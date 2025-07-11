You said:

Can you write me a new dictionary definition of 'Flip Flop' to be replaced with 'Trump' as in 'he promised to raise our salaries then did a complete 180 (Trump) and actually cut our vacation.

Certainly! Here's a tongue-in-cheek dictionary entry that redefines "Trump" as a synonym for "flip-flop," capturing the rhetorical twist you're aiming for:

Trump

verb /trʌmp/ (informal, often ironic)

1. To reverse a previously stated position or promise, especially with brazen confidence and no acknowledgment of contradiction.

Usage: “He said he'd defend our pensions but totally Trumped last week and handed them to Wall Street.”

2. To perform a sudden political or moral U-turn, typically in a way that gaslights the original supporters into thinking nothing changed.

Example: “The mayor pledged transparency, then Trumped by classifying all the emails.”

Etymology: Derived from the 45th President of the United States, whose policy positions often appeared to pivot with the wind while insisting they never moved.

Synonyms: flip-flop, backpedal, gaslight pivot, 180 with swagger

You said:

Yes, a 'Clinton' as a mafia hit.

Certainly! Here’s a darkly satirical dictionary entry for "Clinton" used as slang for a mafia-style hit:

Clinton

verb /ˈklɪn.tən/ (slang, conspiratorial humor)

1. To eliminate someone—figuratively or literally—who poses a threat to power, secrets, or reputation, especially under mysterious or conveniently timed circumstances.

Usage: “After threatening to go public with the files, he got Clintoned in a ‘freak gym accident.’”

2. To die under suspicious circumstances shortly after expressing the intent to testify, leak, or disrupt entrenched interests.

Example: “Another whistleblower just got Clintoned before the hearing.”

Etymology: Inspired by a pattern of eyebrow-raising coincidences surrounding individuals connected to American political figures of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. Often invoked tongue-in-cheek to describe outcomes that are too convenient to be mere chance.

Synonyms: Arkancide, assisted disappearance, plausible deniability removal

Note: Use with caution—strongly conspiratorial and often employed for satire, black humor, or political commentary.

You said:

'Patel' to forget everything one ever said about crime, truth, justice and accountability.

Got it! Here’s a fresh, cheeky dictionary entry for Patel as a verb meaning to completely abandon previous principles on crime, truth, justice, and accountability:

Patel

verb /ˈpɑː.tɛl/ (informal, ironic)

1. To abruptly and thoroughly forget or abandon all previously stated commitments to crime prevention, truth, justice, and accountability—usually for political convenience or personal gain.

Usage: “He promised a crackdown on corruption but completely Patelled once elected.”

2. To perform a public about-face on ethics and principles, as if they never mattered.

Example: “The candidate’s campaign focused on law and order, but he Patelled during the scandal and defended the guilty.”

Etymology: From a prominent public figure known for shifting positions away from earlier declared standards, often perceived as conveniently forgetting past declarations when inconvenient.

Synonyms: backtrack, disavow, double-cross, principle dump

You said:

"bond' as complete amnesia.

Here’s a crisp dictionary-style definition for bond meaning “complete amnesia” — with a bit of that ironic edge you like:

You said:

Bondi as complete amnesia.

Bondi

verb /ˈbɒn.di/ (informal, ironic)

1. To suffer complete and sudden amnesia about important facts, promises, or past statements—especially when it suits one’s interests to forget.

Usage: “Right before the audit, he totally Bondied on all his earlier assurances.”

2. To selectively erase inconvenient truths or responsibilities from memory, as if wiped clean by an invisible force.

Example: “She Bondied on the scandal once the cameras were rolling.”

Etymology: Derived from the connotation of a smooth operator who can ‘license to forget’ as easily as ‘license to kill,’ blending mystery and convenient memory loss.

Synonyms: blackout, selective amnesia, memory wipe, convenient forgetfulness