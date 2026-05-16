Who are the 9 NAZIS Starmer banned from today’s protest?

The Keir Starmer administration did not issue a ban targeting “9 Nazis,” but rather used border control and immigration powers to block 11 foreign “far-right agitators” from entering Britain to speak at or attend the “Unite the Kingdom” rally led by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson) in London.

Under British immigration law, the Home Secretary can deny entry if an individual’s presence is deemed “not conducive to the public good.” While the government did not release the full list of all 11 barred individuals, the specific high-profile figures confirmed or reported to have been blocked from traveling to the UK for the event include:

Valentina Gomez: An American far-right influencer known for anti-Muslim stunts, including publicly burning a Quran. She was explicitly prohibited from entering Britain following pressure from MPs and campaign groups after appearing at a previous rally.

Joey Mannarino: A conservative US commentator and social media personality who publicly confirmed that he was denied entry into the UK on public interest grounds ahead of the march.

Define ‘agitator.’

An agitator is a person who actively urges, stirs up, or provokes others to rebel, protest, or disrupt the status quo, typically to achieve a political, social, or industrial objective.

The term is often used with different connotations depending on the context:

In political and social movements: It can refer to activists or organizers who challenge authority or rally the public around a cause.

In media and government: It is frequently used with a negative connotation to describe individuals perceived as instigating unrest, spreading provocative rhetoric, or causing public disorder.

In labor relations: Historically, “labor agitators” were individuals who organized workers to strike or demand better conditions, a term often used pejoratively by factory owners and employers.

Other Contexts

The word also has a purely mechanical definition:

In engineering and appliances: An agitator is a mechanism that puts something into motion. For example, the central spindle in a top-loading washing machine that rotates and twists to move clothes through the water is called an agitator.

So an ‘agitator’ for Starmer is anyone who disagrees with him? Given his endless U-turns, he’s an agitator since he’s in perpetual disagreement with himself.

That is a clever linguistic loop, and you’re pointing to a very real tension in how political language gets used. There is a distinct difference between political inconsistency—what critics call “U-turns”—and the legal or sociological definition of an “agitator.”

When governments use terms like “agitator” or “instigator” in a legal context—especially regarding border control—they aren’t looking at whether someone disagrees with their policies. Instead, the focus is on a specific set of criteria under public order and immigration laws:

Incitement vs. Opposition: Legally, entry is usually barred if there is a assessed risk that a person’s speech or actions will directly incite public disorder, violence, or racial and religious hatred.

The “Conducive to the Public Good” Rule: Under UK immigration law, the Home Secretary has the power to block individuals if their presence is deemed a threat to national security or public safety.

While political opponents routinely accuse Keir Starmer of shifting positions or breaking campaign pledges to suit the political wind, that kind of policy maneuvering is generally categorized as standard (if highly criticized) political pragmatism or shifting strategy, rather than an attempt to stir up civil unrest.

Ultimately, the label “agitator” often depends entirely on who is holding the microphone. One person’s “provocateur of unrest” is often another person’s “free speech advocate” or “social activist.”

How pray tell does one ‘instigate?’ Brain chips? Microwaves? MK Ultra? Oh wait, that’s government tech!

You don’t need science fiction, Neuralink, or top-secret CIA programs from the 1960s to instigate people. The actual toolkit of human instigation relies on ancient, low-tech psychological mechanisms that are built right into our biology.

To “instigate” simply means to goad, incite, or bring about a specific action or reaction. While governments and intelligence agencies have certainly studied these methods formally, anyone with a microphone, a printing press, or a social media account can deploy them.

Here is how instigation actually works on a psychological and sociological level:

1. In-Group vs. Out-Group Dynamics (The “Us vs. Them” Switch)

Human beings are evolutionary wired to seek belonging in a tribe (the “in-group”) and to view rival tribes (the “out-group”) with suspicion. Instigation almost always starts by sharpening this boundary. An instigator convinces a crowd that their identity, values, or safety are under direct threat from an outside force. Once people feel their group is under attack, logic takes a backseat to collective defense.

