New Case Report:

My wife’s friend has reported, with some fanfare, that since drinking structured water for the past few months, her Gastritis is gone, mysteriously and suddenly gone.

Female, early 60’s, heavy smoker and proud recipient of every Covid ‘vaccine’ she could legally take plus every Flu shot for good measure, including the recent mRNA variety.

After her recent hypochondriac bi-annual checkup (can you be a Hypochondriac if you’re actually sick?), a checkup complete with upper GI Endoscopy, her doctor reported with some visible surprise, if not outright shock, the stubborn Gastritis she has been complaining about, the very same Gastritis he has been visually confirming via upper GI Endoscopy for years now, is gone, not reduced, gone.

I’m still waiting for the Vaxxed to beat a path to my door but so far, not even a slight flattening of the grass.

What is Gastritis?

ChatGPT said:

Gastritis is the inflammation of the stomach lining. It can be acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term) and may be caused by various factors, including:

Infections (especially Helicobacter pylori bacteria)

Excessive alcohol consumption

Regular use of NSAIDs (e.g., aspirin, ibuprofen)

Autoimmune disorders

Stress and severe illness

Bile reflux

Spicy or acidic foods (in some cases)

Symptoms of Gastritis:

Stomach pain or discomfort (burning or gnawing sensation)

Nausea or vomiting

Loss of appetite

Bloating

Indigestion

Dark stools (possible sign of bleeding)

Treatment:

Treatment depends on the cause but may include:

Antacids or proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) to reduce stomach acid

Antibiotics if caused by H. pylori infection

Avoiding irritants like alcohol, spicy foods, and NSAIDs

Dietary adjustments (bland foods, smaller meals)

Would you like advice on specific causes or treatments?

You said:

How is it diagnosed?

ChatGPT said:

Gastritis is diagnosed through a combination of medical history, physical examination, and diagnostic tests. Here’s how doctors typically diagnose it:

1. Medical History & Symptoms Evaluation

A doctor will ask about:

Your symptoms (pain, nausea, bloating, etc.)

Your diet and lifestyle (alcohol, smoking, NSAID use)

Any history of infections or chronic conditions

2. Physical Examination

Pressing on the abdomen to check for tenderness or pain

Checking for signs of anemia (pale skin, fatigue)

3. Diagnostic Tests

A. Laboratory Tests

H. pylori Testing: Blood, stool, or breath tests can detect Helicobacter pylori, a common cause of gastritis.

Blood Tests: To check for anemia (low red blood cell count due to bleeding).

Stool Test: To check for blood in the stool, which could indicate stomach lining damage.

B. Endoscopy (Upper GI Endoscopy)

A thin tube with a camera (endoscope) is inserted through the throat to examine the stomach lining.

A biopsy (small tissue sample) may be taken to check for infection, inflammation, or abnormal cells.

C. Imaging Tests

X-ray with Barium Swallow: The patient drinks a barium solution that helps highlight the stomach in X-rays to detect abnormalities.

CT Scan (Rarely Used): If complications like ulcers or perforations are suspected.

Would you like information on home remedies or how to prevent gastritis?

You said:

Is smoking a risk factor and if so, why?

ChatGPT said:

Yes, smoking is a risk factor for gastritis. Here’s why:

1. Increases Stomach Acid Production

Nicotine stimulates acid secretion in the stomach, leading to irritation and increased risk of inflammation.

2. Weakens the Stomach Lining

Smoking reduces the production of mucus that protects the stomach lining from acid, making it more vulnerable to damage.

3. Impairs Blood Flow

Smoking constricts blood vessels, reducing blood supply to the stomach lining, which slows healing and increases the risk of ulcers.

4. Promotes H. pylori Infection

Smokers are more susceptible to Helicobacter pylori, the bacteria responsible for many cases of gastritis and ulcers.

5. Reduces Effectiveness of Medications

Smoking can interfere with the effectiveness of medications used to treat gastritis, such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

If you have gastritis and smoke, quitting can significantly improve symptoms and reduce complications. Would you like tips on quitting or managing symptoms while cutting back?

Remember what Rupert Sheldrake likes to say: ‘The plural of anecdote, is data!’