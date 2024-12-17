Dear Winos:

There have been some minor issues with the protective wax seal cracking during transport. To minimize this, we have gone to a non-glazed (more porous) clay material with a broader base for stability. These polishers are stronger (more resistant to breakage) and hold the wax more securely (I tried unsuccessfully to pry the wax from the clay, and the clay broke each time). The broader base will also accomodate larger bottles and is inherently more stable. If you drink enough wine, anything can happen, but this should reduce mishaps!