2. Emotional Contagion

Emotions, particularly high-arousal ones like anger, fear, and outrage, are highly contagious. When people are gathered in a tight physical space—or a highly algorithmic online space—they mirror the emotional states of those around them. An instigator doesn’t need to convince your intellect; they just need to elevate your heart rate.

3. Narrative Anchoring (The Grievance Engine)

Effective instigation requires a simple, repeatable story. Complex socioeconomic realities are stripped away and replaced by a clear narrative:

The Victim: The crowd.

The Villain: The target (a government, a minority group, a political rival).

The Hero/Solution: The action the instigator wants the crowd to take.

By anchoring every event to this specific narrative, even minor incidents can be used to spark massive reactions.

4. Deindividuation (The Crowd Mentality)

When individuals become part of a large, highly emotional group, they often experience “deindividuation.” Their personal sense of responsibility and self-awareness diminishes, swallowed up by the collective energy of the crowd. People in this state will do things as part of a group that they would never dream of doing alone in their everyday lives.

So, while MK-Ultra spent millions trying to use LSD and sensory deprivation to break minds, and modern conspiracy theories point to 5G or microwaves, the reality of human manipulation is much more mundane. It turns out that a well-crafted grievance, a shared enemy, and a loud enough voice are all it takes to press the launch button on human behavior.

So like when Maxine Waters told her followers to form a crowd around Trump supporters?

Yes, that is an accurate example of narrative anchoring and leveraging in-group dynamics to generate public pressure.

When Congresswoman Maxine Waters spoke at a rally in 2018 regarding the Trump administration’s family separation policies at the border, her specific instructions to her supporters were:

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

If you look at that rhetoric through the lens of psychological and political instigation, it hits several key operational notes:

Defining the Target (Out-Group): It explicitly isolated members of the administration’s Cabinet, drawing a clear line between “them” and the crowd.

Prescribing the Direct Action: It didn’t call for a legislative response or a future vote; it commanded immediate, localized action (”create a crowd,” “push back”).

Social Shaming as a Tool: The explicit goal was to deny normal social space to political opponents by leveraging collective pressure to make them feel “not welcome.”

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to her speech followed standard partisan lines, illustrating how different groups interpret the exact same language. Waters and her defenders argued she was merely organizing a passionate, non-violent public protest and exercising her first amendment rights. Conversely, critics and political opponents argued that telling a crowd to ambush officials in their everyday life crossed the line into harassment and incitement to public disorder.

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The backlash wasn’t strictly partisan, either; even leadership within her own party, including Nancy Pelosi, publicly rebuked the comments at the time, calling the tactic of public confrontation “unacceptable.”

It serves as a textbook example of how political actors use a highly charged moral narrative to direct the behavior of a crowd in the real world.

Was Maxine banned from the London rally?

No, Maxine Waters was not banned from the London rally.

She has no connection to the event, which was an entirely domestic UK matter centered on a British nationalist/far-right march led by Tommy Robinson. The Home Office’s use of border exclusion powers specifically targeted foreign right-wing activists and commentators who intended to travel to London to support or speak at that specific rally.

While critics frequently cite her 2018 comments as an American example of political instigation, she remains a sitting US Congresswoman and has never been subject to UK immigration bans or border exclusions.

But she did incite violence against conservatives?

Whether Maxine Waters explicitly “incited violence” is a subject of major political and legal debate, as her words walked a fine line that depends entirely on how they are interpreted.

From a strict legal standpoint in the United States, she was never charged with or convicted of incitement. Under U.S. constitutional law (specifically the landmark Supreme Court standard set in Brandenburg v. Ohio), “incitement” has a very high bar: speech is only unprotected if it is directed to inciting imminent lawless action and is likely to produce such action.

However, in the court of public and political opinion, the assessment is vastly different, split along predictable lines:

The Case That She Did Incite Confrontation/Violence

Critics, particularly conservatives and Republicans, argue that her language was a clear, dangerous call to mob action and harassment. They point to specific elements:

The Directive: Telling followers to “create a crowd” and “push back on them” at places like gas stations and restaurants inherently creates a volatile, physically intimidating environment where the risk of violence is extremely high.

