What time is it in your neck of the woods?
It’s 3:30 am here - nature called.
Do you have these posts put on a schedule to be released in the middle of the night or are you in a time zone that is 5:30 or 6:30 am instead of mine at 3:30 am and I happened to turn on my cell phone & see this question.
Valid question.
Other valid & disturbing questions could & should’ve been asked in the past of the Socialist program promoter, FDR & the actual racist LBJ, & the disgusting Muslim-lover Obummer, & his abysmal 8 years with his Anti-Christian policies & the demented, diaper-wearing Obidein who exemplifies such dismal political power of the plastic-faced politicians in govt. Which shows the great need for integrity or term limits & removal of ALL lobbyists in DC - just for starters.
Do I agree with your question & the necessity of it? Yes.
But, did you ask this same one of the putrid Bill Clinton & his immoral life & some of his political policies, the Bushes & their involvement with the demonically-inspired globalist goons.
You get my drift.
So, what is the solution, if any?
Perhaps … Ecclesiastes 12 would be a start
Wishing whoever wrote this - an understanding of human depravity & the great need for truly Godly leaders.
Or our willingness to strive to be Godly regardless of what our many inept leaders say & do.
One can hope.
No posts
What time is it in your neck of the woods?
It’s 3:30 am here - nature called.
Do you have these posts put on a schedule to be released in the middle of the night or are you in a time zone that is 5:30 or 6:30 am instead of mine at 3:30 am and I happened to turn on my cell phone & see this question.
Valid question.
Other valid & disturbing questions could & should’ve been asked in the past of the Socialist program promoter, FDR & the actual racist LBJ, & the disgusting Muslim-lover Obummer, & his abysmal 8 years with his Anti-Christian policies & the demented, diaper-wearing Obidein who exemplifies such dismal political power of the plastic-faced politicians in govt. Which shows the great need for integrity or term limits & removal of ALL lobbyists in DC - just for starters.
Do I agree with your question & the necessity of it? Yes.
But, did you ask this same one of the putrid Bill Clinton & his immoral life & some of his political policies, the Bushes & their involvement with the demonically-inspired globalist goons.
You get my drift.
So, what is the solution, if any?
Perhaps … Ecclesiastes 12 would be a start
Wishing whoever wrote this - an understanding of human depravity & the great need for truly Godly leaders.
Or our willingness to strive to be Godly regardless of what our many inept leaders say & do.
One can hope.