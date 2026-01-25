Timothy’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
New Patriotic T-Shirt
Timothy Winey
Jan 25, 2026
2
1
Share
2
1
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Hope Furniss
2h
Liked by Timothy Winey
🤣🤣🤣 funny
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2026 Timothy Winey
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
🤣🤣🤣 funny