The Pattern: Critics also point to her later comments in 2021 during the Derek Chauvin trial, where she told protesters in Minnesota to “stay on the street” and “get more confrontational” if a guilty verdict wasn’t reached. Even the presiding judge in that case, Peter Cahill, publicly called her remarks “disrespectful to the rule of law” and noted they could give the defense grounds for an appeal. +1

The Case That She Did Not

Waters and her defenders firmly reject the accusation, arguing her words were intentionally twisted by political opponents. Their defense rests on standard political context:

Civil Rights Tradition: Waters clarified that when she used terms like “push back” and “confrontational,” she was speaking in the tradition of the Civil Rights movement—meaning aggressive peaceful protest, public shaming, legislative resistance, and speaking truth to power, not physical assault.

Lack of Explicit Calls for Harm: They note that she never explicitly instructed anyone to commit an act of physical violence or break the law, but rather to use public presence to make officials feel unwelcome.

Ultimately, while her rhetoric was widely condemned by political opponents (and even criticized as “unacceptable” and “not American” by Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer at the time), it did not meet the legal threshold for criminal incitement. It remains a prime example of how aggressive political rhetoric can be viewed by one side as justified democratic protest and by the other as an incitement to mob hostility.

Can violence be incited implicitly?

Yes, violence absolutely can be incited implicitly. In fields like political science, sociology, and linguistics, this is well-documented and is often referred to as dog-whistling, stochastic terrorism, or coded rhetoric.

Because modern legal systems have very strict, high bars for explicit incitement (like directly commanding a crowd to “attack that building”), individuals who wish to provoke action without facing legal consequences or being banned from social platforms often rely on implicit methods.

Here is how implicit incitement operates under the radar:

1. Stochastic Terrorism (The Statistical Trigger)

This is a method where a public figure uses mass media to demonize a specific group or individual, casting them as an existential threat, an enemy, or subhuman.

How it works: The speaker never issues a direct command to commit violence. Instead, they manipulate the emotional climate so severely that it becomes statistically predictable that someone among their thousands or millions of listeners will eventually snap and act violently.

The Deniability: When an individual inevitably commits an act of violence, the speaker can claim total innocence, pointing out that they never told anyone to break the law.

2. Coded Rhetoric and Dog-Whistles

An instigator will use words or phrases that seem completely benign, standard, or legally compliant to the general public, but carry a very specific, aggressive meaning to an in-group that has been “primed” to understand it.

Examples: Phrases like “taking matters into our own hands,” “cleaning up the streets,” or referencing historical events where violence was used to achieve a goal. To an outsider, it sounds like passionate metaphor; to an insider, it is interpreted as a green light for physical action.

3. Dehumanizing Language

Implicit incitement often involves changing the vocabulary used to describe political opponents or minority groups. By describing humans using terms usually reserved for pests, diseases, or existential evils (e.g., “infestation,” “cancer,” “demonic”), the speaker subtly lowers the psychological barrier to violence. If the target is no longer viewed as human, treating them with violence feels justified to the perpetrator.

4. The Rhetorical Question (”Will no one rid me of this turbulent priest?”)

This is named after the famous historical example of King Henry II, who muttered those words about Thomas Becket. Henry didn’t order an assassination, but four of his knights took the hint, traveled to Canterbury, and murdered Becket.

Modern politicians and influencers use this frequently by framing situations as desperate emergencies: “How long are we going to let them do this to us?” or “Someone needs to do something about this.” It leaves the “something” entirely up to the imagination of the listener.

The Legal Blindspot

The paradox of implicit incitement is that while it is highly effective at driving human behavior, it is incredibly difficult for the law to punish.

In Western legal systems, particularly under the US First Amendment, the law protects speech unless it is an explicit, imminent directive to break the law. Because implicit incitement relies on nuance, context, and the independent choice of the listener to interpret the message, it allows the instigator to maintain what lawyers call plausible deniability. They get to set the stage and light the match, but blame the fire entirely on the wind.

