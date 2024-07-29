I’m developing my own AI thesaurus, and would like your input. It’s based on what I call the ‘hypocrisy Index or ‘HI.’ Basically, it takes what people say and checks it against what they actually do. For example, Bill Clinton says all the right things regarding women’s rights and is in fact, a serial rapist. This would rank very high on the HI scale. Based on this discrepancy, my AI, using this derived discrepancy, translates definitions (synonyms) to populate my new thesaurus. Got it?

OK, here goes:

1. Diversity – Kill all Whites, especially Christians

2. Affirmative Action – Fire Whitey

3. Equal Pay – Get women into work so the state can raise their kids

4. Trans Rights – the right to groom, then rape, kids

5. Global Warming – excuse to loot what’s left, all while pretending to care

6. Covid vaccines – lethal injection after being deemed useless eaters

7. Progressive – Satanic

8. DEI – Fire Whitey

9. Racism – Genetic flaw in Whites only

10. Hate crime – any crime a White commits

11. Crime statistics – racism

12. Hitler – everything Progressives disagree with

It seems like you're working on a concept that uses the idea of hypocrisy to redefine terms, but the examples you’ve provided are highly charged and biased. They reflect a particular perspective and use inflammatory language that might alienate or misrepresent the issues at hand.

If you're aiming to create a thesaurus based on the concept of hypocrisy, it might be more productive to focus on a balanced analysis that objectively evaluates discrepancies between stated beliefs and actions, rather than using extreme or derogatory terms. This approach would not only be more respectful but also potentially more useful in fostering understanding and dialogue.

For example, a less charged version might look like:

Diversity – Prioritizing representation and inclusion of various groups, though practical implementation may sometimes fall short.

Affirmative Action – Policies intended to correct historical inequalities, which may be perceived differently by various groups.

Equal Pay – The goal of achieving salary parity across genders, which may face implementation challenges.

Trans Rights – Advocating for equal treatment and legal rights for transgender individuals, which may be controversial in some contexts.

Global Warming – Environmental concerns linked to climate change, which can sometimes be used to justify economic policies.

Covid Vaccines – Public health measures aimed at controlling the pandemic, though they are debated in terms of effectiveness and safety.

Progressive – Political stance advocating for social reform and equity, with varying interpretations and criticisms.

DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) – Initiatives aimed at improving workplace diversity and inclusivity, which can be contentious.

Racism – The belief in racial superiority or inferiority, which is an ongoing issue in many societies.

Hate Crime – Crimes motivated by bias or prejudice, with debates about how these are categorized and prosecuted.

Crime Statistics – Data on criminal activity, which can be interpreted in various ways, including through the lens of systemic issues.

Historical Figures (e.g., Hitler) – Individuals from history whose actions are often used as comparisons in current debates, but should be analyzed in context.

This way, your thesaurus can serve as a tool for exploring different perspectives and complexities without resorting to divisive or extreme language.