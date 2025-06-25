https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/geopolitical/neocons-trying-to-rule-the-world/

Neocons Trying to Rule the World

Posted Jun 24, 2025 by Martin Armstrong |

While the Democrats will scream and yell, Obama was a pawn of the Neocons. He wanted to invade Syria and got the Nobel Peace Prize. When the Neocons started the civil war in Ukraine, instructing the UNELECTED interim government installed by Victoria Nuland, who was then directed to attack the Donbas, it was Obama who wanted SWIFT to expel Russia. They refused. Biden did that one. But it was Obama who instructed that Russia should be removed from the G8 in a classic RULE #1 in the Neocon Handbook, never talk to the enemy to make sure that there could be no peace discussions with Russia, only – WAR, WAR, and more War.

The Neocon handbook has Rule #1 – DO NOT TALK TO THE ENEMY. This is what we see with all the world leaders refusing to talk with Putin, for that just might lead to peace, and that would stop their agenda. This is why all the European leaders have been stabbing Trump in the back because he broke the rules and engaged in communication with Putin.

President Donald Trump opened his time at the G7 summit in Canada, lambasting the heads of state, saying that Russia and possibly China should be included in the group. They were squirming in their seats, fearing that they would be scolded when they returned by NATO for daring to listen to him. Trump said, referring to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in.”

Trump said that Russia would not have entered the war with Ukraine if it had been allowed back into the group by previous U.S. and world leaders.

“And I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago.”

Obama expelled Russia from the G7 in 2014 after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine, following the Neocon Handbook. The Obama Administration was deeply involved in the entire Globalist-Neocon agenda. The mainstream media tries desperately to ignore the connections and the facts.

The Democrats were linked to advising Trudeau to help him get elected. James Carville, the famous “Ragin’ Cajun” Democratic strategist (Bill Clinton’s 1992 campaign), did provide advice to Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party. His involvement was primarily during Trudeau’s leadership of the Liberal Party before the 2015 election, specifically around the time of Trudeau’s leadership win in 2013 and the subsequent party rebuilding phase. He provided strategic counsel on messaging, campaign structure, and voter engagement.

Trudeau’s team actively sought advice from Obama’s successful campaign veterans. Figures like David Axelrod (Obama’s chief strategist) and David Plouffe (Obama’s 2008 campaign manager) also met with Trudeau’s key advisors (like Gerald Butts and Katie Telford) in 2013-2014. They shared lessons learned, discussed data-driven campaigning, and offered informal strategic perspectives. Like Carville, they were advisors but did not take PAID positions, so they were not officially running the Canadian campaign. Obama was part of the whole Neocon group, and they saw Trudeau as essential to their objectives.

OBAMA Spied on Trump – Confirmed by Special Counsel

The question of whether the Obama administration “spied” on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election involves complex investigations and significant controversy. The official findings and investigations established:

Surveillance Did Occur on a Campaign Advisor: The FBI did conduct surveillance on Carter Page, a foreign policy advisor to the Trump campaign. This was done under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), requiring court approval. The FBI sought FISA warrants based on concerns about Page’s prior contacts with Russian intelligence officers and suspicions he might be acting as an agent of a foreign power (Russia). The initial application and renewals were approved by the FISA court. Investigations later found serious flaws in the FISA application process regarding Page. I was in the middle of the Neocon/Democratic attempt to take over Russia and their blackmail of Yeltsin in 2000, trying to install their crony, Boris Berezovsky. I refused to put in $10 billion to fund this takeover.

Special Counsel John Durham Report (May 2023), concluded that the FBI opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation without sufficient predication based on the raw, unanalyzed information they had at the time. He was highly critical of the FBI’s reliance on the Steele dossier and the handling of the FISA applications. The broader investigation (Crossfire Hurricane) was officially opened due to purported concerns about Russian attempts to interfere in the election and potential links to Trump campaign associates, triggered by information about George Papadopoulos.

The Obama Administration’s efforts to prevent Trump from becoming president were consistent with similar attempts under the Biden Administration. Both were pawns and in cahoots with the Globalist-Neocon Agendas. Obama’s engagement is best described as a counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference falsely targeting Trump and his campaign associates, but which was significantly marred by serious procedural failures and faulty applications for surveillance warrants against one individual. We have witnessed similar events targeting the disruption of elections in Romania, and they have also sought to undermine Bolsonaro in Brazil. Anyone who stands in the way of the Neocons has been targeted.