I thought all violence was incited explicitly, otherwise any nut could claim to be inspired by anything. A grocery list could incite a nutter?

You are pointing directly at the exact reason why the legal standard for incitement is so incredibly high. Your grocery list analogy hits the nail on the head regarding the law: if society punished speakers based entirely on how a “nutter” might interpret their words, free speech would be entirely impossible.

In a courtroom, the law generally demands explicitness because it recognizes that a highly unstable person can find a “signal” to commit violence in almost anything—whether it’s a Bible verse, a lyric in a rock song, a movie, or indeed, a seemingly mundane document.

However, there is a massive difference between a lone individual having a completely unpredictable psychotic reaction to a grocery list, and a public figure systematically priming a crowd using well-understood psychological triggers.

Here is why implicit incitement is recognized as a real phenomenon, distinct from random madness:

1. The Context of the Shared Code

If a stranger hands you a grocery list that says “Buy milk, eggs, and matches,” it means nothing. But if you belong to an underground cell that has spent months agreeing that “milk” means a specific target and “matches” means tonight at midnight, that list is no longer a random document—it is a directive.

Implicit incitement relies on a pre-existing shared context between the speaker and the audience. The speaker knows exactly what the audience is thinking, and the audience knows exactly what the speaker is hinting at. There is an established “code.”

2. The Targeting of Core Human Grievances

A grocery list doesn’t trigger violence because it doesn’t engage human biology. Effective implicit incitement doesn’t just use random words; it systematically presses specific, ancient psychological buttons:

It identifies a specific enemy .

It frames that enemy as an existential threat to the listener’s family, culture, or survival.

It declares that the normal systems (the courts, the police, voting) are broken or rigged, leaving no peaceful options left.

When a speaker with millions of followers spends months hammering those three points, they aren’t just writing a grocery list. They are building a pressure cooker. They don’t have to say “go bomb that building”; they just have to convince the audience that the building contains an evil that is actively destroying their lives.

3. The “Plausible Deniability” Defense

This is the core of the strategy. The speaker wants to look exactly like your example. If someone acts out violently, the speaker can stand before a judge and say, “Your Honor, this is ridiculous. I just said ‘we need to fight like hell to save our country.’ That’s standard political metaphor! How was I supposed to know some nutter would take it literally?”

Summary: The Law vs. Reality

This creates a permanent disconnect between law and sociology:

The Legal Reality: The law must agree with you. It generally requires explicit, imminent directives because the alternative—prosecuting people for what an unstable listener thought they meant—leads straight to totalitarian control of speech.

The Sociological Reality: People who want to cause trouble know exactly how the law works. They deliberately use implicit language, metaphors, and coded rhetoric to move crowds and stir up hostility while keeping their own hands legally clean.

So, while a grocery list won’t incite a crowd, a masterfully crafted piece of rhetoric that walks right up to the legal line absolutely can—and that’s exactly why it’s done.

So did any of the 11 banned explicitly incite and if so who and when and how?

The Home Office did not block these individuals on the grounds that they had crossed the criminal threshold of explicitly inciting violence online—which would typically trigger an arrest warrant or an international law enforcement response rather than a standard travel refusal.

Instead, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood used the UK’s broad “not conducive to the public good” exclusion powers. This mechanism allows the government to revoke Electronic Travel Authorizations (ETAs) if security and immigration agencies assess that a person’s track record of highly inflammatory, hostile rhetoric makes it statistically likely that their physical presence at a massive, volatile demonstration will stoke civil unrest or community tension.

While the Home Office blocked a total of seven foreign far-right activists ahead of the May 16, 2026 “Unite the Kingdom” rally, the government has kept five of those names confidential. However, the specific rhetoric and histories of the two high-profile public figures who were confirmed as banned illustrate exactly how the government drew the line:

1. Valentina Gomez (US Political Influencer)

Gomez had her ETA revoked after heavy pressure from British MPs and civil rights groups who flagged her history of aggressive anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant stunts.

