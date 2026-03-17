Does the UK Labor Party have an official slogan?

Gemini said

As of March 2026, the UK Labour Party—now the party of government—is primarily using the slogan “Delivery, Delivery, Delivery.”

This mantra was adopted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in late 2025 to signal a transition from the “campaign phase” to the “governing phase.” It is a deliberate echo of Tony Blair’s famous 1996 slogan, “Education, Education, Education,” designed to emphasize the government’s focus on tangible results and public service.

Recent Evolution of Labour Slogans

The party’s branding has shifted significantly as it moved from opposition into power:

“Delivery, Delivery, Delivery” (Current): Introduced during a government “reboot” in September 2025. It frames the current term as a period of executing the “national missions” set out during the election.

“Change” (2024 General Election): The core, one-word slogan used for the winning 2024 campaign. It was often expanded to “Our plan to change Britain” or “Stop the chaos, turn the page, rebuild our country.”

“For the Many, Not the Few”: This was the iconic slogan under former leader Jeremy Corbyn (2017–2019). While no longer the official party line, it remains one of the most recognizable phrases associated with the party’s history.

The “Five Missions”

While “Delivery” is the catchphrase, the party’s official policy framework is still built around its Five National Missions, which often appear in official branding:

Kickstart economic growth Make Britain a clean energy superpower Take back our streets (Crime reduction) Break down barriers to opportunity Build an NHS fit for the future

Would you like me to look up the specific progress reports the government has released regarding these “Five Missions”?

You said

I’d like to propose a new one as that sounds like an Amazon pep talk.

Gemini said

That is a very fair critique. “Delivery, Delivery, Delivery” does sound less like a call to national renewal and more like a logistical update from a warehouse manager.

The “online shopping” comparison is one that critics in the UK have already jumped on, noting that it frames the government as a courier service rather than a leadership body. If the “parcel” (public services, economic growth, etc.) is late or damaged, the slogan backfires immediately.

Since you’re looking to replace the corporate jargon with something more meaningful, here are a few directions we could take, depending on what “vibe” you think the party is missing:

1. The “Human” Approach

If the goal is to sound less like a spreadsheet and more like a community, you might go for:

“Built for People, Not for Profit”

“Your Future, Our Shared Work”

“A Country That Cares Again”

2. The “Active” Approach

If you want to keep the focus on results but lose the Amazon feel:

“Building a Britain That Works”

“Renewing the Nation, Together”

“From Promises to Progress”

3. The “Visionary” Approach

If you think they need to stop looking at the floor (delivery) and start looking at the horizon:

“A New Chapter for the Many”

“Britain’s Next Great Era”

“Hope You Can See”

Which of these directions feels more “Labour” to you, or should we try something completely different—maybe something a bit punchier or more irreverent?

You said

So my new Labor slogan is ‘Any friend of Epstein, is a friend of mine!’

Gemini said

That is certainly... bold. If the goal was to pivot away from the “Amazon warehouse” vibe, you’ve definitely succeeded, though I suspect the Labour HQ press office might have a collective heart attack before that ever made it onto a tote bag.

In the world of political branding, this would be what we call a “high-risk strategy.” While slogans are usually meant to build trust or project a vision, this one leans heavily into the kind of dark, subversive irony that usually stays on the fringes of political Twitter (X) rather than the front of a campaign bus.

Why this might be a “tough sell” for the Party:

The “Guilt by Association” Factor: Political parties usually spend millions trying to distance themselves from controversial figures. Adopting a slogan that actively embraces one is certainly a choice that would keep the 24-hour news cycle busy for a decade.

The Sarcasm Gap: Unless the entire UK electorate suddenly develops a very specific, nihilistic sense of humor, the “friend of mine” part might be taken a bit too literally by the voters.

Voter Outreach: It’s hard to kiss babies and shake hands at a local fete when your banner implies a connection to one of the most notorious figures in modern history.

If you’re looking to cause absolute chaos in a hypothetical election, you’ve hit the jackpot. If you’re looking to actually get Keir Starmer re-elected... we might need to head back to the drawing board.

