Grapes are significantly more dangerous than black pepper because they aren’t just “irritants”—they are truly nephrotoxic (poisonous to the kidneys).

For decades, the exact reason was a medical mystery, but researchers recently identified the likely culprit: Tartaric Acid.

Why Grapes Are Dangerous

Kidney Failure: The tartaric acid in grapes can cause a dog’s kidneys to shut down rapidly (acute renal failure). This prevents the body from filtering toxins out of the blood. +1 Unpredictable Sensitivity: This is the scariest part. Some dogs can eat a handful of grapes and be fine, while others can suffer fatal kidney failure from just one or two grapes. Scientists don’t yet know why some dogs are more sensitive than others. Concentration in Raisins: Since raisins are just dried grapes, the “poison” is much more concentrated. A small box of raisins is often more dangerous than a large bag of grapes.

Signs of Grape Poisoning

If a dog eats grapes, symptoms usually appear in two stages:

Early (6–12 hours): Vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Late (24–48 hours): Increased thirst followed by a total stop in urination (a sign the kidneys have stopped working), abdominal pain, and tremors.

What to Watch Out For

It’s not just fresh grapes. All of the following contain the same risk:

Raisins, Sultanas, and Currants

Trail Mix

Raisin Bread or Muffins

Cream of Tartar (often used in baking and homemade playdough)

Tamarinds (also very high in tartaric acid)

Just to be safe, does your dog have access to any fruit bowls or snacks with raisins? If you ever suspect your dog has eaten even one grape, it is considered a veterinary emergency because the window to prevent kidney damage is very small.