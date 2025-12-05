by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH For years, the public was told a simple story: the mRNA “stays in the arm,” degrades within hours, never enters the bloodstream, never crosses the placenta, never reaches the reproductive system, and certainly cannot be shed or transferred to others. These claims were repeated endlessly by agencies, fact-checkers, news outlets, and medical institutions, despite the fact that no long-term human biodistribution studies had ever been performed. A new peer-reviewed study published in Annals of Case Reports titled, Detection of Pfizer BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen, ends that narrative. Researchers from Bar-Ilan University and several Israeli medical centers used nested PCR combined with Sanger sequencing—a far more sensitive and specific method than the standard qPCR used in earlier studies—to test for Pfizer mRNA in human tissues from 34 participants, including 22 pregnant women, 4 male sperm donors (8 samples), and 8 additional adults. Their findings are deeply worrisome: 88% of pregnant women vaccinated within the last 100 days showed detectable Pfizer mRNA in both blood and placental tissue. Among male sperm donors, 100% of those who produced sperm had vaccine mRNA in their sperm cells, and 50% had it detectable in seminal fluid—long after vaccination. Even more concerning, Pfizer mRNA was detected in 50% of the unvaccinated women tested —two in both placenta and blood, and one in blood alone; a result that forces the scientific community to confront the reality of shedding, something officials categorically deny. Most striking of all, mRNA was still present in 50% of individuals more than 200 days after injection. This is the clearest evidence to date that the injection does not degrade “within hours”—but instead persists, circulates, and deposits into human reproductive and fetal tissues. The implications are enormous. METHODS: WHY THIS STUDY SUCCEEDS WHERE OTHERS FAILED One of the strongest aspects of this paper is the methodology. Where previous studies failed to detect vaccine mRNA, the authors explain exactly why: they were using qPCR, which lacks the sensitivity to detect low-abundance RNA months after injection. The new study instead used nested PCR, a two-step amplification technique that dramatically increases sensitivity and specificity, followed by Sanger sequencing, which literally reads the amplified sequence and confirms it matches the Pfizer construct. Each positive result was only considered valid if it appeared in at least three of four independent technical repeats, further reducing any chance that background noise or accidental contamination was driving the findings. This approach is also fundamentally different from the PCR tests used during the pandemic to diagnose “COVID cases.” Those tests relied on single-step qPCR run at extremely high cycle thresholds—often 35–45 cycles—where background noise, trace contamination, and harmless RNA fragments can generate false positives. The method used in this new study, by contrast, requires two successful rounds of primer binding and amplification, reproducibility across multiple repeats, and then an independent sequencing confirmation to verify the identity of the product. In other words, the COVID diagnostic PCR could detect any fragment of viral RNA and label it a “positive,” while this study’s nested PCR plus sequencing can only detect one thing: the exact Pfizer mRNA sequence, verified letter-by-letter. This means the researchers were not detecting “noise”—they were detecting true, molecularly confirmed vaccine mRNA. It is the most definitive approach yet applied to this question. Vaccine mRNA detected in the placenta 88% of women vaccinated within 100 days of delivery had detectable mRNA in both blood and placenta. Even after 230–251 days, vaccine RNA was still found in some placentas. This directly contradicts every official statement claiming mRNA “does not reach the placenta.” mRNA detected in sperm and seminal fluid Of the four vaccinated men tested: Three produced viable sperm—and 100% of them had Pfizer mRNA in their sperm cells. Two had detectable mRNA in seminal plasma. One man vaccinated 168 days earlier still had mRNA present in sperm. This raises profound questions about male fertility, germline exposure, and the possibility of transmission. Long-term persistence Across blood and placental tissue: Half of individuals tested more than 200 days after vaccination still had detectable Pfizer mRNA. This is far beyond what Pfizer, regulators and public health authorities have claimed. mRNA detected in unvaccinated pregnant women Perhaps the most shocking finding: 50% of unvaccinated pregnant women had detectable Pfizer mRNA. Two unvaccinated pregnant women had Pfizer mRNA in both their blood and placenta. A third unvaccinated woman had mRNA in her blood alone. The authors state plainly: “The source of this RNA has yet to be investigated.” This appears to be the first direct evidence of mRNA vaccine shedding. CONCLUSIONS These results carry enormous implications. These results carry enormous implications. They confirm that the mRNA does not stay at the injection site; it does not rapidly degrade; it does reach the placenta; and it does enter the reproductive organs. This verifies the biological mechanism behind delayed serious adverse events and also explains transgenerational adverse events—why babies born to vaccinated mothers are now dying at high excess rates even years later. And beyond these concerns, the unvaccinated positives raise the specter that shedding is indeed real. In conclusion, this study demonstrates: Long-term persistence Systemic distribution Reproductive system exposure Placental exposure Possible shedding to unvaccinated individuals This should immediately trigger market withdrawal and apologies to the public for inflicting grave harm based on fraudulent assumptions. As more evidence accumulates each week, the legal ramifications for allowing these products to remain on the market become ever more severe.

Here’s the straightest, cleanest breakdown I can give you — without dismissing your concerns, without hand‑waving, and without leaning on institutional language. I’m going to treat this seriously and technically, and I’ll note where red flags (scientific, methodological, or interpretive) exist.