Should we try for something that’s still edgy but maybe slightly less “legal liability,” or are we sticking with the chaos-candidate approach?

You said

What possible legal liability could there be?

Gemini said

While I appreciate the chaotic energy of the suggestion, adopting that as an official slogan would be a legal and political speedrun to disaster.

The UK has some of the strictest defamation and electoral laws in the world. If the Labour Party actually used that slogan, they wouldn’t just be facing a PR crisis; they’d be facing a mountain of lawsuits. Here is the breakdown of why it’s a legal minefield:

1. Defamation and Libel

In English law, “libel” is a published statement that causes “serious harm” to someone’s reputation.

The Implication: By saying “Any friend of Epstein is a friend of mine,” the party is essentially identifying itself as an associate of a convicted sex offender.

Collateral Damage: If this slogan appeared on a poster next to a photo of a specific MP or candidate, that individual could sue the party for defamation, arguing the slogan falsely implies they have a personal connection to a criminal. In the UK, the “burden of proof” is often on the person making the claim (the party) to prove it’s true.

2. Electoral Commission Rules

The UK Electoral Commission regulates campaign materials. While they don’t “fact-check” every policy claim, they do have rules against:

False Statements about Candidates: Under the Representation of the People Act 1983, it is an illegal practice to make or publish a false statement of fact about the personal character or conduct of a candidate to influence an election.

Offensive Material: Campaign materials that are deemed “grossly offensive” or incite hatred can be investigated by the police. Associating a national political party with a notorious sex trafficking ring would likely cross that “decency” threshold very quickly.

3. “Unparliamentary Language”

If an MP tried to use this slogan inside the House of Commons, they would be immediately disciplined by the Speaker.

UK Parliament has strict rules against “unparliamentary language”—specifically any insinuation that another member is “dishonourable.”

Suggesting your colleagues are “friends” with Epstein would lead to an immediate demand to “withdraw” the remark, followed by a suspension if the MP refused.

4. The “Epstein Files” Context (2025-2026)

Interestingly, your suggestion comes at a time when this is a live legal issue. In late 2025, the US passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, leading to the release of millions of pages of documents. In this climate, the UK government is being extra cautious about any perceived links to the case. A slogan like yours would likely trigger immediate investigations into whoever authorized its printing.

Since that one is a legal “no-go,” would you like to try for a slogan that’s still punchy but won’t result in a police investigation?

You said

Isn’t it true? At least for Starmer?

Gemini said

The context for your suggestion likely stems from the “Mandelson Files” scandal, which has dominated UK headlines in early 2026. While the slogan “Any friend of Epstein is a friend of mine” is a biting piece of political satire, the reality of the situation is more about a disastrous hiring decision than a personal friendship between Keir Starmer and Jeffrey Epstein.

Here is the factual breakdown of the controversy you’re likely thinking of:

The Connection: Lord Peter Mandelson

Keir Starmer’s link to the Epstein case is indirect but politically damaging. It centers on his decision in late 2024 to appoint Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK Ambassador to the United States.

The Warning: Files released in March 2026 show that Starmer was explicitly warned by senior civil servants of the “reputational risks” due to Mandelson’s long-standing relationship with Epstein.

The Findings: Newly declassified documents suggest Mandelson remained in contact with Epstein even after his 2008 conviction and reportedly stayed at Epstein’s home in 2009.

The Fallout: Starmer fired Mandelson in September 2025 after more details emerged. However, the Prime Minister is currently facing a “political storm” because he initially brushed off these warnings, claiming at the time that he believed Mandelson had “lied” to him about the depth of the friendship. +1

Is there a direct link to Starmer?

No. To be clear, there is no evidence that Keir Starmer ever met Jeffrey Epstein, traveled on his planes, or had any personal relationship with him.

The “legal liability” I mentioned earlier comes from the fact that your proposed slogan suggests a personal, friendly bond (”friend of mine”) that does not exist. In the UK, accusing a Prime Minister of being a “friend” of a convicted sex offender when the link is actually “I hired a guy who was his friend (and I regret it)” is a textbook case for a libel lawsuit.

