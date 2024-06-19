Share this postNano Nanotimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNano Nanohttps://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11051-023-05690-wTimothy WineyJun 19, 20243Share this postNano Nanotimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareStructural parameters of nanoparticles affecting their toxicity for biomedical applications: a review | Journal of Nanoparticle Research (springer.com)https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11051-023-05690-w3Share this postNano Nanotimothywiney.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
https://media.springernature.com/full/springer-static/image/art%3A10.1007%2Fs11051-023-05690-w/MediaObjects/11051_2023_5690_Fig1_HTML.png?as=webp
Especially liked this figure