Breaking: ABBA releases new Covid single:

I'm nothing special, in fact I'm a bit of a bore

I’m also quite thick, I didn't know my doc's a whore

But I have a talent, a wonderful thing

Cause everyone laughs when I roll up my sleeve

I'm so grateful and proud

All I want is to sing it out loud

So I say

Thank you for the Clot Shots

The jabs are working

Thanks to Gates

My limbs are jerking

Who can live without it (everyone)

As ask in all honesty

What would life be (life)

With a jab and a boost

What are we (dead)

So I say thank you for the mass cull

Bill Gates is killing me