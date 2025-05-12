The phrase "Necessity is the mother of invention" is often attributed to Plato, though not in those exact words.

In Plato's Republic (Book II, around 369c), he writes:

“A society originates, then, so far as I can see, because the individual is not self-sufficient but has many needs.”

This reflects the same idea—that human needs drive the creation of tools and systems.

The exact phrasing “Necessity is the mother of invention” seems to have solidified much later, likely in English during the 16th to 17th century, and became widespread by the 19th century.