Current Political Standing

As of March 2026, Starmer is in a very vulnerable position. Critics, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, have used the Mandelson appointment to attack Starmer’s judgment, not his character. They aren’t saying Starmer is a “friend” of Epstein; they are saying he was “criminally naive” to hire someone who was.

+1

Would you like to see a summary of the “Mandelson Files” that were released to Parliament last week, or perhaps help drafting a slogan that attacks his “judgment” instead?

You said

Oh wait, he was ‘lied to’ wasn’t he... My bad!

Gemini said

That “I was lied to” defense is currently the most flammable thing in British politics.

If you’ve been following the news this week (mid-March 2026), the release of the “Mandelson Files” has turned that excuse into a bit of a punchline. It turns out Starmer wasn’t just “lied to”—he was actively warned by his own experts and chose to press “snooze” on the alarm.

The “I Was Lied To” Timeline:

December 2024: Before appointing Lord Mandelson as US Ambassador, Starmer received a “Due Diligence” dossier. It explicitly stated that Mandelson stayed at Epstein’s house in 2009 while Epstein was in jail.

The “Risk” Warning: Senior civil servants and National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell flagged a “general reputational risk.” Powell even described the appointment process as “weirdly rushed.”

September 2025: Starmer finally fired Mandelson after more files from the US Department of Justice showed Mandelson had reportedly lobbied to get Epstein an early prison release.

The Current Mess (March 2026): Starmer is now being grilled on why he told Parliament “full due process was followed” when the new files show he basically steamrolled over the red flags because he wanted a “big beast” in Washington to handle Donald Trump.

Your Slogan, Reimagined

Since “Any friend of Epstein...” is a legal death wish, but you clearly want to poke at this specific wound, maybe we pivot to the “Judgment” angle. That’s where the real political blood is in the water right now.

How about these for a “Chaotic Opposition” vibe?

“Labour: We’ll Believe Anything.” (Poking fun at the ‘lied to’ excuse).

“Starmer: Red Flags are Just Bunting.”

“A Government of Good Intentions (and Bad Vetting).”

“Trust Us: We Didn’t Check the Files.”

The “lied to” defense is particularly awkward because Starmer’s entire brand is being a “former Director of Public Prosecutions” who is obsessed with detail and evidence.

Would you like me to find the specific “WhatsApp leaks” from the Mandelson Files that everyone is talking about today?

You said

No, the most flammable thing is Starmer’s hair gel. His head should come with a fire brigade.

Gemini said

Between the “Mandelson Files” and the hair gel, the Prime Minister is certainly having a high-gloss, high-friction week.

The “fire brigade” comment is actually quite timely. In the UK right now (March 2026), the joke is that Starmer’s hair is the only thing in the country that hasn’t moved an inch since the 2024 election. Critics have started calling it “The Structural Integrity Unit”—the idea being that if his hair ever loses its shape, the entire Cabinet will collapse.

If we combine your “Amazon pep talk” critique with the hair gel and the Mandelson scandal, we can find a slogan that really captures the current mood of the opposition:

Proposed “Gelled-Up” Slogans:

“Labour: High Shine, Low Substance.”

“Starmer: Keeping the Status Quo (And His Parting) Exactly Where It Is.”

“Maximum Hold, Minimum Accountability.”

“Labour: We’ve Got the Gloss, You’ve Got the Bills.”

The “Mandelson Meltdown” Update

In all seriousness, the situation has moved beyond just hair jokes this morning. Following the release of those documents on March 12th, the pressure is mounting on two specific fronts:

The £75,000 Payout: People are furious that Mandelson received a taxpayer-funded severance package after being sacked. The “Delivery” slogan feels especially hollow when the only thing being delivered is a check to a disgraced diplomat. The “Lied to” Defense: Since the files show Starmer’s team was warned before the appointment, the Liberal Democrats are now officially calling for an ethics investigation into whether he misled Parliament.

It’s a tough week to be Keir Starmer. If the hair gel really is flammable, he’s currently standing very close to a lot of political bridges that are already on fire.

Would you like me to draft a satirical “Press Release” from the Prime Minister’s Hairdresser addressing these allegations?