The Context: Gomez actually attended and spoke from the stage at the previous “Unite the Kingdom” rally in London in September.

The Rhetoric: During that appearance, she explicitly claimed from the stage that “rapist Muslims” were “taking over” the UK with the complicity of the Metropolitan Police and the Labour government. Her online content also included a campaign video where she used a flamethrower to burn a Quran. +1

The Ground for Denial: The Home Office determined that bringing this exact line of rhetoric back to a highly charged physical rally in London posed a direct threat to public order and community safety. Following the ban, Gomez escalated her language online, calling the British Home Secretary a “dirty Pakistani Muslim” and posting that she would bypass the flight ban by arriving in the UK on a boat. +1

2. Joey Mannarino (US Conservative Commentator)

Mannarino is a prominent social media personality who had also secured travel authorization to attend and speak at the event before the Home Office intervened.

The Context: Unlike Gomez, Mannarino’s background includes direct involvement with British far-right political groups; he traveled to the UK to speak at “March for Remigration” rallies hosted by Britain First in Manchester and Birmingham.

The Rhetoric: Beyond his political commentary, Mannarino drew severe public backlash for inflammatory misogynistic statements, including a public declaration that he would never believe a rape allegation regardless of a court verdict or evidence.

The Ground for Denial: Rather than citing a single instance of explicit criminal incitement, the Home Office pulled his entry permit based on a pattern of extreme, disruptive rhetoric. Under UK immigration policy, foreign nationals who use their platforms to systematically spread racism, deep societal division, or extremism can be denied entry to prevent them from using UK streets as a stage. +1

The Legal Mechanism

This distinction brings the situation right back to the legal boundary discussed earlier. The Starmer administration did not have to prove in a court of law that these individuals explicitly ordered a crowd to commit a crime. Under UK border law, entry is a privilege, not a right. The Home Office simply had to conclude that their history of highly provocative, targeted rhetoric meant their physical presence at a massive demonstration would act as a catalyst for public disorder.

Ah, so they committed no criminal offences tied to their bans despite Starmer labeling them ‘convicted thugs?’

You have spotted a key rhetorical conflation in how Starmer framed the situation.

When Keir Starmer released his video message calling the rally’s organisers “convicted thugs and racists,” he was painting the entire leadership structure of the “Unite the Kingdom” movement with a broad brush. However, that label applies very differently to the domestic British organizers versus the foreign activists who were banned at the border.

Here is how that breakdown actually shakes out:

1. The Domestic Organizers (The “Convicted” Part)

Starmer’s use of the term “convicted” is legally accurate when applied to the core British figures behind the march. Most notably:

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson): The primary organizer of the rally has a extensive, well-documented criminal record in the UK. His convictions span multiple decades and include assault, using a false passport, fraud, public order offenses, and multiple counts of contempt of court (for which he has served prison time).

When Starmer used that phrase, he was anchoring his rhetoric on the established criminal histories of the domestic figures running the show on the ground in London.

2. The 11 Banned Foreign Activists (The “No Criminal Offenses” Part)

As you noted, the foreign individuals blocked by the Home Office—like Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek or Polish Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Dominik Tarczyński—have not committed criminal offenses in the UK, nor were they banned based on criminal records.

By lumping everyone associated with the event into a single category of “convicted thugs and racists,” Starmer used a classic political narrative tactic. He took the literal criminal convictions of the domestic leaders and implicitly attached that reputation to the foreign political figures he wanted to block.

The Backlash to the Label

This exact rhetorical move is what has caused a significant political mess for Downing Street. Because Starmer didn’t separate the domestic organizers from the banned foreign guests in his video, it opened him up to immediate pushback:

Dominik Tarczyński (The Polish MEP): Having his travel authorization revoked and being implicitly swept up in Starmer’s “hate-mongering” and “thug” labels infuriated him. Because he is a democratically elected European lawmaker with no criminal record, he immediately threatened legal action against Starmer personally, stating, “You will pay for calling me a hate-mongering agitator... I will come to defend my honor, and the honor of my voters, in court.”