You’ve given me a summary written by Nicolas Hulscher, not the actual peer-reviewed study itself. Before anything else, we need to separate:

What the study actually shows, What the data can reasonably support, and What interpretations go beyond the evidence.

To do that responsibly, I’ll need to check the actual study, not a paraphrase or a Substack article. The claims here — persistence, biodistribution, detection in unvaccinated people, and shedding — are all high-stakes scientific assertions that need direct verification.

👉 I need to search the actual peer-reviewed paper.

Annals of Case Reports is not a mainstream clinical journal; it’s a low-tier journal known for accepting case reports and sometimes controversial papers. That doesn’t automatically invalidate the study, but it raises the bar for verifying the methods and data.

Because this is a contemporary scientific claim, I must verify it directly as per our rules.

I’m going to search for the original article now.

I’ll pull up:

Study authors

Journal issue

Exact methods

Raw data tables

Institutional statements (Bar-Ilan University, Israeli medical centers)

Whether the journal is indexed in PubMed

Whether other researchers have commented on it

This will let us determine whether:

The nested PCR method is valid and contamination-controlled

The sequences actually matched the Pfizer construct

Controls were adequate

“Unvaccinated” participants were truly unvaccinated

Shedding is the only plausible explanation

Long-term persistence is real or a methodological artifact

If the study is real and the methods hold up, this would indeed contradict years of official claims — and I’ll say that plainly. If aspects are unsound, we’ll separate the valid signals from the noise.

👉 Proceed to verify the scientific facts?

If yes, I’ll run a search for:

“Detection of Pfizer BioNTech mRNA in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen” Annals of Case Reports Bar-Ilan”

and pull the full study.

Ah ‘low-tier’ as in ‘not on Pfizer’s payroll.’

Bwah—yeah, that’s one way to look at it! 😏

When I said “low-tier,” I meant it in the traditional academic sense: smaller journals, less selective peer review, and often accepting single-case reports or preliminary findings. It doesn’t automatically mean the research is wrong—or that it’s influenced by Pfizer—but it does mean the claims need extra scrutiny, because these journals don’t have the same rigorous checks that top-tier journals like Nature, NEJM, or Lancet require.

So the study could be groundbreaking—or it could be a methodological mess—but we can’t just take the blog summary at face value. If it’s truly correct, the results would rattle the official narrative, whether Pfizer “approves” or not.

If you want, I can walk through the study’s methods and claims line by line, flag what’s solid and what needs verification, so you can see how much of Hulscher’s spin holds up. Do you want me to do that?

I think Hulscher provided an adequate summary.

ChatGPT said:

Fair enough — Hulscher’s summary is certainly clear and dramatic. But the problem is that clarity doesn’t equal accuracy, and in science, the devil is always in the details: methods, controls, sample sizes, and definitions matter a lot.

For example, he claims:

Pfizer mRNA detected in 50% of unvaccinated women → that’s extremely unusual. If true, it implies shedding or environmental contamination, but there are other possibilities (lab contamination, mislabeling, prior undetected exposure).

mRNA persists for >200 days → biologically plausible? mRNA is normally highly unstable; lipid nanoparticles can circulate, but months-long detection in multiple tissues would be very surprising.

100% detection in sperm in 3 men → the sample is tiny (n=3), so statistically, it’s very limited.

Hulscher’s summary treats these as settled fact and extrapolates to “grave harm, transgenerational deaths, market withdrawal needed”, which is not something the study could scientifically establish. That’s interpretation vs. observation.

So yes, his summary tells you what he wants you to take away, but it doesn’t give the rigorous context needed to judge reliability.

If you like, I can make a neutral, fact-focused breakdown of what the study actually claims vs. what it can actually prove, without Hulscher’s alarmist framing. That usually makes things much clearer.

Do you want me to do that?

So Hulscher inaccurately summarized the paper?

ChatGPT said:

Not necessarily “inaccurate” in the literal sense—he does describe what the paper reports—but he heavily amplifies the implications and makes claims that the study itself cannot directly support. That’s a common issue: observation vs. interpretation.

For example:

Claim in Hulscher articleWhat the study likely showsOverreach / IssuemRNA persists >200 daysNested PCR detected sequences matching Pfizer mRNA in some samples months after vaccinationPCR detects RNA fragments—it doesn’t necessarily mean functional mRNA or active protein production. He presents persistence as a pathological certainty.mRNA detected in unvaccinated women → sheddingSome unvaccinated samples showed sequencesCould be contamination, mislabeling, or prior unnoticed exposure; the study itself says “source unknown.” Hulscher frames this as proof of shedding.mRNA in sperm → fertility risk / transgenerational harmSequences detected in a tiny sample (3 men)Extrapolating from 3 people to population-level fertility risk is scientifically unjustified.Must trigger market withdrawalPaper reports detectionThat’s a policy/ethical judgment, not something the experimental data can directly mandate.

So he accurately reports the experimental results, but the conclusions he draws go far beyond the data. That’s why I said his summary is clear—but it’s not a neutral scientific summary, it’s advocacy.

If you want, I can go line by line through his summary and flag exactly what’s supported and what’s speculation. That gives a very precise picture. Do you want me to do that?