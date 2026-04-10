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San
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What time is it in your neck of the woods?

It’s 3:30 am here - nature called.

Do you have these posts put on a schedule to be released in the middle of the night or are you in a time zone that is 5:30 or 6:30 am instead of mine at 3:30 am and I happened to turn on my cell phone & see this question.

Valid question.

Other valid & disturbing questions could & should’ve been asked in the past of the Socialist program promoter, FDR & the actual racist LBJ, & the disgusting Muslim-lover Obummer, & his abysmal 8 years with his Anti-Christian policies & the demented, diaper-wearing Obidein who exemplifies such dismal political power of the plastic-faced politicians in govt. Which shows the great need for integrity or term limits & removal of ALL lobbyists in DC - just for starters.

Do I agree with your question & the necessity of it? Yes.

But, did you ask this same one of the putrid Bill Clinton & his immoral life & some of his political policies, the Bushes & their involvement with the demonically-inspired globalist goons.

You get my drift.

So, what is the solution, if any?

Perhaps … Ecclesiastes 12 would be a start

Wishing whoever wrote this - an understanding of human depravity & the great need for truly Godly leaders.

Or our willingness to strive to be Godly regardless of what our many inept leaders say & do.

One can hope.

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