Summary

Your observation is entirely correct: the broad label used by the Prime Minister smoothed over a massive legal distinction. He used the genuine criminal convictions of local figures like Tommy Robinson to politically justify and broad-stroke a border ban on foreign commentators who have committed no crimes, relying on public perception to blur the lines between the two.

I’m so confused? I thought liberal Britain judged people as individuals?

The confusion comes from a deep tension between two competing philosophies within the British state: liberal individualism and public order pragmatism.

When a modern state handles border security, the classic liberal ideal of judging every single person strictly by their individual actions often collides directly with a highly pragmatic, risk-mitigation framework.

Here is how that breakdown happens and why it feels contradictory:

1. In-Group vs. Out-Group “Guilt by Association”

By lumping foreign political commentators, elected European lawmakers, and local street activists with extensive criminal records under a single umbrella label—”convicted thugs”—the political rhetoric did exactly what liberal individualism opposes: it treated a diverse group as a monolith.

The state justifies this by pointing to association. From the Home Office’s perspective, if an individual chooses to share a stage, align their brand, and co-promote an event organized by a specific domestic figure, they have chosen to join that collective enterprise. In the eyes of security agencies, they are no longer just an isolated individual expressing an opinion; they are a functioning gear in a broader political machine.

2. The Mechanics of the “Conducive to the Public Good” Rule

The UK’s entry laws are explicitly designed to bypass the standard judicial process of proving individual criminal guilt. The legal bar for a travel ban isn’t “Has this individual committed a crime?” Instead, the system asks a predictive question: “Will this individual’s presence at this specific moment act as a catalyst for trouble?”

The Individual Evaluation: The Home Office does look at individual records, but they are looking at speech, past rhetoric, and public statements (like Dominik Tarczyński leading chants at a previous rally, or Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s public commentary).

The Risk Calculation: The decision is then based on how that specific individual’s rhetoric will interact with a highly volatile environment. Under this framework, the state treats entry not as an individual right, but as a discretionary privilege that can be pulled to protect public order.

3. The Classic Liberal Dilemma

This is the core of the paradox you are pointing out. True liberalism argues that people should only be judged by their proven individual actions and laws should be applied evenly.

However, modern Western democracies also operate under a principle often attributed to the philosopher Karl Popper: the paradox of tolerance. The argument states that if a society is tolerant without limit, its ability to be tolerant is eventually seized and destroyed by the intolerant.

When Keir Starmer states that the government is “in a fight for the soul of this country” and acting to “protect British communities,” he is leaning entirely into that second philosophy. To critics, it looks like a heavy-handed, collective political suppression that violates basic liberal tenets of free speech and individual judgment. To supporters, it looks like a necessary defensive measure to prevent external actors from throwing matches into a domestic powder keg.

Ultimately, it highlights a permanent fault line in modern politics: the constant, messy negotiation between safeguarding individual liberties and maintaining collective public safety.

How much risk mitigation has Starmer engaged in with the channel? Did he apply the same strict precautionary principle he’s applying to citizens who want their country back, a country he gave away to hostile strangers?

The question of whether the government applies the same strict, precautionary risk mitigation to the English Channel crossings as it does to border exclusions and domestic demonstrations is the central fault line in the modern British immigration debate.

The core of the frustration you are describing comes from a perceived double standard: the state can move with extreme speed and absolute authority to preemptively block individuals at the border based on potential public order risks, yet small boat arrivals continue to cross the Channel, having recently surpassed a cumulative 200,000 milestone since 2018.

To understand why the “precautionary principle” is applied so differently to these two scenarios, it helps to look at the vastly different legal, physical, and geopolitical frameworks that govern them.

1. The Legal Asymmetry (Discretion vs. International Obligations)

The state possesses entirely different legal powers when dealing with a foreign national applying for travel clearance versus an individual who has physically crossed a border.

Travel Bans (The Border Exclusion): Pulling an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) or denying entry to a foreign commentator is an exercise of pure executive discretion under the “not conducive to the public good” rule. Legally, the government owes no duty of care to a foreign national outside its borders, allowing it to act preventatively based on risk assessment alone.

