advanced auction on stolen goods?'

Yes, H.L. Mencken did indeed say, "An election is a sort of advance auction sale of stolen goods." Mencken was known for his cynical take on politics and democracy, often suggesting that politicians appeal to voters' desires for personal gain, even if it means using public funds or policies to do so. His statement implies that elections often involve candidates promising benefits or "goods" funded by taxpayer money, effectively auctioning off resources that are not truly "free." This reflects his skepticism about the motives behind political promises and the nature of electoral politics.

Where is he wrong?

Mencken’s statement can be challenged from several angles, particularly if one views elections and public goods in a more optimistic light. Here are a few ways his take might be seen as overly cynical or incomplete:

Public Service Motivations: While some politicians undoubtedly use promises of public resources to win votes, others genuinely seek to serve the public good, enacting policies aimed at long-term societal benefits rather than immediate gains. This suggests that elections can be about selecting leaders who will act in the collective interest, not just an "auction" for personal favors.

Collective Good and Civic Engagement: Mencken’s phrase implies that all public spending or social services are “stolen goods” taken from the people. But democratic societies are built on a social contract, where taxpayers fund public goods (such as education, infrastructure, and healthcare) that benefit society as a whole. These services are typically seen as investments in the common good rather than as “stolen” resources.

Accountability and Representation: In democratic systems, elections are designed to hold leaders accountable. If voters feel that politicians are misusing resources or engaging in “auction” behavior, they can vote them out. This accountability aspect helps counterbalance the idea that elections are purely transactional or corrupt.

Positive Outcomes from Redistribution: Some redistribution of resources leads to a higher standard of living for society at large. Investments in public goods can reduce inequality, increase social stability, and create more opportunities, ultimately contributing to a healthier, more educated, and more prosperous society. This perspective holds that elections can be about thoughtful resource allocation rather than merely an auction of wealth.

Mencken’s phrase captures an important truth about the risks of populism and vote-buying in politics, but it doesn’t account for the constructive, community-focused goals that democratic elections can support.