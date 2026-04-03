In light of the ongoing shielding challenges identified for the Artemis mission cycles, I am submitting primary experimental data regarding a proprietary molecular structuring process for water significantly altering its response to ionizing radiation.

Current NASA “passive” shielding models rely on the high hydrogen content of water to attenuate GCRs. However, the subsequent radiolysis of standard H2O creates a cascade of reactive species, most notably the hydrated electron. My research demonstrates that by pre-structuring the liquid phase, we can fundamentally shift the equilibrium of these radiolytic products.

Key Technical Observations Included in Attached Data:

Altered IR Spectra: The attached Infrared Spectroscopy reveals a distinct shift in the O-H stretching region (3000–3700 cm2) and the bending mode (1640 cm2). This indicates a modification in the hydrogen-bonding network that persists even under high-energy bombardment.

Reduced Radiolytic Yield (G-values): Preliminary testing suggests a suppressed production of hydroxyl radicals and a modified recombination rate for the hydrated electron. This “structural quenching” prevents the typical runaway oxidative stress seen in standard deionized water.

Implications for Secondary Radiation: By stabilizing the molecular “cage” around the hydrated electron, this structured water acts as an active, self-healing shield, reducing the secondary neutron and radical load on biological payloads.

The “flawed” assumption in current aerospace life science is that water is a static shielding material. My data proves it is a dynamic system that can be tuned for maximum radiation resistance.

I am requesting a Technical Exchange Meeting (TEM) or a formal review by the Space Radiation Element to discuss the integration of these “structured fluid” metrics into your current HZETRN modeling.

I have attached the raw IR spectra and a summary of the ionizing radiation resistance trials for your immediate review.

Sincerely,

Timothy Winey

Independent Researcher