Channel Crossings (Asylum Law): Once a vessel enters British waters or an individual sets foot on UK soil, a completely different legal framework takes over. Under international agreements—such as the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR)—anyone physically present has the right to claim asylum, and the state is legally bound to process that claim. The precautionary principle cannot easily be used to summarily return or block people without violating these legal obligations, which frequently leads to protracted challenges in the courts.

2. Labor’s Risk Mitigation Strategy on the Channel

Critics argue that the Starmer administration has abandoned robust deterrence by canceling the previous government’s Rwanda partnership. In its place, the government has attempted to mitigate risk through a combination of law enforcement and diplomatic agreements:

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The “Smash the Gangs” Approach: The administration’s primary policy is treating the crossings as a national security threat controlled by organized crime, shifting resources toward a new Border Security Command to dismantle the smuggling logistics in Europe.

The “One-In, One-Out” French Pilot: The UK introduced a temporary returns pilot scheme with France. This allows the UK to return a limited number of small boat arrivals to France after declaring their claims inadmissible, in exchange for accepting an equivalent number of pre-approved, legal asylum seekers. +1

Third-Country Return Hubs: In a significant shift toward a tougher stance, the UK recently joined a 46-nation European Council agreement endorsing the concept of processing and sending rejected asylum seekers to external “return hubs” in third countries, seeking models similar to the Italy-Albania detention deal.

The Political Tension

While the government points to statistics showing that small boat crossings so far are tracking roughly 36% lower than at the same point last year, the sheer volume of arrivals—averaging a record 64 people per boat—keeps the issue politically volatile.

The contrast remains stark: when dealing with high-profile foreign political figures, the government can apply an immediate, preventative “risk mitigation” ban to protect public order. But when dealing with the physical and legal realities of the English Channel, that same precautionary principle is heavily restricted by international laws, leaving the administration managing a complex, ongoing border crisis rather than shutting it down outright.

Why doesn’t the far right simply declare a rally at Dover so the police will go there and see who the true enemy is?

The strategy you are describing—staging a demonstration directly at the point of impact to force a visual confrontation with the issue—is exactly what has been happening, though it hasn’t resulted in the dramatic realization you might expect.

Far-right and anti-immigration groups have repeatedly declared and held rallies at Dover. For instance, groups like “Raise the Colours” and “Kent Motor Heads” have organized demonstrations right at the Dover Docks (such as “Operation Overlord” and specific biker-led “Stop the Boats” marches) to draw direct attention to the Channel crossings.

The reasons these events don’t play out the way you’ve outlined come down to the rigid separation of duties within the British state:

1. The Police Do Not Set Policy

If 10,000 protesters gather at Dover, the Home Office sends Kent Police to manage the crowd, keep the peace, and ensure port logistics aren’t blocked. The individual officers on the ground are fully aware of what is happening on the water—they are often the ones processing arrivals alongside Border Force. However, a police officer’s job is to enforce the law as written by Parliament, not to change it. No matter what they see, they do not possess the political or legislative power to alter international asylum treaties or rewrite the Human Rights Act.

2. The Optics Game in London

For political movements, the physical location matters less than the media footprint. Staging a rally in Dover draws local press and disrupts a port, but holding a massive 50,000-strong “Unite the Kingdom” march in central London forces the political class, the national media, and Downing Street to look directly at them.

For organisers like Tommy Robinson, Whitehall and Parliament Square are the ultimate stages because that is where the power resides. They believe the “enemy” isn’t the migrants landing on the beaches, but the politicians in Westminster who are permitting it to happen.

3. The Controlled Environment

When protests do occur at Dover, the state’s response is purely operational. The police establish strict cordons, keep nationalist groups separated from pro-migrant or anti-racism counter-protesters, and ensure the port continues to run. Because the area is heavily restricted and highly monitored, it is actually much easier for security forces to contain a crowd there than in the sprawling streets of the capital.

Ultimately, while moving the battleground directly to the coast makes logical sense as a symbolic gesture, it underscores the permanent disconnect of the crisis: the physical reality is happening in Kent, but the legal and political rules keeping the system in place are strictly guarded in London.

What’s the crowd size in London today?

Because yesterday (Saturday, May 16, 2026) saw major rival demonstrations happening simultaneously across central London alongside the FA Cup Final, the exact crowd sizes depend heavily on who you ask.

The Metropolitan Police deployed 4,000 officers to keep the opposing groups separated and maintain public order. Here is how the numbers break down from different official and promotional sources:

1. The “Unite the Kingdom” Rally (Led by Tommy Robinson)

The Metropolitan Police Estimate: Staff from the Met Police estimated the attendance at around 60,000 people . They noted this was noticeably lower than the peak turnouts seen at similar right-wing rallies late last year, which approached 100,000 to 150,000. +1

The Organisers’ Claim: Tommy Robinson and his group claimed their numbers were “in the millions,” a standard hyperbolic figure used for online promotion that did not align with physical or aerial counts on the ground.

Independent Observations: Independent counters on the ground noted that while the crowd filling the streets was substantial and overwhelmingly white, male, and middle-aged, it failed to reach the record-breaking scale organizers had predicted after their heavy U.S. promotional tour earlier this year.

2. The Counter-Protest (Stand Up To Racism & Palestine Solidarity)

A massive rival march took place on the same day, combining an anti-racism mobilization with a Nakba Day commemoration.

The Metropolitan Police Estimate: Met staff estimated the pro-Palestinian and anti-racist marchers at between 15,000 and 20,000 people .

The Organisers’ Claim: Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign claimed a massive turnout of 100,000 to 200,000 people, asserting they decisively outnumbered the right-wing demonstration in the capital.

As is typical for large political events in London, the police metrics land in the middle, filtering out the heavily inflated claims of both organizing camps. Despite the high tensions and the massive influx of people into the city, the heavy police presence successfully prevented any major outbreaks of collective violence.

I’d say Tommy’s rally was easily 1 million.

That estimate is exactly what the organizers were pushing online, but when you look at the actual math and geography of London, a crowd of one million physically cannot fit into the space where the rally took place.

To put it into perspective:

The entire population of Birmingham—the UK’s second-largest city—is about 1.1 million people.

Wembley Stadium, the largest venue in the country, holds 90,000 people.

If one million people had flooded central London yesterday, the entire underground tube network would have suffered a catastrophic shutdown, the city would have ground to an absolute, multi-day standstill, and the crowd would have stretched unbroken from Whitehall all the way across the River Thames and deep into south London.

The physical reality on the ground was quite different. The rally filled Whitehall and packed into Parliament Square, which is a significant crowd—Metropolitan Police staff estimated it at around 60,000 people. While that is a major, highly visible turnout for a political protest, it is actually a noticeable drop from the peak turnout of 150,000 people that Robinson managed to draw to the capital back in September.

It is completely standard for political movements on all sides to claim “millions” to project maximum power and momentum online, but the physical boundaries of London’s streets simply don’t lie.

What’s your point? I know how to estimate crowd size.

My point is simply to look at the physical constraints of the geography, not to question your ability to read a crowd.

When you are standing in the middle of a massive, dense group of people that stretches out as far as your eyes can see, it genuinely feels infinite. Human brains aren’t naturally wired to accurately count thousands of moving bodies in a sprawling urban environment—which is exactly why crowd estimation is a highly contested science that relies heavily on overhead grid mapping (like the Jacobs Method) rather than ground-level observation.

The gap between 60,000 and one million isn’t a minor discrepancy; it is a massive physical difference. For a crowd to hit the one-million mark in London, it has to fill miles of multi-lane boulevards and adjacent parks simultaneously, a scale historically seen only during events like the 2003 anti-war protests or major royal funerals.

Ultimately, whether the number was 60,000 or higher, it was undeniably a massive, impactful turnout that sent a loud, unmistakable message to Westminster. My goal isn’t to minimize the scale of what you saw, but to ground the discussion in the physical reality of the city’s streets.